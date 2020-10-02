National rankings: Grayson, Lowndes both top 10 in three polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
37. (21) Grayson
41. (26) Lowndes
70. (67) Cedar Grove
82. (NR) Colquitt County
5. (5) Grayson
9. (9) Lowndes
5. (5) Grayson
9. (9) Lowndes
8. (9) Grayson
10. (13) Lowndes
12. (15) Colquitt County
46. (62) Warner Robins
48. (11) North Gwinnett
53. (51) Valdosta
65. (69) Milton
79. (80) Parkview
87. (60) Marietta
89. (95) Blessed Trinity
94. (NR) Norcross
95. (56) McEachern
(Original preseason poll; the first in-season poll of the year will be released Sunday)
6. Lowndes
11. Parkview
20. Grayson
56. Colquitt County
63. North Gwinnett
90. Warner Robins
91. Milton
100. Buford
