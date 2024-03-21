High School Sports Blog

McEachern’s Bailey is Gatorade basketball state player of year, national finalist

McEachern's Ace Bailey (4) dunks the ball during the first half of GHSA Basketball Class 7A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

McEachern's Ace Bailey (4) dunks the ball during the first half of GHSA Basketball Class 7A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
32 minutes ago

McEachern forward Ace Bailey is Georgia’s Gatorade boys basketball player of the year and one of three finalists for the Gatorade national player of the year, it was announced Thursday morning.

The other national finalists are Cooper Flagg of Monteverde Academy in Florida and V.J. Edgecombe of Long Island Lutheran in New York.

Flagg, a Duke signee, is the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally. Edgecombe, the consensus No. 4 player, has signed with Baylor.

Bailey, the consensus No. 2, has signed with Rutgers. Bailey averaged more than 30 points and 15 rebounds per game for a Class 7A team that reached the finals, losing to Grayson.

Georgia’s Gatorade girls player of the year, announced last week, is Danielle Carnegie of Grayson.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will publish its all-state teams and announces its state players of the year next week.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Georgia puts convicted murderer to death in first execution in over 4 years

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Tax cuts incoming

Credit: PAUL BEEZLEY_

Is massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much?

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
The Latest

Credit: Score Editor

Week 6 Lacrosse Rankings
Spring sports scores from Tuesday
Milton girls eying consistency, still dominating
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta