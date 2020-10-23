National rankings: Little movement among Georgia schools

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
26. (32) Lowndes
45. (54) Grayson
57. (75) Colquitt County
73. (NR) Valdosta
76. (95) Norcross
81. (NR) Warner Robins
87. (88) Cedar Grove
93. (NR) Blessed Trinity
5. (4) Grayson
10. (10) Lowndes
6. (6) Grayson
8. (8) Lowndes
9. (9) Lowndes
10. (12) Grayson
11. (11) Colquitt County
58. (64) Warner Robins
59. (60) North Gwinnett
66. (63) Valdosta
75. (73) Parkview
83. (NR) Lee County
88. (79) Brookwood
96. (97) Archer
100. (95) Milton
3. (3) Lowndes
7. (7) Grayson
31. (34) Colquitt County
40. (43) Brookwood
44. (50) Norcross
56. (59) Parkview
71. (71) Cedar Grove
75. (76) Blessed Trinity
90. (96) Milton
92. (98) Lee County
