National rankings: Walton becomes Georgia’s consensus top team

Walton and Grayson line up on the line of scrimmage during the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic on August 19, 2023. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

12. (16) Walton

24. (10) Colquitt County

25. (30) Thomas County Central

36. (55) Grayson

38. (21) Carrollton

47. (79) Camden County

49. (64) Douglas County

51. (22) Mill Creek

62. (74) Coffee

66. (NR) Milton

67. (NR) Marist

68. (33) Rome

79. (42) Buford

87. (NR) Benedictine

96. (76) Valdosta

USA Today

(Top 25)

12. (15) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

8. (12) Walton

17. (43) Grayson

28. (NR) Milton

31. (11) Colquitt County

33. (17) Carrollton

35. (NR) Camden County

40. (8) Mill Creek

42. (16) Buford

51. (71) Thomas County Central

64. (NR) Douglas County

71. (40) Gainesville

73. (NR) Woodward Academy

80. (73) Rome

81. (NR) Marist

98. (96) Benedictine

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (18) Walton

23. (27) Thomas County Central

24. (10) Colquitt County

31. (25) Buford

34. (15) Mill Creek

37. (26) Carrollton

38. (61) Grayson

45. (56) Benedictine

47. (51) Coffee

52. (76) Douglas County

62. (39) Rome

73. (99) Milton

86. (NR) Marist

95. (87) Westlake

High School Football America

(Top 100)

14. (17) Walton

39. (8) Mill Creek

42. (10) Buford

45. (11) Colquitt County

49. (NR) Grayson

53. (NR) Milton

59. (40) Carrollton

70. (73) Benedictine

89. (54) Gainesville

91. (99) Creekside

94. (NR) Thomas County Central

96. (92) Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Regular-season top 25)

8. Mill Creek

11. Colquitt County

12. Buford

21. Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

17. (19) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

12. (15) Walton

20. (11) Buford

21. (13) Colquitt County

