McEachern’s Jalen Hilliard wins slam-dunk contest

So Tori Hilliard became part of one of the more dynamic dunks in the four-year history of the competition by sitting in a chair near the restricted area, tossing the ball in the air and allowing his 6-foot-5 son to leap over him, catch the ball and compete the slam. The dunk drew unanimous scores of 10s from the judges and gave the trophy to the senior from McEachern.

“I told him what I wanted to do and he said, OK,” Jalen Hilliard said. “That was the first time we’d done it.”