National rankings: Grayson, Lowndes both top 10 in three polls

Credit: ALLEN SULLIVAN / AESULLIVAN@AJC.COM

High schools | 28 minutes ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

37. (21) Grayson

41. (26) Lowndes

70. (67) Cedar Grove

82. (NR) Colquitt County

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

MaxPreps

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

8. (9) Grayson

10. (13) Lowndes

12. (15) Colquitt County

46. (62) Warner Robins

48. (11) North Gwinnett

53. (51) Valdosta

65. (69) Milton

79. (80) Parkview

87. (60) Marietta

89. (95) Blessed Trinity

94. (NR) Norcross

95. (56) McEachern

High School Football America

(Original preseason poll; the first in-season poll of the year will be released Sunday)

6. Lowndes

11. Parkview

20. Grayson

56. Colquitt County

63. North Gwinnett

90. Warner Robins

91. Milton

100. Buford

