Mitchell County, Baconton awarded victories by forfeit

Mitchell County and Baconton Charter were awarded victories Thursday when their Friday opponents were forced to forfeit because of illnesses within their football programs.
Mitchell County was schedule to travel to Pelham. This will be the first time the county rivals won’t play each other since 1997.
Baconton was scheduled to play Central of Talbotton at Mitchell County’s field, which Baconton uses for home games.
Meanwhile, Mary Persons this week was declared the winner of its Aug. 20 game against Northeast. It was suspended because of lightning with Mary Persons leading 14-12. That is now the final score after the schools were unable to resume.
