Metter downs Gordon Lee in three to win program’s first title

Metter scored two runs in the top of the first on three hits and one error, but Gordon Lee responded with four hits for singles in the bottom of the second inning and – aided by an error and a Jake Poindexter single – the Trojans pulled even. When Cody Thomas scored on an error, it put Gordon Lee on top 3-2.

The two-time defending champions expanded the lead in the fourth inning but Metter rallied in the top of the fifth with three RBI singles from Kyzer Anthony, Brendan Wood and Brian Crooms while plating a run on an error.