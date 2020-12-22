National rankings: Grayson climbs to No. 3 in MaxPreps poll

Grayson rolls into state finals: Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16) celebrates his first down run with offensive lineman Garrett Brophy (52) during the second half of Friday's game against Norcross. Grayson defeated Norcross 28-0 to advance to the Class 7A championship game against Collins Hill, which defeated Lowndes in the other semifinal.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC