National rankings: Grayson climbs to No. 3 in MaxPreps poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
16. (30) Grayson
63. (97) Buford
65. (62) Colquitt County
71. (NR) Lee County
89. (NR) Collins Hill
91. (NR) Warner Robins
3. (4) Grayson
7. (8) Grayson
20. (14) Colquitt County
39. (44) Buford
40. (28) Lowndes
42. (47) Warner Robins
60. (70) Lee County
67. (86) Collins Hill
69. (NR) Marist
76. (52) Norcross
77. (63) Valdosta
79. (81) Blessed Trinity
4. (4) Grayson
30. (22) Norcross
33. (26) Colquitt County
47. (28) Lowndes
63. (64) Lee County
66. (66) Warner Robins
72. (69) Blessed Trinity
77. (75) Milton
85. (NR) Collins Hill
100. (NR) Buford
