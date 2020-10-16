X

National rankings: Lowndes up to No. 4 in USA Today poll

Cheerleaders celebrate at Martin Stadium in Valdosta. The stadium holds 12,000 fans and is home to the Lowndes Vikings.

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

32. (28) Lowndes

54. (29) Grayson

75. (71) Colquitt County

88. (63) Cedar Grove

95. (92) Norcross

USA Today

4. (5) Grayson

10. (10) Lowndes

MaxPreps

6. (5) Grayson

8. (9) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

9. (13) Lowndes

11. (17) Colquitt County

12. (10) Grayson

60. (69) North Gwinnett

63. (58) Valdosta

64. (45) Warner Robins

73. (65) Parkview

79. (NR) Brookwood

95. (NR) Milton

97. (90) Archer

High School Football America

3. (3) Lowndes

7. (8) Grayson

34. (34) Colquitt County

43. (43) Brookwood

50. (54) Norcross

59. (60) Parkview

71. (73) Cedar Grove

76. (80) Blessed Trinity

96. (99) Milton

98. (NR) Lee County

