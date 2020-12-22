X

National rankings: Grayson climbs to No. 3 in MaxPreps poll

Grayson rolls into state finals: Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16) celebrates his first down run with offensive lineman Garrett Brophy (52) during the second half of Friday's game against Norcross. Grayson defeated Norcross 28-0 to advance to the Class 7A championship game against Collins Hill, which defeated Lowndes in the other semifinal.
Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 28 minutes ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

16. (30) Grayson

63. (97) Buford

65. (62) Colquitt County

71. (NR) Lee County

89. (NR) Collins Hill

91. (NR) Warner Robins

MaxPreps

3. (4) Grayson

Massey Ratings

7. (8) Grayson

20. (14) Colquitt County

39. (44) Buford

40. (28) Lowndes

42. (47) Warner Robins

60. (70) Lee County

67. (86) Collins Hill

69. (NR) Marist

76. (52) Norcross

77. (63) Valdosta

79. (81) Blessed Trinity

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

30. (22) Norcross

33. (26) Colquitt County

47. (28) Lowndes

63. (64) Lee County

66. (66) Warner Robins

72. (69) Blessed Trinity

77. (75) Milton

85. (NR) Collins Hill

100. (NR) Buford

