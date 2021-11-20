Milton 38, Marietta 21

Milton (11-1) had the running game going, but its defense stepped up big too, forcing four turnovers. The offense struggled out the gates with turnovers, but the defense was opportunistic in getting the ball right back.

“That’s a team that is playing really well right now,” Clack said. “That’s a top-eight team in the state (Marietta). I love that we were going after the football because we knew turnovers were something we wanted to do, and playing aggressive. When we needed to, we stepped right back up in that fourth quarter and took it back over.”

Milton cruised early, scoring 21 points unanswered and led 24-7 going into the half. Milton already had 17 first downs and 374 total yards

In the second half, Marietta (7-5) converted a fourth-and-12 on an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on the Blue Devils’ first possession. Tyler Hughes scored on a 15-yard scamper.

Marietta would cut the lead again to 10 after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hughes to Kamryn Perry but imploded on penalties in later drives that would prevent a comeback.

Marietta was within 31-21 in the fourth quarter when Milton’s Bruce Thornton intercepted a halfback pass early, ending perhaps Marietta’s last big chance to get back in the game. McDonald’s 2-yard run with 3:38 left at the end of an eight-play, 67-yard drive put the game away.

Marietta’s Hughes was 18-of-30 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns, though he had two turnovers (fumble, interception). He also added 75 rushing yards on 13 carries. Perry had seven receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Perry gave the secondary fits throughout the second half.

Milton advanced to the quarterfinal to play Mill Creek (11-1), which defeated McEachern 52-30 in the second round Friday Night.

Milton 14-10-7-7 - 38

Marietta 0-7-14-0 - 21

Mil - Jordan McDonald 1 run (Felipe Mota kick)

Mil - Jack Nickel 2 pass from Devin Farrell (Mota kick)

Mil - McDonald 3 run (Mota kick)

Mar- Kamryn Perry 65 pass from Tyler Hughes (Ben Parrot kick)

Mil - Mota 25 FG

Mar - Melvin Alexander 1 run (Parrot kick)

Mil - Farrell 13 run (Mota kick)

Mar- Perry 29 pass from Hughes (Parrot kick)

Mil - McDonald 2 run (Mota kick)