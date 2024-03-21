McEachern’s Bailey is Gatorade basketball state player of year, national finalist

McEachern forward Ace Bailey is Georgia’s Gatorade boys basketball player of the year and one of three finalists for the Gatorade national player of the year, it was announced Thursday morning.
The other national finalists are Cooper Flagg of Monteverde Academy in Florida and V.J. Edgecombe of Long Island Lutheran in New York.
Flagg, a Duke signee, is the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally. Edgecombe, the consensus No. 4 player, has signed with Baylor.
Bailey, the consensus No. 2, has signed with Rutgers. Bailey averaged more than 30 points and 15 rebounds per game for a Class 7A team that reached the finals, losing to Grayson.
Georgia’s Gatorade girls player of the year, announced last week, is Danielle Carnegie of Grayson.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will publish its all-state teams and announces its state players of the year next week.
About the Author