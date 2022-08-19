National rankings: Buford debuts at No. 3 in High School Football America poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national preseason polls.
(Top 100)
16. Mill Creek
17. Buford
24. Grayson
29. North Cobb
34. Hughes
46. Collins Hill
58. Brookwood
74. Colquitt County
75. Cedar Grove
95. Warner Robins
(Top 100)
11. Buford
22, Grayson
26. Mill Creek
39. Hughes
54. Collins Hill
56. Milton
63. Warner Robins
68. North Cobb
72. Cedar Grove
85. Colquitt County
93. Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
16. Collins Hill
37. Mill Creek
48. Milton
50. Buford
54. Warner Robins
60. North Cobb
65. Marietta
76. Grayson
83. Brookwood
(Top 100)
3. Buford
16. North Cobb
22. Warner Robins
30. Hughes
35. Grayson
37. Mill Creek
65. Milton
75. Colquitt County
78. Walton
80. Brookwood
(Top 25)
17. Grayson
19. Buford
(Top 25)
7. Buford
16. Grayson
