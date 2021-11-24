National rankings: Collins Hill climbs to No. 3 in two polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
5. (6) Collins Hill
19. (16) Mill Creek
20. (25) Warner Robins
37. (13) North Cobb
46. (38) Buford
48. (60) Walton
49. (48) Brookwood
52. (59) Milton
66. (NR) Lee County
81. (NR) Roswell
89. (94) Grayson
90. (98) Cartersville
91. (NR) Lowndes
(Top 25)
3. (5) Collins Hill
(Top 25)
3. (5) Collins Hill
21. (22) Milton
(Top 100)
16. (14) Collins Hill
29. (20) Warner Robins
38. (45) Mill Creek
46. (49) Buford
58. (67) Milton
60. (34) North Cobb
85. (74) Brookwood
(Top 100)
18. (17) Collins Hill
25. (27) Buford
30. (31) Milton
47. (48) Warner Robins
49. (50) Lee County
55. (28) North Cobb
74. (79) Lowndes
76. (81) Mill Creek
78. (59) Cartersville
