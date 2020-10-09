National rankings: Lowndes No. 3 in first High School Football America poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
28. (41) Lowndes
29. (37) Grayson
63. (70) Cedar Grove
71. (82) Colquitt County
72. (NR) Warner Robins
90. (NR) Blessed Trinity
92. (NR) Norcross
97. (NR) Valdosta
5. (5) Grayson
10. (9) Lowndes
5. (5) Grayson
9. (9) Lowndes
10. (8) Grayson
13. (10) Lowndes
17. (12) Colquitt County
45. (46) Warner Robins
58. (53) Valdosta
65. (79) Parkview
69. (48) North Gwinnett
90. (NR) Archer
93. (89) Blessed Trinity
3. Lowndes
8. Grayson
34. Colquitt County
43. Brookwood
54. Norcross
60. Parkview
70. Valdosta
73. Cedar Grove
76. Warner Robins
80. Blessed Trinity
99. Milton
