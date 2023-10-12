BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport

Montez Swinney named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Montez Swinney

Credit: Montez Swinney

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago
X

Coaching his players to be great at football but even better people off the field is one of the reasons why Dunwoody flag football coach Montez Swinney won the Week 7 Falcons Coach of the Week award.

Swinney narrowly beat out Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson and Mays flag football coach Breana Sumpter.

Coach Tez, as he is called, demonstrates how guys should treat ladies through his actions while getting the girls involved in the community and setting a positive example for younger athletes. He is also a Special Education teacher and works so hard all day in the classroom and then gives countless hours coaching girls, planning practice, watching film and establishing schedules.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Judge denies bid to block Georgia voting law, including drop box limits2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
29m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools
1h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
2h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 games to watch: Kell rolling after season-opening loss
25m ago
What to watch: Week 9
1h ago
Maxwell Week 9 projections
5h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
3h ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
6h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top