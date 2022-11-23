National rankings: Walton rises, Buford tumbles after second-round matchup

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (19) Mill Creek
19. (33) Carrollton
24. (14) Buford
25. (23) Colquitt County
27. (31) Hughes
40. (92) Walton
41. (50) Cedar Grove
56. (43) Thomas Co. Central
63. (35) North Cobb
70. (76) Grayson
71. (74) Rome
77. (97) Westlake
81. (NR) Cedartown
98. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 25)
17. (18) Hughes
21. (21) Colquitt County
24. (6) Buford
(Top 100)
18. (19) Hughes
19. (20) Mill Creek
21. (22) Colquitt County
32. (92) Walton
37. (6) Buford
43. (45) Cedar Grove
54. (60) Carrollton
62. (68) Creekside
86. (90) Thomas Co. Central
96. (100) Milton
98. (NR) Grayson
(Top 100)
11. (20) Mill Creek
15. (21) Hughes
16. (6) Buford
19. (15) Colquitt County
21. (27) Carrollton
33. (37) Ware County
46. (45) Thomas Co. Central
49. (52) Cedar Grove
62. (70) Walton
65. (38) North Cobb
68. (72) Grayson
72. (69) Roswell
73. (91) Rome
75. (82) Westlake
77. (92) Gainesville
78. (88) Cedartown
(Top 100)
17. (18) Colquitt County
20. (20) Hughes
22. (24) Mill Creek
28. (2) Buford
30. (33) Cedar Grove
49. (71) Walton
68. (73) Creekside
80. (58) North Cobb
81. (87) Milton
87. (95) Carrollton
(Top 25)
11. (12) Hughes
18. (19) Mill Creek
19. (20) Colquitt County
20. (NR) Walton
21. (21) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
22. (23) Colquitt County
24. (6) Buford
25. (NR) Mill Creek
