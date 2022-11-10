BreakingNews
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
McWhorter steps down at Jackson County

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jackson County and Vidalia are seeking new coaches.

Rich McWhorter, whose 303 victories rank 10th in GHSA history, is out at Jackson County after four seasons.

Jackson County had a string of six losing seasons when McWhorter was hired in 2019, and McWhorter couldn’t reverse the trend. His teams were 15-26 with one playoff appearance. McWhorter is best known for his time at Charlton County, where he won four state titles.

Jason Cameron has stepped down at Vidalia. His first Indians team in 2020 won the Region 2-2A title, the school’s first in six seasons. His 2022 team was the first to miss the playoffs in 11 seasons despite a 6-4 record.

Other coaches who won’t be returning are David Rooney at Forsyth Central, Shaun Conley at Chestatee, Howie Decristofaro at Campbell, Cole Meyer at Berkmar, Rusty Easom at Griffin, Tab Griffin at Pope, Jeremy Green at Armuchee, Lee Hannah at Rockdale County and Chris Cowart at Central of Talbotton.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

