National rankings: Lowndes No. 3 in first High School Football America poll

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

28. (41) Lowndes

29. (37) Grayson

63. (70) Cedar Grove

71. (82) Colquitt County

72. (NR) Warner Robins

90. (NR) Blessed Trinity

92. (NR) Norcross

97. (NR) Valdosta

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

10. (9) Lowndes

MaxPreps

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

10. (8) Grayson

13. (10) Lowndes

17. (12) Colquitt County

45. (46) Warner Robins

58. (53) Valdosta

65. (79) Parkview

69. (48) North Gwinnett

90. (NR) Archer

93. (89) Blessed Trinity

High School Football America

3. Lowndes

8. Grayson

34. Colquitt County

43. Brookwood

54. Norcross

60. Parkview

70. Valdosta

73. Cedar Grove

76. Warner Robins

80. Blessed Trinity

99. Milton

