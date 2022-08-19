ajc logo
X

National rankings: Buford debuts at No. 3 in High School Football America poll

December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Buford running back CJ Clinkscales (5) scores a touchdown against Langston Hughes defensive back Rodney Shelley (6) during the first half of the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Buford running back CJ Clinkscales (5) scores a touchdown against Langston Hughes defensive back Rodney Shelley (6) during the first half of the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national preseason polls.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

16. Mill Creek

17. Buford

24. Grayson

29. North Cobb

34. Hughes

46. Collins Hill

58. Brookwood

74. Colquitt County

75. Cedar Grove

95. Warner Robins

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

11. Buford

22, Grayson

26. Mill Creek

39. Hughes

54. Collins Hill

56. Milton

63. Warner Robins

68. North Cobb

72. Cedar Grove

85. Colquitt County

93. Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

16. Collins Hill

37. Mill Creek

48. Milton

50. Buford

54. Warner Robins

60. North Cobb

65. Marietta

76. Grayson

83. Brookwood

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. Buford

16. North Cobb

22. Warner Robins

30. Hughes

35. Grayson

37. Mill Creek

65. Milton

75. Colquitt County

78. Walton

80. Brookwood

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

17. Grayson

19. Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. Buford

16. Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday13h ago
Arthur Smith’s narrative for Falcons: ‘Doing things the right way’
16h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 11th preseason practice
16h ago
Georgia State basketball to host Georgia Tech at new arena Nov. 12
15h ago
Georgia State basketball to host Georgia Tech at new arena Nov. 12
15h ago
Falcons have zero-tolerance fighting policy for joint practices
18h ago
The Latest
Views on 2022 season from media around Georgia
17m ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class A Division II teams
23m ago
4 Questions with Georgia High School Scoreboard Show host Chris Mooneyham
52m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
18h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top