X

Milton, Pace, Westlake to play in GEICO basketball nationals

March 13, 2021 Macon - Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) drives past Berkmar's JaÕRon Ford (right) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Milton won 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 13, 2021 Macon - Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) drives past Berkmar's JaÕRon Ford (right) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Milton won 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog | 42 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb

Three Georgia basketball state champions are still playing, each with hopes of claiming a national title.

Milton’s boys, Pace Academy’s boys and Westlake’s girls were invited this week to the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals in Fort Myers, Fla.

The tournament, scheduled for March 31-April 3, will feature 10 boys teams and four girls teams.

Pace Academy, Georgia’s Class 2A boys champion, plays Oak Hill Academy of Virginia on March 31. Pace is ranked 15th nationally by ESPN and 16th by MaxPreps. Pace is 28-1, its only loss in the opening game against Sandy Creek. The Knights are led by Matthew Cleveland, who has signed with Florida State.

Milton, the 7A boys champion, opens against IMG Academy of Florida on April 1. Milton is ranked 12th by ESPN and seventh by MaxPreps. Milton guards Bruce Thornton and Kanaan Carlyle are top-100 national recruits. Milton is 28-2 with a 26-game winning streak.

Westlake, the 6A girls champion, plays Fremont of Utah on April 2. Westlake (20-0) has won four straight state titles in Georgia and is ranked No. 2 by ESPN and No. 10 by MaxPreps. Westlake guard Raven Johnson has signed with South Carolina. Brianna Turnage (Virginia Tech) and Ta’Niya Latson also are blue-chip prospects.

The games will be televised or streamed on ESPN networks.

The GEICO Nationals are in their 13th season. A Georgia team played it for the first time in 2015 after the GHSA granted an exception to Wheeler’s boys and ultimately changed its bylaws. Prior, Georgia high school teams were not allowed to participate in contests beyond their state champion. Several state associations still don’t allow post-season competitions for their schools.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.