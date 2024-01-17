McEachern’s Bailey, Pace’s White, Westlake’s Hankerson chosen for Nike Hoop Summit

McEachern forward Ace Bailey, Pace Academy boys coach Sharman White and Westlake girls coach Hilda Hankerson have been chosen to participate in the USA Nike Hoop Summit game for the nation’s top 19-and-under players April 13 in Portland.

Bailey, the lone Georgia playing representative on the 24-player rosters, is averaging 29.5 points and 16.2 rebounds for McEachern, which holds several top-25 national rankings. The state’s top senior prospect, he has signed with Rutgers.

White, named the head coach of the U.S. men’s team, also was head coach of last year’s national team that won the FIBA Men’s U16 Americas Championship. He has won nine Georgia state titles, six with Miller Grove and three with Pace. He won his 500th game on Nov. 24.