Newton County lifts suspension on sports; practices can resume Tuesday

Newton County Schools lifted its shutdown on extracurricular activities Monday, meaning that its three football teams – Newton, Eastside and Alcovy – can resume football practices Tuesday for season openers that begin the week of Sept. 4.
The decision frees up all all of Newton’s fall sports teams, including softball, volleyball, cross country and competitive cheerleading.
'‘The data show a current downward trend in the numbers of COVID-19 in our community,’' superintendent Samantha Fhurey said in a statement. ‘'That combined with our enhanced safety protocols led us to the decision to resume athletics.‘'
Newton’s football team will open Sept. 4 at home against Woodward Academy. Alcovy is scheduled to play at North Forsyth on Sept. 4. Eastside’s first game is Sept. 11 at Winder-Barrow.