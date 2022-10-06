Maxwell Week 8 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 06
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|76.70
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|82.0%
|30-15
|15
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|44.50
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|50.4%
|22-22
|0
|Tucker
|AAAAA
|26.22
|AA
|Columbia
|92.3%
|26-0
|26
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|15.56
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|0.62
|AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|79.4%
|21-6
|15
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-0.68
|AA
|McNair
|57.9%
|10-6
|4
|Towers
|AA
|-13.96
|AA
|Rutland
|95.9%
|33-0
|33
|Jordan
|AA
|-50.64
|AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|76.6%
|23-13
|10
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
Oct 07
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|83.13
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|77.7%
|29-19
|10
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|80.23
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|80.0%
|27-13
|14
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|75.20
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|77.2%
|28-15
|13
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|72.69
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|66.2%
|26-20
|6
|Burke County
|AAAA
|71.88
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|77.6%
|24-13
|11
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|68.78
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|76.9%
|28-18
|10
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|66.66
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|64.1%
|32-27
|5
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|66.14
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|73.1%
|23-14
|9
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|65.72
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|77.0%
|21-7
|14
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|64.84
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|64.5%
|24-20
|4
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|63.05
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|95.2%
|34-0
|34
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|62.01
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|71.3%
|22-14
|8
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|61.97
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|73.3%
|27-17
|10
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|60.49
|AAA
|Oconee County
|76.1%
|21-12
|9
|Hart County
|AAA
|59.77
|AAA
|Thomasville
|59.4%
|20-16
|4
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAA
|59.74
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|55.0%
|23-21
|2
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|58.85
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|60.4%
|21-17
|4
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|58.48
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|69.9%
|26-17
|9
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|58.42
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|50.6%
|15-14
|1
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAAA
|57.20
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|56.93
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|86.4%
|33-15
|18
|Worth County
|AA
|56.19
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|59.4%
|24-21
|3
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|55.30
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|84.0%
|28-13
|15
|Cass
|AAAAA
|54.96
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|89.1%
|28-7
|21
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|54.53
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|90.9%
|29-7
|22
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|53.72
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|82.6%
|21-2
|19
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|53.26
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|79.1%
|21-7
|14
|Lovett
|AAAA
|53.15
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|93.9%
|23-0
|23
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|52.93
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|67.5%
|22-15
|7
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|52.57
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|73.3%
|25-14
|11
|Jackson
|AAA
|50.23
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|93.3%
|37-14
|23
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|49.74
|AAAAAA
|Newnan
|73.5%
|25-14
|11
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|49.39
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|57.2%
|21-19
|2
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|49.33
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|89.3%
|28-6
|22
|Dublin
|A Division I
|48.88
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|91.7%
|31-7
|24
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|48.55
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|98.1%
|39-0
|39
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|47.74
|AAA
|Gilmer
|58.7%
|22-20
|2
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|47.36
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|96.2%
|32-0
|32
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|47.31
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|85.9%
|28-10
|18
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|47.21
|AAA
|Crisp County
|84.3%
|22-3
|19
|Monroe
|AAA
|46.87
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|74.4%
|28-19
|9
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|46.69
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|46.64
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|68.5%
|20-12
|8
|Commerce
|A Division I
|46.56
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|98.5%
|35-0
|35
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|46.56
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|92.5%
|34-9
|25
|Ola
|AAAAA
|46.21
|AA
|Sumter County
|67.1%
|23-17
|6
|Berrien
|AA
|46.06
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|64.4%
|21-14
|7
|Brookstone
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|45.48
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|66.2%
|21-14
|7
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|45.46
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|74.9%
|27-14
|13
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|45.34
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|64.0%
|21-14
|7
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|45.19
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|95.3%
|35-3
|32
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|44.99
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.5%
|44-0
|44
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|44.78
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|60.3%
|28-24
|4
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|44.30
|AAAA
|Troup
|97.9%
|42-6
|36
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|43.52
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|90.6%
|32-10
|22
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|43.27
|AA
|Fannin County
|59.8%
|21-18
|3
|Model
|AA
|43.09
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|58.6%
|22-20
|2
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|42.66
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|52.8%
|21-20
|1
|White County
|AAA
|42.45
|AAA
|Ringgold
|75.9%
|27-14
|13
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|42.44
|AAAAA
|Mays
|83.1%
|29-14
|15
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|42.25
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|70.2%
|20-9
|11
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|40.72
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|87.2%
|28-12
|16
|East Jackson
|AA
|40.69
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|75.1%
|23-14
|9
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|40.66
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|62.5%
|21-17
|4
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|40.37
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Westover
|AAAA
|40.26
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|93.6%
|32-6
|26
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|40.05
|AA
|Appling County
|88.9%
|28-6
|22
|Toombs County
|AA
|39.74
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|65.1%
|21-14
|7
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|38.91
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|98.5%
|42-0
|42
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|38.86
|AAAA
|Madison County
|50.4%
|21-21
|0
|North Hall
|AAAA
|38.81
|AA
|Union County
|61.9%
|21-17
|4
|Banks County
|AA
|38.69
|AA
|Dodge County
|53.1%
|22-21
|1
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|38.57
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|86.3%
|28-12
|16
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|38.49
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|82.6%
|24-7
|17
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|38.27
|AAA
|Liberty County
|57.1%
|21-19
|2
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|38.12
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|96.4%
|35-0
|35
|McDonough
|AAAA
|36.67
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|80.6%
|26-12
|14
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|36.49
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|60.3%
|28-24
|4
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|36.28
|A Division I
|Metter
|89.4%
|27-3
|24
|Bryan County
|A Division I
|36.24
|AA
|Vidalia
|88.9%
|28-7
|21
|Tattnall County
|AA
|36.18
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|71.0%
|26-17
|9
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|36.12
|AAAA
|Cairo
|89.2%
|34-14
|20
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|35.98
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|80.3%
|21-7
|14
|Jenkins County
|A Division II
|35.78
|AA
|Rockmart
|97.0%
|37-0
|37
|Haralson County
|AA
|35.07
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|88.5%
|27-3
|24
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|34.89
|AAA
|Harlem
|87.2%
|28-7
|21
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|34.88
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|68.1%
|26-19
|7
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|34.69
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|99.7%
|44-0
|44
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|34.44
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|98.6%
|38-0
|38
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|34.28
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|97.8%
|34-0
|34
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|34.28
|AA
|Athens Academy
|95.2%
|35-7
|28
|Providence Christian
|AA
|34.18
|AAA
|Dawson County
|95.0%
|35-7
|28
|Pickens
|AAA
|33.21
|A Division II
|Charlton County
|87.3%
|28-10
|18
|Turner County
|A Division II
|33.14
|AAAA
|Spalding
|96.3%
|32-0
|32
|Howard
|AAAA
|32.38
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|85.9%
|29-14
|15
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|32.35
|AAA
|Dougherty
|98.1%
|42-6
|36
|Columbus
|AAA
|32.17
|AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|82.0%
|23-7
|16
|Luella
|AAAA
|31.61
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|84.1%
|27-10
|17
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|31.47
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|94.0%
|35-12
|23
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|30.67
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|76.6%
|27-14
|13
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|30.56
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|50.9%
|23-23
|0
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.25
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|96.0%
|34-0
|34
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|29.06
|AA
|South Atlanta
|96.4%
|38-7
|31
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|28.83
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|94.7%
|35-8
|27
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|28.65
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|92.4%
|30-6
|24
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|28.48
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|62.7%
|27-21
|6
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|28.19
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|58.3%
|24-21
|3
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|28.05
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|98.8%
|34-0
|34
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|27.62
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|96.8%
|38-6
|32
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|26.94
|AA
|Thomson
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Butler
|AA
|26.94
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|97.3%
|37-0
|37
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|26.28
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|70.4%
|21-14
|7
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|25.98
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|96.4%
|30-0
|30
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|25.86
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|25.86
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|88.5%
|28-7
|21
|Pike County
|AAA
|25.44
|AAA
|Bremen
|81.5%
|26-10
|16
|LaFayette
|AAA
|24.39
|A Division I
|East Laurens
|55.1%
|20-17
|3
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|24.21
|A Division II
|Greene County
|78.1%
|31-20
|11
|Warren County
|A Division II
|23.61
|A Division I
|Trion
|88.8%
|31-12
|19
|Coosa
|A Division I
|23.52
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|79.9%
|26-13
|13
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|23.50
|AA
|Spencer
|54.6%
|27-25
|2
|Southwest
|AA
|22.40
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|98.1%
|41-0
|41
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|22.05
|AA
|Brantley County
|91.0%
|28-3
|25
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|22.05
|AAA
|Long County
|90.4%
|30-7
|23
|Beach
|AAA
|21.59
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|20.71
|A Division II
|Mitchell County
|89.0%
|28-7
|21
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|20.19
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|76.6%
|25-14
|11
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA AA
|19.90
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|92.0%
|28-0
|28
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|19.68
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Redan
|AA
|19.28
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|51.0%
|14-14
|0
|Portal
|A Division II
|16.93
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|99.0%
|39-0
|39
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|16.87
|AAA
|Adairsville
|99.5%
|46-0
|46
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|14.59
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|55.2%
|20-17
|3
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|14.48
|AAA
|Stephens County
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Franklin County
|AAA
|14.29
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|81.6%
|21-6
|15
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|14.19
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|14.11
|AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|96.8%
|38-6
|32
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|13.46
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|74.5%
|27-15
|12
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|12.85
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|98.4%
|38-0
|38
|East Hall
|AAAA
|12.61
|AAAA
|Hampton
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|12.52
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|88.7%
|30-10
|20
|Miller County
|A Division II
|11.86
|A Division I
|Darlington
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|10.13
|AA
|Washington County
|94.0%
|31-0
|31
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|9.47
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|93.1%
|37-14
|23
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|9.42
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|54.8%
|24-21
|3
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|9.25
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|99.8%
|39-0
|39
|Islands
|AAAA
|8.94
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|98.3%
|38-0
|38
|Towns County
|A Division II
|8.69
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|54.6%
|19-16
|3
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|7.91
|AA
|ACE Charter
|92.9%
|41-19
|22
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|7.70
|AAAAA
|Kell
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Northview
|AAAAA
|7.53
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|90.4%
|34-13
|21
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|6.32
|AA
|North Murray
|98.3%
|41-0
|41
|Gordon Central
|AA
|5.18
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|75.0%
|26-14
|12
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|4.78
|AA
|Laney
|99.5%
|38-0
|38
|Josey
|AA
|4.11
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|99.0%
|42-0
|42
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|3.09
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|90.2%
|32-12
|20
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|2.25
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Groves
|AAA
|1.97
|AA
|Putnam County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-3.53
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|98.5%
|35-0
|35
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-3.83
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|94.9%
|28-0
|28
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-3.89
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|95.3%
|37-8
|29
|Drew
|AAAAA
|-4.22
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|99.7%
|43-0
|43
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|-4.38
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|-5.29
|A Division I
|Heard County
|99.1%
|42-0
|42
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-6.36
|AA
|Northeast
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Kendrick
|AA
|-6.63
|AAA
|Morgan County
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Salem
|AAA
|-7.38
|A Division II
|Early County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|-8.82
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|95.6%
|35-0
|35
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-17.32
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|98.5%
|42-6
|36
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-17.62
|A Division I
|Claxton
|97.6%
|34-0
|34
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-18.03
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|99.8%
|47-0
|47
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-19.30
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|88.5%
|32-14
|18
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-21.07
|A Division II
|Glascock County
|96.1%
|40-12
|28
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-23.27
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|85.6%
|21-0
|21
|Community Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-26.18
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|99.5%
|40-0
|40
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-29.14
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|95.7%
|32-0
|32
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
Oct 08
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|39.98
|AAAA
|Perry
|99.1%
|43-0
|43
|Griffin
|AAAA
