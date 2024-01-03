Mount Bethel’s ‘Big Four’ heads into tough Class A stretch

The Eagles will face Atlanta International (1-11) in a Region 6, another likely victory, before playing No. 9 Paideia (5-10, 1-2) on Jan. 12 and No. 5 St. Francis (6-6, 3-0) on Jan. 19.

Senior Cole Buker, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward, averages 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Point guard Will Kuimjian, a 6-3 senior point guard, shoots 47 percent from 3-point range and averages 18 points and six rebounds.

Junior Zach Rodene, a 6-3 shooting guard who is averaging 18 points with five rebounds and three steals, led the team to a 70-69 victory against Class 6A No. 5 St. Pius X with 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. He added 22 points in a 69-53 victory against Whitefield Academy in early December.

Nate Robinson, a 6-foot sophomore guard, averages 10 points and four rebounds.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Mt. Bethel

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. Paideia

10. Temple

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Macon County

4. Greenforest Christian

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Rabun County

6. Mount Pisgah

7. Lamar County

8. Swainsboro

9. Heard County

10. Dublin

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Clinch County

5. Terrell County

6. Towns County

7. Early County

8. Wilcox County

9. Warren County

10. Randolph-Clay