More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68

For the second year in a row, Grayson led the state in players on college football rosters last season with 68, according to Steve Slay, a researcher with the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Some of Grayson’s notable players are Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, Clemson running back Phil Mafah, Oklahoma lineman Wanya Morris and Miami lineman Jakai Clark.
Next with the most college players were North Gwinnett (47), Norcross (44), Archer (43), McEachern (43) and Westlake (41). Those are Class 7A schools.
Leading Class 6A was Johns Creek with 39 players. Other classification leaders were Warner Robins (31) in 5A, Hapeville Charter (32) in 4A, Cedar Grove (38) in 3A, Eagle’s Landing Christian (23) in 2A, Heard County (14) in A Division I and McIntosh County Academy (11) in A Division II.
Georgia had 4,646 players overall on college rosters, up from 4,631 last season. Georgia’s numbers have risen more than 40% since Slay began doing the research about 15 years ago.
By division, there were 1,197 Georgia players in FBS, 906 in FCS, 1,121 in Division II, 687 in Division III, 5-2 in the NAIA and 233 playing in junior college.
Slay’s compilation of 4,646 players has been formatted by Georgia High School Football Daily and can be found on its website.
Below is a list of each school by classification and its number of 2022 college players. They include walk-ons.
Class 7A (1,164)
68 - Grayson
47 - North Gwinnett
44 - Norcross
43 - Archer
43 - McEachern
41 - Westlake
38 - Buford
37 - Milton
36 - Harrison
36 - Parkview
36 - South Gwinnett
35 - Brookwood
34 - Valdosta
31 - Mill Creek
30 - Hillgrove
29 - Carrollton
29 - Colquitt County
29 - Lowndes
29 - North Cobb
28 - Marietta
28 - Peachtree Ridge
28 - Walton
27 - Dacula
26 - Collins Hill
24 - Camden County
22 - Newton
22 - Pebblebrook
19 - Richmond Hill
18 - West Forsyth
16 - East Coweta
16 - North Paulding
15 - Central Gwinnett
15 - Denmark
14 - Cherokee
14 - Discovery
14 - Duluth
14 - South Forsyth
13 - Lambert
12 - Forsyth Central
12 - Kennesaw Mountain
12 - Mountain View
10 - Campbell
10 - Meadowcreek
10 - Wheeler
5 - Berkmar
5 - Osborne
Class 6A (871)
39 - Johns Creek
36 - Roswell
33 - Lee County
29 - Allatoona
29 - Douglas County
28 - Alpharetta
28 - Lanier
27 - Woodward Academy
25 - Lovejoy
24 - Hughes
22 - Brunswick
22 - Blessed Trinity
22 - Shiloh
20 - Houston County
19 - Gainesville
19 - Glynn Academy
19 - Tift County
18 - Marist
18 - North Forsyth
18 - New Manchester
18 - Newnan
17 - Alcovy
16 - Grovetown
16 - Etowah
16 - Alexander
15 - Rome
15 - Sprayberry
14 - Northside (Warner Robins)
13 - East Paulding
13 - Jonesboro
13 - South Paulding
12 - Riverwood
12 - South Effingham
12 - Woodstock
11 - Lassiter
11 - North Atlanta
11 - Thomas County Central
11 - Veterans
10 - Mundy’s Mill
10 - Apalachee
10 - Creekview
9 - Rockdale County
9 - South Cobb
8 - Evans
8 - St. Pius
7 - Habersham Central
7 - River Ridge
7 - Effingham County
7 - Sequoyah
6 - Paulding County
6 - Pope
6 - Jackson County
5 - Lakeside (Evans)
4 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
4 - Morrow
4 - Forest Park
3 - Dunwoody
Class 5A (697)
31 - Warner Robins
30 - Tucker
28 - Cartersville
27 - Dutchtown
25 - Creekside
24 - Arabia Mountain
23 - Mays
21 - Greater Atlanta Christian
21 - Ware County
19 - Kell
19 - Clarke Central
18 - Jenkins
17 - Calhoun
17 - Jefferson
16 - Eagle’s Landing
15 - Jones County
15 - Heritage (Conyers)
15 - Banneker
14 - Harris County
14 - Ola
14 - Flowery Branch
13 - Bradwell Institute
12 - Union Grove
11 - Hiram
11 - Dalton
11 - Coffee
11 - Eastside
10 - Loganville
10 - Greenbrier
10 - M.L. King
10 - Chapel Hill
10 - Centennial
10 - Villa Rica
9 - Drew
9 - Jackson (Atlanta)
9 - Chattahoochee
9 - Lithonia
9 - Decatur
9 - Locust Grove
9 - Winder-Barrow
8 - Midtown
7 - Lithia Springs
7 - North Springs
7 - Northgate
7 - Northside (Columbus)
7 - Cambridge
7 - Chamblee
7 - Statesboro
6 - Tri-Cities
5 - Cass
5 - McIntosh
5 - Northview
4 - Woodland (Cartersville)
Class 4A (590 players)
32 - Hapeville Charter
30 - Stockbridge
22 - Perry
22 - Stephenson
20 - Griffin
19 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
18 - Westminster (Atlanta)
15 - Riverdale
15 - Spalding
14 - Islands
14 - Holy Innocents
13 - Cedartown
13 - Pace Academy
13 - Fayette County
13 - Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
13 - Walnut Grove
13 - Westside (Macon)
12 - LaGrange
12 - New Hampstead
12 - Cairo
12 - Starr’s Mill
12 - Troup
11 - Southwest DeKalb
11 - Benedictine
11 - Cedar Shoals
11 - Westover
10 - Hardaway
10 - Lovett
10 - Whitewater
9 - Bainbridge
9 - Miller Grove
9 - Hampton
8 - Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
8 - Shaw
8 - Luella
8 - Howard
8 - Baldwin
8 - North Oconee
8 - Wayne County
7 - Cherokee Bluff
7 - McDonough
6 - Heritage (Ringgold)
6 - Southeast Bulloch
6 - Chestatee
5 - North Clayton
5 - Burke County
5 - West Laurens
4 - Druid Hills
4 - Stone Mountain
3 - Madison County
3 - Southeast Whitfield
3 - Central (Carrollton)
2 - Northwest Whitfield
2 - Sonoraville
2 - North Hall
2 - East Hall
1 - Clarkston
1 - Johnson (Gainesville)
Class 3A (452)
38 - Cedar Grove
27 - Sandy Creek
27 - Peach County
17 - Carver (Columbus)
16 - Ringgold
15 - Calvary Day
15 - Columbus
14 - Carver (Atlanta)
14 - Oconee County
11 - Hart County
11 - Dawson County
11 - Crisp County
11 - Mary Persons
11 - Thomasville
10 - Monroe Area
10 - Helpzibah
10 - Beach
10 - Wesleyan
9 - Morgan County
9 - Stephens County
9 - Upson-Lee
8 - Adairsville
8 - Harlem
8 - Pickens
8 - Liberty County
8 - Dougherty
8 - Lumpkin County
7 - Monroe
7 - Long County
7 - Salem
7 - Jackson
6 - Savannah Christian
6 - Richmond Academy
6 - Hebron Christian
6 - West Hall
5 - Bremen
5 - Ridgeland
5 - Douglass
4 - LaFayette
4 - Cross Creek
4 - Savannah Country Day
4 - White County
3 - Johnson (Savannah)
3 - Pike County
3 - Gilmer
3 - Gordon Lee
2 - McNair
2 - Jordan
2 - Glenn Hills
2 - Franklin County
2 - East Jackson
2 - Butler
2 - Brantley County
1 - Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
1 - Coahulla Creek
1 - Banks County
Class 2A (336 players)
23 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
16 - Callaway
14 - Appling County
14 - Washington County
13 - Pierce County
12 - Columbia
10 - Rockmart
9 - Fitzgerald
9 - Central (Macon)
9 - Haralson County
9 - Washington
8 - Mount Paran Christian
8 - Athens Academy
8 - Northeast
8 - Thomson
7 - Sumter County
7 - Southwest
7 - Worth County
6 - Landmark Christian
6 - Model
6 - Putnam County
6 - Fellowship Christian
6 - Therrell
6 - Westside (Augusta)
6 - Windsor Forest
5 - B.E.S.T. Academy
5 - Spencer
5 - Dodge County
5 - Jeff Davis
4 - North Cobb Christian
4 - Laney
4 - Rutland
4 - Josey
4 - Redan
4 - Berrien
4 - Towers
4 - Walker
3 - ACE Charter
3 - South Atlanta
3 - Gordon Central
3 - Murray County
3 - Providence Christian
3 - Cook
3 - Fannin County
3 - North Murray
3 - Tattnall County
3 - Toombs County
3 - Union County
3 - Vidalia
2 - KIPP.Atlanta Collegiate
Class A-D1 (188 players)
14 - Heard County
12 - Bleckley County
10 - Irwin County
9 - Rabun County
8 - Prince Avenue Christian
8 - Mount Vernon
8 - Dublin
8 - Darlington
7 - Whitefield Academy
7 - Mount Pisgah Christian
6 - Swainsboro
6 - Pepperell
6 - Jefferson County
6 - Elbert County
5 - Trion
5 - King’s Ridge Christian
5 - Commerce
5 - Claxton
5 - Chattooga
5 - Brooks County
5 - Athens Christian
4 - Pelham
4 - Lamar County
3 - Temple
3 - St. Francis
3 - Screven County
3 - Savannah
3 - Coosa
3 - Armuchee
2 - Metter
2 - Jasper County
2 - Bryan County
2 - Bacon County
1 - Social Circle
1 - Oglethorpe County
1 - Dade County
1 - Crawford County
Class A Division II (171 players)
11 - McIntosh County Academy
10 - Manchester
8 - Chattahoochee County
8 - Washington-Wilkes
7 - Wilcox County
6 - Aquinas
6 - Christian Heritage
6 - Lanier County
6 - Macon County
6 - Turner County
5 - Clinch County
5 - Lincoln County
5 - Seminole County
5 - Wheeler County
4 - Bowdon
4 - Charlton County
4 - Early County
4 - Johnson County
4 - Mitchell County
4 - Montgomery County
4 - Taylor County
4 - Telfair County
4 - Treutlen
4 - Warren County
4 - Wilkinson County
3 - Dooly County
3 - Emanuel County Institute
3 - Greenville
3 - Jenkins County
3 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
3 - Terrell County
2 - Central (Talbotton)
2 - Greene County
2 - Miller County
2 - Randolph-Clay
1 - Atkinson County
1 - GMC Prep
1 - Hancock Central
1 - Hawkinsville
1 - Marion County
1 - Schley County
1 - Twiggs County
GIAA (108 players)
9 - Heritage (Newnan)
8 - Mount de Sales
7 - Loganville Christian
6 - Brookstone
6 - George Walton Academy
6 - St. Anne-Pacelli
6 - Valwood
5 - Memorial Day
5 - Riverside Military
5 - Tattnall Square
4 - Bethlehem Christian
3 - Bulloch Academy
3 - Deerfield-Windsor
3 - John Milledge Academy
3 - Piedmont Academy
3 - Pinewood Christian
2 - Frederica Academy
2 - Lakeview Academy
2 - Southland Academy
2 - St. Mary’s Academy
2 - Terrell Academy
2 - Tiftarea Academy
2 - Trinity Christian (Dublin)
2 - Windsor Academy
1 - Augusta Prep
1 - Gatewood
1 - Harvester Christian
1 - Notre Dame Academy
1 - Robert Toombs Christian
1 - St. Andrew’s
1 - Stratford Academy
1 - Strong Rock Christian
1 - Westfield
1 - Westminster (Augusta)
GAPPS (31 players)
4 - Cherokee Christian
4 - Community Christian
4 - Creekside Christian
4 - Pinecrest Academy
4 - Walker
3 - Calvary Christian
3 - Central Christian
1 - Johnson Ferry Christian
1 - New Creation Christian
1 - Rock Springs Christian
1 - Sherwood Christian
1 - Vidalia Heritage
Other (34 players)
18 - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
6 - Augusta Christian
2 - Sound Doctrine Christian
1 - Albany
1 - Artios Academy
1 - Bethesda Academy
1 - Covenant Academy
1 - Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit
1 - Dawson Christian
1 - Georgia Force Home School
1 - Living Science Academy
