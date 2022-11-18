National rankings: Buford remains top 10 in seven polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
14. (11) Buford
19. (19) Mill Creek
23. (23) Colquitt County
31. (27) Hughes
33. (47) Carrollton
35. (51) North Cobb
43. (43) Thomas Co. Central
50. (49) Cedar Grove
74. (NR) Rome
76. (65) Grayson
85. (NR) Ware County
92. (94) Walton
97. (NR) Westlake
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
18. (19) Hughes
21. (23) Colquitt County
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
19. (20) Hughes
20. (21) Mill Creek
22. (23) Colquitt County
45. (45) Cedar Grove
60. (61) Carrollton
66. (68) North Cobb
68. (72) Creekside
90. (95) Thomas County Central
93. (98) Walton
100. (NR) Milton
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
15. (19) Colquitt County
20. (17) Mill Creek
21. (21) Hughes
27. (34) Carrollton
37. (49) Ware County
38. (46) North Cobb
45. (43) Thomas County Central
52. (47) Cedar Grove
69. (70) Roswell
70. (75) Walton
72. (64) Grayson
82. (96) Westlake
88. (89) Cedartown
91. (NR) Rome
92. (98) Gainesville
(Top 100)
2. (2) Buford
18. (19) Colquitt County
20. (21) Hughes
24. (25) Mill Creek
33. (33) Cedar Grove
58. (59) North Cobb
71. (71) Walton
73. (76) Creekside
87. (95) Milton
95. (NR) Carrollton
(Top 25)
9. (9) Buford
18. (18) Colquitt County
20. (20) Mill Creek
25. (25) Hughes
(Top 25)
10. (12) Buford
12. (13) Hughes
19. (21) Mill Creek
20. (22) Colquitt County
21. (23) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
23. (24) Colquitt County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com