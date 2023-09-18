Morgan, Lumpkin County enter the top 10

Morgan County and Lumpkin County are not normally the programs to be lauded during the football season. The perennial basketball powers, however, held serve in Week 4 and a top 10 ranking was the reward.

Morgan County is 4-1 and upended then-No. 7 Monroe Area 35-17 Friday to climb into the top 10. Jaydon Dorsey rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in the victory.

Lumpkin County is 4-0 and coming off a 30-10 victory over Hart County which allowed the Indians a spot in the top 10 for the first time since 1967. Mason Sullens rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries to lead Lumpkin. He’s made 97 carries for 738 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

It’s been a long time coming.

Morgan County has been to the first round of the playoffs in each season since 2016, but never deeper. The team won five state championships from 1955 to 1962 but have only been to the quarterfinals twice since that 1962 championship, the last quarterfinal appearance coming in 1990.

Lumpkin County earned a playoff berth last season but hadn’t enjoyed a bracket seeding since 2014. Before then, the Indians played an 11th football game in 2003. The Indians have never advanced past the first round for a team that’s been playing football since 1961.

There were two losses for teams still ranked – No. 1 Cedar Grove fell to Class 7A No. 3 Mill Creek 56-35 and No. 9 Carver-Columbus lost to Class 7A Brookwood 23-22 after leading 22-0 late in the third quarter.

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-3) lost to 7A Mill Creek 56-35

2. (2) Calvary Day (4-0) beat Liberty County (Region 3) 57-7

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0) beat White County 56-26

4. (4) Sandy Creek (4-1) beat Collins Hill 27-21 in overtime

5. (5) Savannah Christian (3-1) beat Savannah Country Day 35-0

6. (6) Mary Persons (3-1) rested

7. (9) Thomasville (2-3) beat Tift County 42-23

8. (NR) Morgan County (4-1) beat then No. 7 Monroe Area 35-17

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (2-2) lost to Class 7A Brookwood 23-22.

10. (NR) Lumpkin County (4-0) beat Hart County 30-10