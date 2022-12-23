National ranking: Mill Creek, Hughes finish as Georgia’s top 2 teams

Mill Creek, which defeated Carrollton 70-35 in the Class 7A final, was the state’s highest-rated team in six of the eight widely recognized polls that were tracked by Georgia High School Football Daily, with a high of No. 3 in the CalPreps poll. Others that had Mill Creek as Georgia’s top team were the Massey Ratings (No. 5 nationally), SBLive/Sports Illustrated (No. 8), NationalHSFB.com (No. 10), MaxPreps (No. 11) and Blue Star Media (No. 18).

The Hawks finished in the top 20 in all eight polls.