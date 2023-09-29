National rankings: 8 more Georgia teams move into CalPreps top 100

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
8. (6) Buford
16. (19) Walton
18. (18) Mill Creek
32. (32) Colquitt County
35. (59) Thomas County Central
50. (51) Parkview
55. (87) Newton
59. (NR) Douglas County
60. (NR) Grayson
67. (90) Gainesville
69. (NR) Westlake
78. (42) Carrollton
79. (25) Hughes
80. (NR) Houston County
81. (85) Benedictine
89. (NR) Prince Avenue Christian
92. (NR) Norcross
95. (NR) North Cobb
100. (NR) Coffee
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
14. (14) Mill Creek
16. (16) Colquitt County
22. (23) Walton
(Top 100)
5. (6) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
16. (17) Carrollton
33. (36) Mill Creek
39. (40) Gainesville
44. (38) Parkview
52. (53) Grayson
63. (65) Newton
76. (79) Westlake
86. (90) Rome
93. (94) Benedictine
99. (100) Creekside
(Top 100)
7. (9) Mill Creek
10. (12) Buford
14. (19) Walton
30. (39) Westlake
34. (18) Colquitt County
35. (40) Carrollton
36. (34) Benedictine
39. (50) Grayson
41. (41) Thomas County Central
45. (51) Newton
57. (95) North Cobb
61. (52) Parkview
64. (65) Gainesville
71. (NR) Houston County
79. (70) Lee County
82. (45) Hughes
85. (NR) Douglas County
87. (NR) Coffee
94. (NR) Norcross
95. (NR) Cedar Grove
96. (100) Roswell
(Top 100)
8. (8) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
20. (20) Mill Creek
22. (22) Walton
47. (48) Carrollton
62. (63) Gainesville
89. (95) Benedictine
94. (47) Hughes
(Top 25)
4. (4) Buford
12. (14) Mill Creek
13. (12) Colquitt County
23. (NR) Walton
(Top 25)
11. (11) Buford
12. (12) Colquitt County
18. (18) Walton
23. (25) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
7. (6) Buford
13. (14) Colquitt County
14. (15) Mill Creek
15. (16) Walton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author