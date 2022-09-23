National rankings: Mill Creek in top 25 of 7 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (9) Buford
12. (18) Mill Creek
22. (20) Hughes
29. (22) Cedar Grove
46. (33) Grayson
54. (42) Colquitt County
57. (55) Walton
67. (32) North Cobb
92. (73) Valdosta
98. (99) Westlake
99. (91) Thomas Co. Central
(Top 25)
4. (4) Buford
17. (17) Grayson
25. (NR) Mill Creek
(Top 100)
7. (6) Buford
18. (18) Grayson
20. (25) Mill Creek
27. (28) Hughes
35. (38) Colquitt County
60. (41) Cedar Grove
72. (74) Walton
74. (76) Carrollton
79. (79) Lee County
82. (82) Creekside
93. (96) Kennesaw Mountain
100. (NR) Parkview
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
12. (16) Mill Creek
32. (28) Colquitt County
35. (11) Cedar Grove
38. (32) Grayson
39. (42) Hughes
40. (34) Valdosta
57. (71) Walton
58. (59) Parkview
63. (61) Carrollton
71. (57) Ware County
73. (36) North Cobb
76. (80) Lee County
85. (39) Collins Hill
94. (83) Cedartown
(Top 100)
3. (3) Buford
23. (25) Grayson
24. (28) Mill Creek
26. (26) Hughes
46. (47) Colquitt County
48. (53) Walton
54. (55) Lee County
68. (21) North Cobb
74. (74) Cedar Grove
88. (89) Creekside
(Top 25)
14. (13) Buford
17. (17) Grayson
23. (24) Hughes
24. (NR) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
14. (15) Buford
16. (16) Hughes
21. (23) Grayson
23. (NR) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
17. (16) Grayson
