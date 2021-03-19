Milton, Pace, Westlake to play in GEICO basketball nationals

Westlake, the 6A girls champion, plays Fremont of Utah on April 2. Westlake (20-0) has won four straight state titles in Georgia and is ranked No. 2 by ESPN and No. 10 by MaxPreps. Westlake guard Raven Johnson has signed with South Carolina. Brianna Turnage (Virginia Tech) and Ta’Niya Latson also are blue-chip prospects.

The games will be televised or streamed on ESPN networks.

The GEICO Nationals are in their 13th season. A Georgia team played it for the first time in 2015 after the GHSA granted an exception to Wheeler’s boys and ultimately changed its bylaws. Prior, Georgia high school teams were not allowed to participate in contests beyond their state champion. Several state associations still don’t allow post-season competitions for their schools.