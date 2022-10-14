ajc logo
X

National rankings: Buford climbs to No. 2 in High School Football America poll

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (9) Mill Creek

11. (12) Buford

16. (19) Colquitt County

23. (24) Cedar Grove

32. (57) North Cobb

36. (28) Hughes

54. (69) Lee County

58. (89) Valdosta

61. (97) Prince Avenue Christian

77. (NR) Carrollton

80. (86) Parkview

90. (88) Roswell

92. (90) Westlake

93. (52) Walton

94. (85) Grayson

98. (98) Thomas County Central

USA Today

(Top 25)

7. (6) Buford

21. (21) Mill Creek

22. (24) Hughes

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

8. (7) Buford

18. (18) Mill Creek

22. (22) Hughes

24. (24) Colquitt County

47. (49) Cedar Grove

71. (75) Carrollton

75. (79) Lee County

77. (77) North Cobb

80. (81) Creekside

88. (89) Kennesaw Mountain

98. (NR) Valdosta

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (5) Buford

9. (8) Mill Creek

21. (21) Colquitt County

26. (28) Hughes

30. (40) Valdosta

36. (36) Cedar Grove

37. (50) North Cobb

45. (56) Carrollton

50. (59) Lee County

57. (60) Grayson

64. (76) Westlake

69. (64) Ware County

71. (90) Thomas County Central

75. (81) Cedartown

80. (87) Roswell

82. (53) Walton

87. (85) Parkview

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (3) Buford

20. (20) Mill Creek

25. (25) Hughes

30. (36) Colquitt County

47. (49) Cedar Grove

53. (55) Lee County

61. (70) North Cobb

71. (73) Grayson

75. (43) Walton

82. (85) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

14. (14) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

16. (16) Mill Creek

21. (21) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

12. (12) Buford

13. (13) Hughes

23. (23) Mill Creek

24. (24) Colquitt County

25. (25) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team15h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones
19h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Daijun Edwards dominant in role for top-ranked Bulldogs
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

AJC Braves Report podcast: Wright dominant in Game 2 victory

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

AJC Braves Report podcast: Wright dominant in Game 2 victory

Credit: AP

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with another title contender
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Leaderboard: Woodford widens gap in rushing yards through Week 8
15m ago
4 Questions with Greene County head coach Terrance Banks
45m ago
List: Georgians selected for premier 2023 national all-star games
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

In Georgia Senate debate, stakes are high
17h ago
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top