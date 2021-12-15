National rankings: 4 Georgia teams in CalPreps’ top 25

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
5. (5) Collins Hill
18. (10) Milton
20. (28) Warner Robins
25. (29) Buford
37. (37) Mill Creek
50. (49) North Cobb
65. (63) Walton
69. (NR) Trinity Christian
77. (79) Brookwood
85. (NR) Benedictine
97. (99) Grayson
100. (NR) Cartersville
(Top 25)
3. (3) Collins Hill
(Top 25)
3. (3) Collins Hill
(Top 100)
12. (12) Collins Hill
29. (31) Warner Robins
36. (35) Buford
41. (42) Mill Creek
45. (40) Milton
54. (53) North Cobb
94. (94) Brookwood
(Here are the Georgia teams that were in the Top 100 before the championship games. The final poll will be released next week.)
15. Collins Hill
23. Buford
27. Milton
34. Warner Robins
60. North Cobb
95. Lee County
96. Lowndes
100. Mill Creek
