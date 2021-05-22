Mount Paran’s first title a sweet one after sweep in A Private series

The Mount Paran Christian Eagles have swept the Wesleyan Wolves in two games to win the Class A Private GHSA State Championship at CoolRay Field capturing the program’s first state title.

The first game of the championship series remained scoreless through four innings, as the Eagles scored the first run of the series in the fifth as sophomore Jake Tucker knocked his second hit of the game to score junior Alex Adams to take the 1-0 lead. The runs kept coming for Mt. Paran as junior Josh Fitzpatrick came up to the plate with bases loaded, sending the ball into deep left center allowing for sophomore Cam Collier to tag up and score.