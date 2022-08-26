ajc logo
National rankings: Buford in top 10 in five polls

081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke (17) runs for yardage during their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

7. (17) Buford

11. (34) Hughes

15. (16) Mill Creek

19. (29) North Cobb

21. (24) Grayson

33. (46) Collins Hill

34. (58) Brookwood

46. (74) Colquitt County

50. (75) Cedar Grove

61. (NR) ELCA

62. (NR) Brooks County

68. (NR) Woodward Academy

80. (NR) North Gwinnett

85. (NR) Rome

88. (NR) Milton

89. (NR) Westlake

90. (NR) Calvary Day

92. (NR) Lowndes

93. (NR) Lee County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

10. (11) Buford

21. (22) Grayson

26. (26) Mill Creek

37. (39) Hughes

54. (54) Collins Hill

65. (68) North Cobb

67. (NR) Lee County

70. (56) Milton

72. (72) Cedar Grove

85. (85) Colquitt County

94. (93) Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (16) Collins Hill

14. (50) Buford

22. (37) Mill Creek

25. (76) Grayson

32. (60) North Cobb

69. (NR) Colquitt County

70. (NR) Lee County

74. (83) Brookwood

80. (NR) North Gwinnett

84. (NR) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Preseason Top 100)

3. Buford

16. North Cobb

22. Warner Robins

30. Hughes

35. Grayson

37. Mill Creek

65. Milton

75. Colquitt County

78. Walton

80. Brookwood

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

8. (19) Buford

16. (17) Grayson

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (7) Buford

16. (16) Grayson

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

