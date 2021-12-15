ajc logo
National rankings: 4 Georgia teams in CalPreps’ top 25

December 11, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Collins Hill running back Ryan Stephens (17) runs against Milton linebacker Dylan Miller (33) during the first half of the Class 7A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Saturday, December 11, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Jason Getz

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 hours ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Collins Hill

18. (10) Milton

20. (28) Warner Robins

25. (29) Buford

37. (37) Mill Creek

50. (49) North Cobb

65. (63) Walton

69. (NR) Trinity Christian

77. (79) Brookwood

85. (NR) Benedictine

97. (99) Grayson

100. (NR) Cartersville

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (3) Collins Hill

MaxPreps

(Top 25)

3. (3) Collins Hill

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (12) Collins Hill

29. (31) Warner Robins

36. (35) Buford

41. (42) Mill Creek

45. (40) Milton

54. (53) North Cobb

94. (94) Brookwood

High School Football America

(Here are the Georgia teams that were in the Top 100 before the championship games. The final poll will be released next week.)

15. Collins Hill

23. Buford

27. Milton

34. Warner Robins

60. North Cobb

95. Lee County

96. Lowndes

100. Mill Creek

About the Author

ajc.com

Chip Saye
Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Investigations
