Fulton County Schools suspend all sports till Sept. 14

Fulton’s decision came of the heels of a Thursday digital meeting among many metro Atlanta superintendents, who had hoped to form a consensus on high school football starting dates. The GHSA announced Wednesday that it would keep the announced Sept. 4 weekend for football openers, but Robin Hines, the GHSA’s executive director, said that date could change in coming days.

The GHSA also confirmed Thursday that Our Lady of Mercy became the 12th GHSA program to cancel its football season this fall. In addition to the programs that have called off their fall seasons completely, several have delayed their seasons. Savannah-Chatham County Schools announced earlier this week that it was going to start its football season no earlier than Oct. 1. Dougherty County and nearby Calhoun County also made moves.