Milton’s Thornton named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of Year

Thornton, who has signed with Ohio State, averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists this past season in leading Milton to a 23-8 finish and the Class 7A quarterfinals. He’s rated the consensus No. 1 player in Georgia and is a top-50 player nationwide among seniors.

Thornton is a four-year starter who led Milton to a state title in 2021.