National rankings: 8 more Georgia teams move into CalPreps top 100

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

8. (6) Buford

16. (19) Walton

18. (18) Mill Creek

32. (32) Colquitt County

35. (59) Thomas County Central

50. (51) Parkview

55. (87) Newton

59. (NR) Douglas County

60. (NR) Grayson

67. (90) Gainesville

69. (NR) Westlake

78. (42) Carrollton

79. (25) Hughes

80. (NR) Houston County

81. (85) Benedictine

89. (NR) Prince Avenue Christian

92. (NR) Norcross

95. (NR) North Cobb

100. (NR) Coffee

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

14. (14) Mill Creek

16. (16) Colquitt County

22. (23) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (6) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

16. (17) Carrollton

33. (36) Mill Creek

39. (40) Gainesville

44. (38) Parkview

52. (53) Grayson

63. (65) Newton

76. (79) Westlake

86. (90) Rome

93. (94) Benedictine

99. (100) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (9) Mill Creek

10. (12) Buford

14. (19) Walton

30. (39) Westlake

34. (18) Colquitt County

35. (40) Carrollton

36. (34) Benedictine

39. (50) Grayson

41. (41) Thomas County Central

45. (51) Newton

57. (95) North Cobb

61. (52) Parkview

64. (65) Gainesville

71. (NR) Houston County

79. (70) Lee County

82. (45) Hughes

85. (NR) Douglas County

87. (NR) Coffee

94. (NR) Norcross

95. (NR) Cedar Grove

96. (100) Roswell

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (8) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

20. (20) Mill Creek

22. (22) Walton

47. (48) Carrollton

62. (63) Gainesville

89. (95) Benedictine

94. (47) Hughes

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Buford

12. (14) Mill Creek

13. (12) Colquitt County

23. (NR) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

11. (11) Buford

12. (12) Colquitt County

18. (18) Walton

23. (25) Mill Creek

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (6) Buford

13. (14) Colquitt County

14. (15) Mill Creek

15. (16) Walton

