Mount Paran’s first title a sweet one after sweep in A Private series

The Mount Paran Christian Eagles have swept the Wesleyan Wolves in two games to win the Class A Private GHSA State Championship at CoolRay Field capturing the program’s first state title.
The first game of the championship series remained scoreless through four innings, as the Eagles scored the first run of the series in the fifth as sophomore Jake Tucker knocked his second hit of the game to score junior Alex Adams to take the 1-0 lead. The runs kept coming for Mt. Paran as junior Josh Fitzpatrick came up to the plate with bases loaded, sending the ball into deep left center allowing for sophomore Cam Collier to tag up and score.
Collier would strike again in the bottom of the sixth, sending a ball to the wall in deep right center to plate two more runs and secure a triple.
The Eagles would hold onto their 4-0 lead throughout game one, holding the Wolves scoreless through seven innings. Mt. Paran starting pitcher Luke Dotson allowed just two hits through five innings and collected five strikeouts.
The Eagles were quick to strike in game two of the series as Fitzpatrick hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning, and an errant throw from Wesleyan allowed a second run to score. In the top of the third, a hard line drive into left field from junior Alex Adams allowed sophomore Tate McKee to tag up and score to extend the lead to 3-0. For the remainder of the game, no more runs were plated as the Eagles secured their first baseball state title in school history. Eagles’ pitcher Cam Collier went seven innings allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts.
Wesleyan starting pitcher senior Jimmy Cox pitched six innings, allowing four hits while collecting seven strikeouts.
