National rankings: Little movement among Georgia schools

Sept. 18, 2020 - Loganville, Ga: Grayson players run onto the field before their opening game against Collins Hill at Grayson High School Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Loganville. Grayson was ranked #1 in Class 7A, while Collins Hill was ranked #6. Grayson won 28-7. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

26. (32) Lowndes

45. (54) Grayson

57. (75) Colquitt County

73. (NR) Valdosta

76. (95) Norcross

81. (NR) Warner Robins

87. (88) Cedar Grove

93. (NR) Blessed Trinity

USA Today

5. (4) Grayson

10. (10) Lowndes

MaxPreps

6. (6) Grayson

8. (8) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

9. (9) Lowndes

10. (12) Grayson

11. (11) Colquitt County

58. (64) Warner Robins

59. (60) North Gwinnett

66. (63) Valdosta

75. (73) Parkview

83. (NR) Lee County

88. (79) Brookwood

96. (97) Archer

100. (95) Milton

High School Football America

3. (3) Lowndes

7. (7) Grayson

31. (34) Colquitt County

40. (43) Brookwood

44. (50) Norcross

56. (59) Parkview

71. (71) Cedar Grove

75. (76) Blessed Trinity

90. (96) Milton

92. (98) Lee County

