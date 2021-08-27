National rankings: Collins Hill top Georgia team in three polls

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

