National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 11

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
28. (23) Colquitt County
34. (35) Grayson
81. (76) Lowndes
87. (83) Warner Robins
5. (4) Grayson
11. (12) Colquitt County
4. (4) Grayson
11. (12) Colquitt County
7. (6) Colquitt County
9. (9) Grayson
26. (24) Lowndes
56. (49) Warner Robins
76. (NR) Lee County
87. (91) Buford
90. (85) North Gwinnett
92. (97) Blessed Trinity
100. (99) Cedar Grove
4. (5) Grayson
22. (24) Colquitt County
32. (37) Norcross
35. (40) Lowndes
71. (67) Cedar Grove
74. (73) Blessed Trinity
75. (78) Milton
76. (79) Lee County
87. (88) Parkview
93. (92) Warner Robins
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author