X

National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 11

Taking it to the house: Grayson running back Phil Mafah (26) heads toward the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a recent game at Brookwood. Mafah rushed for three TDs and added a TD catch in the 58-17 victory.
Taking it to the house: Grayson running back Phil Mafah (26) heads toward the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a recent game at Brookwood. Mafah rushed for three TDs and added a TD catch in the 58-17 victory.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

28. (23) Colquitt County

34. (35) Grayson

81. (76) Lowndes

87. (83) Warner Robins

USA Today

5. (4) Grayson

11. (12) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

11. (12) Colquitt County

Massey Ratings

7. (6) Colquitt County

9. (9) Grayson

26. (24) Lowndes

56. (49) Warner Robins

76. (NR) Lee County

87. (91) Buford

90. (85) North Gwinnett

92. (97) Blessed Trinity

100. (99) Cedar Grove

High School Football America

4. (5) Grayson

22. (24) Colquitt County

32. (37) Norcross

35. (40) Lowndes

71. (67) Cedar Grove

74. (73) Blessed Trinity

75. (78) Milton

76. (79) Lee County

87. (88) Parkview

93. (92) Warner Robins

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Chip Saye

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.