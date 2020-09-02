Mill Creek cancels first 2 games, including Corky Kell opener

The Parkview game, to be played at Mill Creek, would’ve been the 8:30 Friday night game of the Kell Classic. Event organizers indicated they were trying to find a replacement opponent. The game would’ve been the first meeting between those top-10 Gwinnett County schools.

Mill Creek is second top-10 Class 7A school to cancel games because of COVID-19. Colquitt County also canceled its first two games against Marietta and Brookwood.