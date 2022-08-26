National rankings: Buford in top 10 in five polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
7. (17) Buford
11. (34) Hughes
15. (16) Mill Creek
19. (29) North Cobb
21. (24) Grayson
33. (46) Collins Hill
34. (58) Brookwood
46. (74) Colquitt County
50. (75) Cedar Grove
61. (NR) ELCA
62. (NR) Brooks County
68. (NR) Woodward Academy
80. (NR) North Gwinnett
85. (NR) Rome
88. (NR) Milton
89. (NR) Westlake
90. (NR) Calvary Day
92. (NR) Lowndes
93. (NR) Lee County
(Top 100)
10. (11) Buford
21. (22) Grayson
26. (26) Mill Creek
37. (39) Hughes
54. (54) Collins Hill
65. (68) North Cobb
67. (NR) Lee County
70. (56) Milton
72. (72) Cedar Grove
85. (85) Colquitt County
94. (93) Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
12. (16) Collins Hill
14. (50) Buford
22. (37) Mill Creek
25. (76) Grayson
32. (60) North Cobb
69. (NR) Colquitt County
70. (NR) Lee County
74. (83) Brookwood
80. (NR) North Gwinnett
84. (NR) Carrollton
(Preseason Top 100)
3. Buford
16. North Cobb
22. Warner Robins
30. Hughes
35. Grayson
37. Mill Creek
65. Milton
75. Colquitt County
78. Walton
80. Brookwood
(Top 25)
8. (19) Buford
16. (17) Grayson
(Top 25)
7. (7) Buford
16. (16) Grayson
