National rankings: Buford climbs to No. 2 in High School Football America poll

(Top 100)
9. (9) Mill Creek
11. (12) Buford
16. (19) Colquitt County
23. (24) Cedar Grove
32. (57) North Cobb
36. (28) Hughes
54. (69) Lee County
58. (89) Valdosta
61. (97) Prince Avenue Christian
77. (NR) Carrollton
80. (86) Parkview
90. (88) Roswell
92. (90) Westlake
93. (52) Walton
94. (85) Grayson
98. (98) Thomas County Central
(Top 25)
7. (6) Buford
21. (21) Mill Creek
22. (24) Hughes
(Top 100)
8. (7) Buford
18. (18) Mill Creek
22. (22) Hughes
24. (24) Colquitt County
47. (49) Cedar Grove
71. (75) Carrollton
75. (79) Lee County
77. (77) North Cobb
80. (81) Creekside
88. (89) Kennesaw Mountain
98. (NR) Valdosta
(Top 100)
6. (5) Buford
9. (8) Mill Creek
21. (21) Colquitt County
26. (28) Hughes
30. (40) Valdosta
36. (36) Cedar Grove
37. (50) North Cobb
45. (56) Carrollton
50. (59) Lee County
57. (60) Grayson
64. (76) Westlake
69. (64) Ware County
71. (90) Thomas County Central
75. (81) Cedartown
80. (87) Roswell
82. (53) Walton
87. (85) Parkview
(Top 100)
2. (3) Buford
20. (20) Mill Creek
25. (25) Hughes
30. (36) Colquitt County
47. (49) Cedar Grove
53. (55) Lee County
61. (70) North Cobb
71. (73) Grayson
75. (43) Walton
82. (85) Creekside
(Top 25)
14. (14) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
16. (16) Mill Creek
21. (21) Hughes
(Top 25)
12. (12) Buford
13. (13) Hughes
23. (23) Mill Creek
24. (24) Colquitt County
25. (25) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
