Montez Swinney named Falcons Coach of the Week

Swinney narrowly beat out Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson and Mays flag football coach Breana Sumpter.

Coach Tez, as he is called, demonstrates how guys should treat ladies through his actions while getting the girls involved in the community and setting a positive example for younger athletes. He is also a Special Education teacher and works so hard all day in the classroom and then gives countless hours coaching girls, planning practice, watching film and establishing schedules.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.