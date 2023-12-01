National rankings: Walton becomes Georgia’s consensus top team

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
12. (16) Walton
24. (10) Colquitt County
25. (30) Thomas County Central
36. (55) Grayson
38. (21) Carrollton
47. (79) Camden County
49. (64) Douglas County
51. (22) Mill Creek
62. (74) Coffee
66. (NR) Milton
67. (NR) Marist
68. (33) Rome
79. (42) Buford
87. (NR) Benedictine
96. (76) Valdosta
(Top 25)
12. (15) Walton
(Top 100)
8. (12) Walton
17. (43) Grayson
28. (NR) Milton
31. (11) Colquitt County
33. (17) Carrollton
35. (NR) Camden County
40. (8) Mill Creek
42. (16) Buford
51. (71) Thomas County Central
64. (NR) Douglas County
71. (40) Gainesville
73. (NR) Woodward Academy
80. (73) Rome
81. (NR) Marist
98. (96) Benedictine
(Top 100)
12. (18) Walton
23. (27) Thomas County Central
24. (10) Colquitt County
31. (25) Buford
34. (15) Mill Creek
37. (26) Carrollton
38. (61) Grayson
45. (56) Benedictine
47. (51) Coffee
52. (76) Douglas County
62. (39) Rome
73. (99) Milton
86. (NR) Marist
95. (87) Westlake
(Top 100)
14. (17) Walton
39. (8) Mill Creek
42. (10) Buford
45. (11) Colquitt County
49. (NR) Grayson
53. (NR) Milton
59. (40) Carrollton
70. (73) Benedictine
89. (54) Gainesville
91. (99) Creekside
94. (NR) Thomas County Central
96. (92) Rome
(Regular-season top 25)
8. Mill Creek
11. Colquitt County
12. Buford
21. Walton
(Top 25)
17. (19) Walton
(Top 25)
12. (15) Walton
20. (11) Buford
21. (13) Colquitt County
