National rankings: Colquitt County now top Georgia team in 2 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (19) Colquitt County
20. (22) Thomas County Central
23. (20) Mill Creek
25. (18) Walton
33. (31) Carrollton
41. (35) Buford
67. (58) Douglas County
71. (NR) Valdosta
74. (57) Grayson
82. (98) Lee County
83. (83) Rome
90. (94) Coffee
92. (86) Hughes
96. (75) Westlake
(Top 25)
10. (9) Mill Creek
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (16) Buford
19. (21) Walton
(Top 100)
8. (8) Mill Creek
11. (11) Colquitt County
12. (12) Walton
16. (16) Buford
17. (17) Carrollton
39. (40) Gainesville
47. (49) Grayson
71. (74) Thomas County Central
89. (92) Rome
93. (95) Benedictine
95. (99) Lee County
(Top 100)
10. (13) Colquitt County
13. (9) Mill Creek
17. (14) Buford
19. (16) Walton
26. (26) Carrollton
29. (28) Thomas County Central
53. (68) Coffee
56. (64) Benedictine
65. (65) Hughes
67. (77) Rome
70. (44) Grayson
71. (57) Westlake
78. (82) Douglas County
87. (80) Lee County
98. (73) Roswell
99. (86) Gainesville
(Top 100)
8. (8) Mill Creek
10. (10) Buford
11. (11) Colquitt County
18. (18) Walton
40. (45) Carrollton
55. (59) Gainesville
72. (76) Benedictine
93. (96) Hughes
97. (100) Rome
(Regular season top 25)
8. Mill Creek
11. Colquitt County
12. Buford
21. Walton
(Top 25)
9. (9) Colquitt County
13. (13) Mill Creek
19. (19) Walton
24. (25) Buford
(Top 25)
6. (6) Mill Creek
11. (11) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
