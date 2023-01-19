McEachern football coach Stephens leaves for Burke County

Stephens has coached at four schools, leading each to multiple region titles. He led Tucker to Class 4A championships in 2008 and 2011, coached Lamar County to a Class 2A runner-up finish in 2013 and became the fastest coach in GHSA history to 100 victories (109 games) in 2014 while at Ware County.

Stephens became McEachern’s coach in 2019 and led the Indians to an immediate 12-1 finish and a region title. McEachern, a Cobb County Class 7A school, has leveled out since, going 15-17 the past three seasons.