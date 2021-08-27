National rankings: Collins Hill top Georgia team in three polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
29. (18) Collins Hill
31. (NR) Buford
62. (46) Milton
96. (59) Colquitt County
99. (73) North Cobb
(Top 25)
9. (10) Collins Hill
21. (NR) Milton
(Top 100)
19. (22) Colquitt County
25. (40) Warner Robins
54. (NR) Mill Creek
63. (86) Collins Hill
65. (NR) Buford
73. (NR) Milton
80. (NR) Walton
86. (NR) McEachern
96. (NR) Ware County
(Top 100)
34. (49) Buford
38. (43) Colquitt County
43. (48) Milton
54. (66) Collins Hill
59. (68) Warner Robins
75. (NR) Walton
77. (13) Lowndes
88. (83) Lee County
89. (90) Blessed Trinity
(Top 25)
11. (12) Collins Hill
