National rankings: Buford remains top 10 in seven polls

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

14. (11) Buford

19. (19) Mill Creek

23. (23) Colquitt County

31. (27) Hughes

33. (47) Carrollton

35. (51) North Cobb

43. (43) Thomas Co. Central

50. (49) Cedar Grove

74. (NR) Rome

76. (65) Grayson

85. (NR) Ware County

92. (94) Walton

97. (NR) Westlake

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

18. (19) Hughes

21. (23) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

19. (20) Hughes

20. (21) Mill Creek

22. (23) Colquitt County

45. (45) Cedar Grove

60. (61) Carrollton

66. (68) North Cobb

68. (72) Creekside

90. (95) Thomas County Central

93. (98) Walton

100. (NR) Milton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

15. (19) Colquitt County

20. (17) Mill Creek

21. (21) Hughes

27. (34) Carrollton

37. (49) Ware County

38. (46) North Cobb

45. (43) Thomas County Central

52. (47) Cedar Grove

69. (70) Roswell

70. (75) Walton

72. (64) Grayson

82. (96) Westlake

88. (89) Cedartown

91. (NR) Rome

92. (98) Gainesville

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Buford

18. (19) Colquitt County

20. (21) Hughes

24. (25) Mill Creek

33. (33) Cedar Grove

58. (59) North Cobb

71. (71) Walton

73. (76) Creekside

87. (95) Milton

95. (NR) Carrollton

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (9) Buford

18. (18) Colquitt County

20. (20) Mill Creek

25. (25) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (12) Buford

12. (13) Hughes

19. (21) Mill Creek

20. (22) Colquitt County

21. (23) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

23. (24) Colquitt County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

