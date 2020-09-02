X

Mill Creek cancels first 2 games, including Corky Kell opener

Mill Creek LB's Austin Ruiz-velasco (49) and Brock Skinner celebrate a fumble by Brookwood during the first half of Friday's game. (John Amis/Special)
Mill Creek LB's Austin Ruiz-velasco (49) and Brock Skinner celebrate a fumble by Brookwood during the first half of Friday's game. (John Amis/Special)

High schools | 26 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Mill Creek’s football has canceled its first two against Parkview and Norcross because of a positive coronavirus test among its players, Corky Kell Classic organizers confirmed Tuesday.

The Parkview game, to be played at Mill Creek, would’ve been the 8:30 Friday night game of the Kell Classic. Event organizers indicated they were trying to find a replacement opponent. The game would’ve been the first meeting between those top-10 Gwinnett County schools.

Mill Creek is second top-10 Class 7A school to cancel games because of COVID-19. Colquitt County also canceled its first two games against Marietta and Brookwood.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.