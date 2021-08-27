ajc logo
National rankings: Collins Hill top Georgia team in three polls

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily
53 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

29. (18) Collins Hill

31. (NR) Buford

62. (46) Milton

96. (59) Colquitt County

99. (73) North Cobb

MaxPreps

(Top 25)

9. (10) Collins Hill

21. (NR) Milton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

19. (22) Colquitt County

25. (40) Warner Robins

54. (NR) Mill Creek

63. (86) Collins Hill

65. (NR) Buford

73. (NR) Milton

80. (NR) Walton

86. (NR) McEachern

96. (NR) Ware County

High School Football America

(Top 100)

34. (49) Buford

38. (43) Colquitt County

43. (48) Milton

54. (66) Collins Hill

59. (68) Warner Robins

75. (NR) Walton

77. (13) Lowndes

88. (83) Lee County

89. (90) Blessed Trinity

Scorebook Live

(Top 25)

11. (12) Collins Hill

About the Author

Chip Saye
