Mount Bethel’s ‘Big Four’ heads into tough Class A stretch

Mount Bethel’s “Big Four” have led the Class A Division I No. 7-ranked Eagles to a 9-4 start.
But after an upcoming game against Notre Dame Academy (1-7) Friday, Bethel will face a stretch of key games against some of the best teams in the class.
The team likely will stop a two-game slide against Notre Dame after losing to North Carolina’s Rocky River 62-59 and St. Andrew’s Academy 79-63 in the St. Andrew’s Holiday Invitational.
The Eagles will face Atlanta International (1-11) in a Region 6, another likely victory, before playing No. 9 Paideia (5-10, 1-2) on Jan. 12 and No. 5 St. Francis (6-6, 3-0) on Jan. 19.
Senior Cole Buker, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward, averages 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Point guard Will Kuimjian, a 6-3 senior point guard, shoots 47 percent from 3-point range and averages 18 points and six rebounds.
Junior Zach Rodene, a 6-3 shooting guard who is averaging 18 points with five rebounds and three steals, led the team to a 70-69 victory against Class 6A No. 5 St. Pius X with 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. He added 22 points in a 69-53 victory against Whitefield Academy in early December.
Nate Robinson, a 6-foot sophomore guard, averages 10 points and four rebounds.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Mt. Bethel
8. Mt. Pisgah
9. Paideia
10. Temple
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Macon County
4. Greenforest Christian
5. Calhoun County
6. Mitchell County
7. Jenkins County
8. Seminole County
9. Wheeler County
10. Clinch County
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Rabun County
6. Mount Pisgah
7. Lamar County
8. Swainsboro
9. Heard County
10. Dublin
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest
2. Montgomery County
3. Taylor County
4. Clinch County
5. Terrell County
6. Towns County
7. Early County
8. Wilcox County
9. Warren County
10. Randolph-Clay
