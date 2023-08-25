National rankings: Buford moves into top 5 in 4 polls

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
37 minutes ago
X

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

4. (6) Buford

11. (8) Mill Creek

14. (17) Hughes

22. (38) Walton

25. (22) Colquitt County

35. (26) Parkview

40. (29) Carrollton

49. (57) Westlake

51. (46) Milton

96. (55) Grayson

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (10) Buford

11. (14) Hughes

16. (20) Colquitt County

18. (12) Carrollton

27. (27) Gainesville

36. (37) Walton

43. (44) Milton

44. (46) Parkview

53. (57) Mill Creek

66. (66) Ware County

73. (52) Grayson

85. (85) Westlake

90. (NR) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (16) Buford

8. (10) Mill Creek

11. (27) Hughes

15. (31) Colquitt County

22. (55) Westlake

30. (74) Walton

36. (73) Milton

41. (85) Lee County

47. (56) Cedar Grove

51. (49) Ware County

54. (96) Roswell

64. (42) Carrollton

68. (NR) Brookwood

71. (NR) Norcross

74. (100) Parkview

75. (95) Benedictine

79. (NR) Gainesville

85. (NR) Rome

88. (38) Grayson

94. (39) North Cobb

98. (NR) Thomas County Central

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (7) Buford

13. (18) Colquitt County

17. (25) Hughes

23. (29) Mill Creek

28. (35) Walton

35. (37) Carrollton

57. (59) Milton

67. (68) Cedar Grove

69. (84) Gainesville

85. (95) Roswell

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (7) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

17. (19) Hughes

18. (20) Mill Creek

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

8. (10) Buford

11. (11) Colquitt County

14. (15) Hughes

24. (25) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

8. (10) Buford

17. (19) Colquitt County

19. (NR) Hughes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail10h ago

Credit: Special

NEW THIS MORNING
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight
1h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
52m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
12h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Players who hit individual offensive milestones in Week 1
47m ago
List: Teams that won every game by at least 10 points
1h ago
4 Questions with Thomasville Times-Enterprise sports writer Will Huff
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
10h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top