Milton’s Thornton named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of Year

Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) is the Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Milton point guard Bruce Thornton is the Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced Wednesday.

Thornton, who has signed with Ohio State, averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists this past season in leading Milton to a 23-8 finish and the Class 7A quarterfinals. He’s rated the consensus No. 1 player in Georgia and is a top-50 player nationwide among seniors.

ExploreWoodward Academy senior named Gatorade Georgia Girls Basketball Player of Year

Thornton is a four-year starter who led Milton to a state title in 2021.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academics and character. Thornton has volunteered locally as a youth mentor with Waters Outreach, a nonprofit organization for underprivileged children, and Seeds of Harvest, a reading and literacy nonprofit. He has also donated time to the Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach.

Thornton joins recent Gatorade Georgia Players of the Year Jabari Smith (2020-21, Sandy Creek), Walker Kessler (2019-20, Woodward Academy), Sharife Cooper (2018-19, McEachern) and Ashton Hagans (2017-18, Newton).

