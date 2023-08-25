National rankings: Buford moves into top 5 in 4 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
4. (6) Buford
11. (8) Mill Creek
14. (17) Hughes
22. (38) Walton
25. (22) Colquitt County
35. (26) Parkview
40. (29) Carrollton
49. (57) Westlake
51. (46) Milton
96. (55) Grayson
(Top 100)
5. (10) Buford
11. (14) Hughes
16. (20) Colquitt County
18. (12) Carrollton
27. (27) Gainesville
36. (37) Walton
43. (44) Milton
44. (46) Parkview
53. (57) Mill Creek
66. (66) Ware County
73. (52) Grayson
85. (85) Westlake
90. (NR) Creekside
(Top 100)
7. (16) Buford
8. (10) Mill Creek
11. (27) Hughes
15. (31) Colquitt County
22. (55) Westlake
30. (74) Walton
36. (73) Milton
41. (85) Lee County
47. (56) Cedar Grove
51. (49) Ware County
54. (96) Roswell
64. (42) Carrollton
68. (NR) Brookwood
71. (NR) Norcross
74. (100) Parkview
75. (95) Benedictine
79. (NR) Gainesville
85. (NR) Rome
88. (38) Grayson
94. (39) North Cobb
98. (NR) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
4. (7) Buford
13. (18) Colquitt County
17. (25) Hughes
23. (29) Mill Creek
28. (35) Walton
35. (37) Carrollton
57. (59) Milton
67. (68) Cedar Grove
69. (84) Gainesville
85. (95) Roswell
(Top 25)
5. (7) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
17. (19) Hughes
18. (20) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
8. (10) Buford
11. (11) Colquitt County
14. (15) Hughes
24. (25) Carrollton
(Top 25)
8. (10) Buford
17. (19) Colquitt County
19. (NR) Hughes
