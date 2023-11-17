National rankings: Colquitt County now top Georgia team in 2 polls

17 minutes ago
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (19) Colquitt County

20. (22) Thomas County Central

23. (20) Mill Creek

25. (18) Walton

33. (31) Carrollton

41. (35) Buford

67. (58) Douglas County

71. (NR) Valdosta

74. (57) Grayson

82. (98) Lee County

83. (83) Rome

90. (94) Coffee

92. (86) Hughes

96. (75) Westlake

USA Today

(Top 25)

10. (9) Mill Creek

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (16) Buford

19. (21) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

8. (8) Mill Creek

11. (11) Colquitt County

12. (12) Walton

16. (16) Buford

17. (17) Carrollton

39. (40) Gainesville

47. (49) Grayson

71. (74) Thomas County Central

89. (92) Rome

93. (95) Benedictine

95. (99) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

10. (13) Colquitt County

13. (9) Mill Creek

17. (14) Buford

19. (16) Walton

26. (26) Carrollton

29. (28) Thomas County Central

53. (68) Coffee

56. (64) Benedictine

65. (65) Hughes

67. (77) Rome

70. (44) Grayson

71. (57) Westlake

78. (82) Douglas County

87. (80) Lee County

98. (73) Roswell

99. (86) Gainesville

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (8) Mill Creek

10. (10) Buford

11. (11) Colquitt County

18. (18) Walton

40. (45) Carrollton

55. (59) Gainesville

72. (76) Benedictine

93. (96) Hughes

97. (100) Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Regular season top 25)

8. Mill Creek

11. Colquitt County

12. Buford

21. Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

9. (9) Colquitt County

13. (13) Mill Creek

19. (19) Walton

24. (25) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Mill Creek

11. (11) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

