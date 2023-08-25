National rankings: Buford moves into top 5 in 4 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

4. (6) Buford

11. (8) Mill Creek

14. (17) Hughes

22. (38) Walton

25. (22) Colquitt County

35. (26) Parkview

40. (29) Carrollton

49. (57) Westlake

51. (46) Milton

96. (55) Grayson

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (10) Buford

11. (14) Hughes

16. (20) Colquitt County

18. (12) Carrollton

27. (27) Gainesville

36. (37) Walton

43. (44) Milton

44. (46) Parkview

53. (57) Mill Creek

66. (66) Ware County

73. (52) Grayson

85. (85) Westlake

90. (NR) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (16) Buford

8. (10) Mill Creek

11. (27) Hughes

15. (31) Colquitt County

22. (55) Westlake

30. (74) Walton

36. (73) Milton

41. (85) Lee County

47. (56) Cedar Grove

51. (49) Ware County

54. (96) Roswell

64. (42) Carrollton

68. (NR) Brookwood

71. (NR) Norcross

74. (100) Parkview

75. (95) Benedictine

79. (NR) Gainesville

85. (NR) Rome

88. (38) Grayson

94. (39) North Cobb

98. (NR) Thomas County Central

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (7) Buford

13. (18) Colquitt County

17. (25) Hughes

23. (29) Mill Creek

28. (35) Walton

35. (37) Carrollton

57. (59) Milton

67. (68) Cedar Grove

69. (84) Gainesville

85. (95) Roswell

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (7) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

17. (19) Hughes

18. (20) Mill Creek

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

8. (10) Buford

11. (11) Colquitt County

14. (15) Hughes

24. (25) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

8. (10) Buford

17. (19) Colquitt County

19. (NR) Hughes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.