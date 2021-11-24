ajc logo
National rankings: Collins Hill climbs to No. 3 in two polls

Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory talks to his team after a 40-10 win over Mill Creek on Oct. 30, 2021. The win gave the No. 1-ranked Eagles an undefeated season and a second straight Region 8 championship.
Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory talks to his team after a 40-10 win over Mill Creek on Oct. 30, 2021. The win gave the No. 1-ranked Eagles an undefeated season and a second straight Region 8 championship.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

5. (6) Collins Hill

19. (16) Mill Creek

20. (25) Warner Robins

37. (13) North Cobb

46. (38) Buford

48. (60) Walton

49. (48) Brookwood

52. (59) Milton

66. (NR) Lee County

81. (NR) Roswell

89. (94) Grayson

90. (98) Cartersville

91. (NR) Lowndes

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (5) Collins Hill

MaxPreps

(Top 25)

3. (5) Collins Hill

21. (22) Milton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

16. (14) Collins Hill

29. (20) Warner Robins

38. (45) Mill Creek

46. (49) Buford

58. (67) Milton

60. (34) North Cobb

85. (74) Brookwood

High School Football America

(Top 100)

18. (17) Collins Hill

25. (27) Buford

30. (31) Milton

47. (48) Warner Robins

49. (50) Lee County

55. (28) North Cobb

74. (79) Lowndes

76. (81) Mill Creek

78. (59) Cartersville

