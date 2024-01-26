Mount Bethel riding a wave as regular-season winds down

Junior Zach Rodene played a pivotal role in limiting the success of King’s Ridge’s 6-foot-2 guard Jaydon Cole, who was held to just three points in the second half in the 64-59 victory. Favoring a pull-up jump shot, Rodene has the mid-range game to make opponents pay, and he has developed the offensive ability from outside and at the rim to go along with his defensive prowess.

Rodene finished with 23 points against King’s Ridge and is riding momentum heading into the final two games on the schedule against Pisgah and No. 1 Mount Vernon (13-9, 6-1) on Feb. 2.

Top-ranked Mount Vernon is coming off a 61-58 loss to then-No. 10 Paideia on Tuesday, several days after the latest rankings dropped. Mount Vernon, who might slide in next week’s poll, will travel to No. 8 St. Francis on Friday before the showdown with Mount Bethel.

What Division I boys team might ascend if Vernon falls in the polls? Woodville-Tompkins (19-2, 8-1).

The Wolverines have lost just twice this season – once to No. 4 Savannah on Dec. 8 and once to Class 5A No. 9 Bradwell Institute (16-2) on Dec. 29. Woodville will host Groves on Friday and Screven County on Tuesday before traveling to South Carolina’s Hilton Head Christian Academy on Feb. 1.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mount Vernon

2. Woodville-Tompkins

3. Darlington

4. Savannah

5. King’s Ridge Christian

6. Mount Bethel Christian

7. East Laurens

8. St. Francis

9. Bleckley County

10. Paideia

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Portal

3. Christian Heritage

4. Calhoun County

5. Mitchell County

6. Seminole County

7. McIntosh County Academy

8. Early County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Lamar County

6. Rabun County

7. Swainsboro

8. Bryan County

9. East Laurens

10. Mount Pisgah Christian

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Wilcox County

5. Early County

6. Clinch County

7. Towns County

8. Terrell County

9. Seminole County

10. Manchester