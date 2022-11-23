BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Crowds of Thanksgiving travelers fill Hartsfield-Jackson
National rankings: Walton rises, Buford tumbles after second-round matchup

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (19) Mill Creek

19. (33) Carrollton

24. (14) Buford

25. (23) Colquitt County

27. (31) Hughes

40. (92) Walton

41. (50) Cedar Grove

56. (43) Thomas Co. Central

63. (35) North Cobb

70. (76) Grayson

71. (74) Rome

77. (97) Westlake

81. (NR) Cedartown

98. (NR) Gainesville

USA Today

(Top 25)

17. (18) Hughes

21. (21) Colquitt County

24. (6) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

18. (19) Hughes

19. (20) Mill Creek

21. (22) Colquitt County

32. (92) Walton

37. (6) Buford

43. (45) Cedar Grove

54. (60) Carrollton

62. (68) Creekside

86. (90) Thomas Co. Central

96. (100) Milton

98. (NR) Grayson

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

11. (20) Mill Creek

15. (21) Hughes

16. (6) Buford

19. (15) Colquitt County

21. (27) Carrollton

33. (37) Ware County

46. (45) Thomas Co. Central

49. (52) Cedar Grove

62. (70) Walton

65. (38) North Cobb

68. (72) Grayson

72. (69) Roswell

73. (91) Rome

75. (82) Westlake

77. (92) Gainesville

78. (88) Cedartown

High School Football America

(Top 100)

17. (18) Colquitt County

20. (20) Hughes

22. (24) Mill Creek

28. (2) Buford

30. (33) Cedar Grove

49. (71) Walton

68. (73) Creekside

80. (58) North Cobb

81. (87) Milton

87. (95) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

11. (12) Hughes

18. (19) Mill Creek

19. (20) Colquitt County

20. (NR) Walton

21. (21) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

22. (23) Colquitt County

24. (6) Buford

25. (NR) Mill Creek

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

