Maxwell Week 8 projections

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 06

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
76.70AAAAAAHouston County82.0%30-1515Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
44.50AAAAAChamblee50.4%22-220TuckerAAAAA
26.22AAColumbia92.3%26-026Landmark ChristianAA
15.56AAAAAEastside99.5%42-042Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
0.62AAAAStone Mountain79.4%21-615ClarkstonAAAA
-0.68AAMcNair57.9%10-64TowersAA
-13.96AARutland95.9%33-033JordanAA
-50.64AAAAACross Keys76.6%23-1310St. Mary's AcademyGIAA AA

Oct 07

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
83.13AAAAAAAWalton77.7%29-1910North CobbAAAAAAA
80.23AAAAAAAValdosta80.0%27-1314LowndesAAAAAAA
75.20AAAAAAACarrollton77.2%28-1513East CowetaAAAAAAA
72.69AAAABenedictine66.2%26-206Burke CountyAAAA
71.88AAAAAAAMilton77.6%24-1311South ForsythAAAAAAA
68.78AAAAAAAWestlake76.9%28-1810PebblebrookAAAAAAA
66.66AAAHebron Christian64.1%32-275Monroe AreaAAA
66.14AAAAAAADenmark73.1%23-149West ForsythAAAAAAA
65.72AAAAAARome77.0%21-714SequoyahAAAAAA
64.84AAAAWhitewater64.5%24-204Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)AAAA
63.05AAAACedartown95.2%34-034Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
62.01AAAAALoganville71.3%22-148Clarke CentralAAAAA
61.97AAAAAAAMcEachern73.3%27-1710HarrisonAAAAAAA
60.49AAAOconee County76.1%21-129Hart CountyAAA
59.77AAAThomasville59.4%20-164Carver (Columbus)AAA
59.74A Division IWhitefield Academy55.0%23-212Elbert CountyA Division I
58.85AAAAAACreekview60.4%21-174River RidgeAAAAAA
58.48AAAAAADouglas County69.9%26-179Paulding CountyAAAAAA
58.42AAAAStephenson50.6%15-141Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
57.20AAAAAALee County98.9%41-041VeteransAAAAAA
56.93AAFitzgerald86.4%33-1518Worth CountyAA
56.19AAAACentral (Carrollton)59.4%24-213SonoravilleAAAA
55.30AAAAACartersville84.0%28-1315CassAAAAA
54.96AAAAAAAMarietta89.1%28-721HillgroveAAAAAAA
54.53A Division IRabun County90.9%29-722St. FrancisA Division I
53.72AAAAAAARichmond Hill82.6%21-219Camden CountyAAAAAAA
53.26AAAAStockbridge79.1%21-714LovettAAAA
53.15AAAAAWarner Robins93.9%23-023Union GroveAAAAA
52.93AAAAAAShiloh67.5%22-157Jackson CountyAAAAAA
52.57AAAMary Persons73.3%25-1411JacksonAAA
50.23AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain93.3%37-1423OsborneAAAAAAA
49.74AAAAAANewnan73.5%25-1411AlexanderAAAAAA
49.39AAAAAFlowery Branch57.2%21-192Winder-BarrowAAAAA
49.33A Division IBleckley County89.3%28-622DublinA Division I
48.88AAACarver (Atlanta)91.7%31-724Mundy's MillAAAAAA
48.55AAAAAAThomas County Central98.1%39-039Tift CountyAAAAAA
47.74AAAGilmer58.7%22-202Lumpkin CountyAAA
47.36AAAANorth Oconee96.2%32-032Cedar ShoalsAAAA
47.31AAAAAANorth Forsyth85.9%28-1018LanierAAAAAA
47.21AAACrisp County84.3%22-319MonroeAAA
46.87AAASavannah Christian74.4%28-199Johnson (Savannah)AAA
46.69AAAAAARoswell98.1%35-035LassiterAAAAAA
46.64A Division ISocial Circle68.5%20-128CommerceA Division I
46.56AAAAAWare County98.5%35-035JenkinsAAAAA
46.56AAAAAJones County92.5%34-925OlaAAAAA
46.21AASumter County67.1%23-176BerrienAA
46.06GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli64.4%21-147BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
45.48AAAAHapeville Charter66.2%21-147Southwest DeKalbAAAA
45.46AAAAHoly Innocents74.9%27-1413Miller GroveAAAA
45.34AAAAAAAWheeler64.0%21-147CherokeeAAAAAAA
45.19AAAAACambridge95.3%35-332CentennialAAAAA
44.99AAAAAAHughes99.5%44-044East PauldingAAAAAA
44.78GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy60.3%28-244Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
44.30AAAATroup97.9%42-636RiverdaleAAAA
43.52AAAAAABrunswick90.6%32-1022Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
43.27AAFannin County59.8%21-183ModelAA
43.09AAAAAAGlynn Academy58.6%22-202South EffinghamAAAAAA
42.66AAAWesleyan52.8%21-201White CountyAAA
42.45AAARinggold75.9%27-1413Coahulla CreekAAA
42.44AAAAAMays83.1%29-1415Maynard JacksonAAAAA
42.25AAAAEast Forsyth70.2%20-911Cherokee BluffAAAA
40.72AAFellowship Christian87.2%28-1216East JacksonAA
40.69A Division IMount Pisgah Christian75.1%23-149Christian HeritageA Division II
40.66AAAAANorthgate62.5%21-174McIntoshAAAAA
40.37AAAABainbridge97.8%35-035WestoverAAAA
40.26AAAAAAEffingham County93.6%32-626GrovetownAAAAAA
40.05AAAppling County88.9%28-622Toombs CountyAA
39.74A Division IIWashington-Wilkes65.1%21-147Lincoln CountyA Division II
38.91AAAAACalhoun98.5%42-042HiramAAAAA
38.86AAAAMadison County50.4%21-210North HallAAAA
38.81AAUnion County61.9%21-174Banks CountyAA
38.69AADodge County53.1%22-211Jeff DavisAA
38.57AAAAAASprayberry86.3%28-1216Johns CreekAAAAAA
38.49AAAAWestside (Macon)82.6%24-717West LaurensAAAA
38.27AAALiberty County57.1%21-192Savannah Country DayAAA
38.12AAAAPace Academy96.4%35-035McDonoughAAAA
36.67AAAAAVilla Rica80.6%26-1214Chapel HillAAAAA
36.49A Division IIWilcox County60.3%28-244Telfair CountyA Division II
36.28A Division IMetter89.4%27-324Bryan CountyA Division I
36.24AAVidalia88.9%28-721Tattnall CountyAA
36.18AAAAADecatur71.0%26-179Arabia MountainAAAAA
36.12AAAACairo89.2%34-1420HardawayAAAA
35.98A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy80.3%21-714Jenkins CountyA Division II
35.78AARockmart97.0%37-037Haralson CountyAA
35.07A Division IIClinch County88.5%27-324Lanier CountyA Division II
34.89AAAHarlem87.2%28-721HephzibahAAA
34.88A Division IMount Vernon68.1%26-197Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
34.69AAAAAAALambert99.7%44-044Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
34.44AAAAAABlessed Trinity98.6%38-038PopeAAAAAA
34.28A Division ISwainsboro97.8%34-034Jefferson CountyA Division I
34.28AAAthens Academy95.2%35-728Providence ChristianAA
34.18AAADawson County95.0%35-728PickensAAA
33.21A Division IICharlton County87.3%28-1018Turner CountyA Division II
33.14AAAASpalding96.3%32-032HowardAAAA
32.38AAAAAAJonesboro85.9%29-1415MorrowAAAAAA
32.35AAADougherty98.1%42-636ColumbusAAA
32.17AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)82.0%23-716LuellaAAAA
31.61AAAAAStatesboro84.1%27-1017GreenbrierAAAAA
31.47AAAANew Hampstead94.0%35-1223Southeast BullochAAAA
30.67A Division IOglethorpe County76.6%27-1413Athens ChristianA Division I
30.56GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian50.9%23-230Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.25AAAAANorthside (Columbus)96.0%34-034Harris CountyAAAAA
29.06AASouth Atlanta96.4%38-731Mount Paran ChristianAA
28.83AAAAAALovejoy94.7%35-827AlcovyAAAAAA
28.65A Division IIJohnson County92.4%30-624Bacon CountyA Division I
28.48GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School62.7%27-216Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
28.19GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor58.3%24-213Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
28.05AAAAStarr's Mill98.8%34-034Fayette CountyAAAA
27.62AAAAADalton96.8%38-632Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
26.94AAThomson98.0%35-035ButlerAA
26.94AAAAAANorth Atlanta97.3%37-037RiverwoodAAAAAA
26.28AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe70.4%21-147Gordon LeeAAA
25.98AAAAALithia Springs96.4%30-030Tri-CitiesAAAAA
25.86AAAAAASouth Paulding99.3%41-041New ManchesterAAAAAA
25.86AAAUpson-Lee88.5%28-721Pike CountyAAA
25.44AAABremen81.5%26-1016LaFayetteAAA
24.39A Division IEast Laurens55.1%20-173Jasper CountyA Division I
24.21A Division IIGreene County78.1%31-2011Warren CountyA Division II
23.61A Division ITrion88.8%31-1219CoosaA Division I
23.52AAAAANorth Springs79.9%26-1313ChattahoocheeAAAAA
23.50AASpencer54.6%27-252SouthwestAA
22.40AAAANorthwest Whitfield98.1%41-041Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
22.05AABrantley County91.0%28-325Windsor ForestAA
22.05AAALong County90.4%30-723BeachAAA
21.59AAAAACoffee99.7%45-045Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
20.71A Division IIMitchell County89.0%28-721Seminole CountyA Division II
20.19GIAA AABrentwood School76.6%25-1411Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA AA
19.90A Division IPepperell92.0%28-028ArmucheeA Division I
19.68AAEagle's Landing Christian98.4%41-041RedanAA
19.28A Division IIMontgomery County51.0%14-140PortalA Division II
16.93A Division IIBowdon99.0%39-039Forest ParkAAAAAA
16.87AAAAdairsville99.5%46-046RidgelandAAA
14.59GIAA AABriarwood Academy55.2%20-173Bulloch AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
14.48AAAStephens County99.8%44-044Franklin CountyAAA
14.29A Division IIWilkinson County81.6%21-615Georgia Military PrepA Division II
14.19AAAAAAAllatoona99.4%42-042WoodstockAAAAAA
14.11AAAAAEagle's Landing96.8%38-632Locust GroveAAAAA
13.46AAAAAM.L. King74.5%27-1512LithoniaAAAAA
12.85AAAAWalnut Grove98.4%38-038East HallAAAA
12.61AAAAHampton99.2%40-040Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
12.52A Division IITerrell County88.7%30-1020Miller CountyA Division II
11.86A Division IDarlington99.8%48-048ChattoogaA Division I
10.13AAWashington County94.0%31-031Westside (Augusta)AA
9.47GAPPS AACherokee Christian93.1%37-1423King's Ridge ChristianA Division I
9.42GAPPS AAKing's Academy54.8%24-213Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
9.25AAAAWayne County99.8%39-039IslandsAAAA
8.94A Division IIAquinas98.3%38-038Towns CountyA Division II
8.69AAAAAMidtown54.6%19-163Druid HillsAAAA
7.91AAACE Charter92.9%41-1922Central (Macon)AA
7.70AAAAAKell99.8%44-044NorthviewAAAAA
7.53A Division IIWheeler County90.4%34-1321HawkinsvilleA Division II
6.32AANorth Murray98.3%41-041Gordon CentralAA
5.18GIAA AASouthwest Georgia Academy75.0%26-1412Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
4.78AALaney99.5%38-038JoseyAA
4.11A Division IIDooly County99.0%42-042TreutlenA Division II
3.09GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Andrew's School90.2%32-1220Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
2.25AAACalvary Day99.9%45-045GrovesAAA
1.97AAPutnam County99.7%42-042Glenn HillsAA
-3.53AAARichmond Academy98.5%35-035Cross CreekAAA
-3.83GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy94.9%28-028Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
-3.89AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)95.3%37-829DrewAAAAA
-4.22AANorth Cobb Christian99.7%43-043KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
-4.38AAAALaGrange99.9%48-048North ClaytonAAAA
-5.29A Division IHeard County99.1%42-042Crawford CountyA Division I
-6.36AANortheast99.9%48-048KendrickAA
-6.63AAAMorgan County99.9%48-048SalemAAA
-7.38A Division IIEarly County99.8%42-042Randolph-ClayA Division II
-8.82GAPPS AACalvary Christian95.6%35-035Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
-17.32GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy98.5%42-636Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-17.62A Division IClaxton97.6%34-034SavannahA Division I
-18.03GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian99.8%47-047Memorial DayGIAA A
-19.30GIAA AFullington Academy88.5%32-1418Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-21.07A Division IIGlascock County96.1%40-1228Twiggs CountyA Division II
-23.27GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy85.6%21-021Community ChristianGAPPS AA
-26.18GAPPS AASkipstone Academy99.5%40-040Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-29.14A Division IILake Oconee Academy95.7%32-032Notre Dame AcademyGIAA AA

Oct 08

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
39.98AAAAPerry99.1%43-043GriffinAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
