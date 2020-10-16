National rankings: Lowndes up to No. 4 in USA Today poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
32. (28) Lowndes
54. (29) Grayson
75. (71) Colquitt County
88. (63) Cedar Grove
95. (92) Norcross
4. (5) Grayson
10. (10) Lowndes
6. (5) Grayson
8. (9) Lowndes
9. (13) Lowndes
11. (17) Colquitt County
12. (10) Grayson
60. (69) North Gwinnett
63. (58) Valdosta
64. (45) Warner Robins
73. (65) Parkview
79. (NR) Brookwood
95. (NR) Milton
97. (90) Archer
3. (3) Lowndes
7. (8) Grayson
34. (34) Colquitt County
43. (43) Brookwood
50. (54) Norcross
59. (60) Parkview
71. (73) Cedar Grove
76. (80) Blessed Trinity
96. (99) Milton
98. (NR) Lee County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author