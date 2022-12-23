ajc logo
National ranking: Mill Creek, Hughes finish as Georgia’s top 2 teams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

First-time state champions Mill Creek and Hughes finished as the top Georgia teams in the final 2022 national high school football rankings, which were released this week.

Mill Creek, which defeated Carrollton 70-35 in the Class 7A final, was the state’s highest-rated team in six of the eight widely recognized polls that were tracked by Georgia High School Football Daily, with a high of No. 3 in the CalPreps poll. Others that had Mill Creek as Georgia’s top team were the Massey Ratings (No. 5 nationally), SBLive/Sports Illustrated (No. 8), NationalHSFB.com (No. 10), MaxPreps (No. 11) and Blue Star Media (No. 18).

The Hawks finished in the top 20 in all eight polls.

Class 6A champion Hughes was the top-rated Georgia team in the other two polls, ranked No. 13 by USA Today and No. 14 by High School Football America. Hughes’ best finish was No. 9 in the Massey Ratings, four spots behind Mill Creek. The Panthers were among the top 20 in seven of the eight polls. Hughes defeated Gainesville 35-28 in the state championship game.

Listed below are all the Georgia teams ranked in the eight polls. The numbers on the left are the final rankings; the numbers in parentheses are the previous rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Mill Creek

14. (14) Hughes

22. (21) Carrollton

32. (32) Buford

34. (33) Colquitt County

45. (43) Ware County

51. (51) North Cobb

53. (52) Cedar Grove

65. (63) Gainesville

70. (71) Walton

77. (75) Sandy Creek

78. (77) Benedictine

80. (79) Westlake

81. (80) Prince Avenue Christian

88. (87) Milton

100. (100) Rome

USA Today

(Top 25)

13. (15) Hughes

16. (17) Mill Creek

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

11. (12) Mill Creek

15. (15) Hughes

22. (22) Carrollton

29. (30) Colquitt County

33. (36) Buford

46. (46) Walton

49. (49) Sandy Creek

53. (53) Cedar Grove

89. (88) Gainesville

91. (91) Ware County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

5. (7) Mill Creek

9. (10) Hughes

16. (17) Buford

23. (31) Ware County

26. (32) Carrollton

34. (25) Colquitt County

55. (51) Cedar Grove

64. (65) Gainesville

68. (85) Benedictine

69. (67) North Cobb

74. (83) Milton

75. (87) Westlake

80. (79) Roswell

82. (NR) Sandy Creek

85. (92) Rome

88. (84) Cedartown

92. (89) Grayson

97. (80) Walton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

14. (14) Hughes

16. (16) Mill Creek

28. (28) Colquitt County

34. (35) Buford

42. (32) Cedar Grove

54. (54) Carrollton

77. (77) Walton

84. (83) North Cobb

93. (92) Milton

96. (95) Gainesville

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

8. (20) Mill Creek

16. (25) Hughes

22. (NR) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (10) Mill Creek

11. (11) Hughes

19. (19) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

18. (18) Mill Creek

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

