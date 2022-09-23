BreakingNews
Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
ajc logo
X

National rankings: Mill Creek in top 25 of 7 polls

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (9) Buford

12. (18) Mill Creek

22. (20) Hughes

29. (22) Cedar Grove

46. (33) Grayson

54. (42) Colquitt County

57. (55) Walton

67. (32) North Cobb

92. (73) Valdosta

98. (99) Westlake

99. (91) Thomas Co. Central

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (4) Buford

17. (17) Grayson

25. (NR) Mill Creek

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

7. (6) Buford

18. (18) Grayson

20. (25) Mill Creek

27. (28) Hughes

35. (38) Colquitt County

60. (41) Cedar Grove

72. (74) Walton

74. (76) Carrollton

79. (79) Lee County

82. (82) Creekside

93. (96) Kennesaw Mountain

100. (NR) Parkview

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

12. (16) Mill Creek

32. (28) Colquitt County

35. (11) Cedar Grove

38. (32) Grayson

39. (42) Hughes

40. (34) Valdosta

57. (71) Walton

58. (59) Parkview

63. (61) Carrollton

71. (57) Ware County

73. (36) North Cobb

76. (80) Lee County

85. (39) Collins Hill

94. (83) Cedartown

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Buford

23. (25) Grayson

24. (28) Mill Creek

26. (26) Hughes

46. (47) Colquitt County

48. (53) Walton

54. (55) Lee County

68. (21) North Cobb

74. (74) Cedar Grove

88. (89) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

14. (13) Buford

17. (17) Grayson

23. (24) Hughes

24. (NR) Mill Creek

HSFB.com

(Top 25)

14. (15) Buford

16. (16) Hughes

21. (23) Grayson

23. (NR) Mill Creek

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

17. (16) Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season7h ago

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Weekend Predictions: Falcons get first win, Bulldogs roll again
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Five things to know about No. 1 Georgia-Kent State
16h ago

Credit: AP

A look at the Hawks centers ahead of training camp
16h ago

Credit: AP

A look at the Hawks centers ahead of training camp
16h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Central Florida
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenn Finch

The Leaderboard: 2 quarterbacks closing in on 1,000 yards rushing
12m ago
4 Questions with Hebron Christian head coach Jonathan Gess
43m ago
List: Best teams by record
59m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
19h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top