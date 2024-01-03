Mount Bethel’s ‘Big Four’ heads into tough Class A stretch

General view of a basketball going through a hoop before the game between Buford and Duluth during the first round game of the GHSA Class 7A girls playoffs, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Buford, Ga.. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
General view of a basketball going through a hoop before the game between Buford and Duluth during the first round game of the GHSA Class 7A girls playoffs, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Buford, Ga.. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
50 minutes ago

Mount Bethel’s “Big Four” have led the Class A Division I No. 7-ranked Eagles to a 9-4 start.

But after an upcoming game against Notre Dame Academy (1-7) Friday, Bethel will face a stretch of key games against some of the best teams in the class.

The team likely will stop a two-game slide against Notre Dame after losing to North Carolina’s Rocky River 62-59 and St. Andrew’s Academy 79-63 in the St. Andrew’s Holiday Invitational.

The Eagles will face Atlanta International (1-11) in a Region 6, another likely victory, before playing No. 9 Paideia (5-10, 1-2) on Jan. 12 and No. 5 St. Francis (6-6, 3-0) on Jan. 19.

Senior Cole Buker, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward, averages 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Point guard Will Kuimjian, a 6-3 senior point guard, shoots 47 percent from 3-point range and averages 18 points and six rebounds.

Junior Zach Rodene, a 6-3 shooting guard who is averaging 18 points with five rebounds and three steals, led the team to a 70-69 victory against Class 6A No. 5 St. Pius X with 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. He added 22 points in a 69-53 victory against Whitefield Academy in early December.

Nate Robinson, a 6-foot sophomore guard, averages 10 points and four rebounds.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Mt. Bethel

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. Paideia

10. Temple

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Macon County

4. Greenforest Christian

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Rabun County

6. Mount Pisgah

7. Lamar County

8. Swainsboro

9. Heard County

10. Dublin

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Clinch County

5. Terrell County

6. Towns County

7. Early County

8. Wilcox County

9. Warren County

10. Randolph-Clay

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top