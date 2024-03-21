McEachern’s Bailey is Gatorade basketball state player of year, national finalist

McEachern forward Ace Bailey is Georgia’s Gatorade boys basketball player of the year and one of three finalists for the Gatorade national player of the year, it was announced Thursday morning.

The other national finalists are Cooper Flagg of Monteverde Academy in Florida and V.J. Edgecombe of Long Island Lutheran in New York.

Flagg, a Duke signee, is the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally. Edgecombe, the consensus No. 4 player, has signed with Baylor.