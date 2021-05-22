Metter downs Gordon Lee in three to win program’s first title

Trailing 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning, Metter rallied with four runs to win the team’s first state championship at Grayson Park in Savannah with a 6-5 victory over two-time defending champion Gordon Lee.
Metter scored two runs in the top of the first on three hits and one error, but Gordon Lee responded with four hits for singles in the bottom of the second inning and – aided by an error and a Jake Poindexter single – the Trojans pulled even. When Cody Thomas scored on an error, it put Gordon Lee on top 3-2.
The two-time defending champions expanded the lead in the fourth inning but Metter rallied in the top of the fifth with three RBI singles from Kyzer Anthony, Brendan Wood and Brian Crooms while plating a run on an error.
Randon Rigdon pitched three innings for Metter and allowed three earened runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Rustan Ridgon finished the final four innings allowing two runs with four strikeouts.
The two programs split Friday’s doubleheader with Gordon Lee taking the first game 7-4 and Metter surviving 2-1 in the second game. Gordon Lee was trying for the program’s fifth state championship and third consecutive title.
