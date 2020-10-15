Maxwell Week 7 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 15
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|52.90
|AA
|Washington County
|75.5%
|23 - 13
|10
|Northeast
|AA
|51.31
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|84.1%
|27 - 12
|15
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|48.49
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|71.5%
|21 - 13
|8
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|46.70
|AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|84.3%
|27 - 12
|15
|Monroe
|AAAA
|45.88
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|97.7%
|32 - 0
|32
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|43.83
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|78.3%
|21 - 9
|12
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|35.77
|A Public
|Clinch County
|96.3%
|35 - 0
|35
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA AAA
|35.25
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|82.5%
|29 - 14
|15
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|35.12
|AA
|South Atlanta
|87.3%
|27 - 6
|21
|Therrell
|AA
|34.93
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|99.8%
|42 - 0
|42
|Redan
|AAA
|20.73
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|94.3%
|26 - 0
|26
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|16.22
|A Public
|Wilkinson County
|70.2%
|21 - 13
|8
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|12.30
|AAAA
|Troup
|99.5%
|42 - 0
|42
|Kendrick
|AAAA
|6.89
|A Public
|ACE Charter
|60.2%
|28 - 24
|4
|Crawford County
|A Public
Oct 16
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|86.14
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|54.7%
|13 - 11
|2
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|80.39
|AAAAA
|Veterans
|66.9%
|17 - 8
|9
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|79.70
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|92.3%
|28 - 0
|28
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|76.01
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|52.4%
|23 - 21
|2
|Appling County
|AAA
|75.08
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|94.6%
|28 - 0
|28
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|74.61
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|54.8%
|21 - 20
|1
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|73.05
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|92.3%
|31 - 7
|24
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|72.91
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|74.8%
|28 - 20
|8
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|72.02
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|71.1%
|21 - 14
|7
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|71.09
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|81.8%
|24 - 9
|15
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|70.81
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|82.4%
|21 - 6
|15
|Cass
|AAAAA
|70.22
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|92.0%
|35 - 14
|21
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|69.53
|AAAA
|Marist
|87.7%
|27 - 6
|21
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|67.90
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|88.2%
|24 - 0
|24
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAAA
|65.62
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|71.8%
|20 - 12
|8
|Wesleyan
|A Private
|65.54
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|83.6%
|28 - 14
|14
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|65.52
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|69.8%
|22 - 14
|8
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|64.79
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|67.8%
|24 - 17
|7
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|64.47
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|83.1%
|27 - 12
|15
|Cairo
|AAAA
|64.28
|AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|74.5%
|26 - 15
|11
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|64.10
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|50.2%
|21 - 21
|0
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|63.59
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|92.3%
|30 - 6
|24
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|62.75
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|80.2%
|24 - 12
|12
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|62.69
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|90.9%
|30 - 7
|23
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|62.14
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|66.4%
|21 - 14
|7
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|61.98
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|78.3%
|21 - 7
|14
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|61.70
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|64.3%
|21 - 14
|7
|Howard
|AAAA
|61.60
|AAA
|Stephens County
|53.1%
|17 - 15
|2
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|61.56
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|94.0%
|33 - 6
|27
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|61.38
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|59.8%
|21 - 17
|4
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|60.91
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|77.6%
|24 - 13
|11
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAAA
|60.80
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|76.8%
|25 - 14
|11
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|60.76
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|76.7%
|24 - 14
|10
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|60.46
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|64.7%
|20 - 14
|6
|Jonesboro
|AAAAA
|60.11
|AAA
|Rockmart
|77.5%
|27 - 14
|13
|North Murray
|AAA
|59.86
|AA
|Rabun County
|79.3%
|28 - 14
|14
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|59.63
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|81.0%
|23 - 7
|16
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|A Private
|59.03
|AA
|Thomasville
|82.3%
|24 - 8
|16
|Early County
|AA
|59.00
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|95.2%
|31 - 0
|31
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|58.97
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|53.3%
|20 - 18
|2
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|58.09
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|95.3%
|35 - 3
|32
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|57.89
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|96.3%
|37 - 6
|31
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|57.74
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|83.7%
|30 - 14
|16
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|56.44
|AAA
|Jackson
|51.1%
|20 - 20
|0
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|56.36
|AA
|Lovett
|85.2%
|23 - 6
|17
|Pace Academy
|AA
|55.59
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|74.2%
|22 - 13
|9
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAAA
|55.51
|AAA
|Thomson
|85.0%
|26 - 7
|19
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|54.92
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|58.9%
|20 - 16
|4
|George Walton Academy
|A Private
|54.91
|AAA
|Hart County
|73.0%
|23 - 14
|9
|Franklin County
|AAA
|54.77
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|96.2%
|31 - 0
|31
|Douglass
|AAA
|54.66
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|79.6%
|30 - 19
|11
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|54.24
|AAA
|Crisp County
|97.1%
|34 - 0
|34
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|53.79
|A Private
|Darlington
|65.6%
|23 - 18
|5
|Bremen
|AA
|53.39
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|95.6%
|28 - 0
|28
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|53.22
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|87.9%
|28 - 7
|21
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|53.03
|A Public
|Macon County
|59.4%
|21 - 19
|2
|Taylor County
|A Public
|52.96
|AA
|Cook
|69.4%
|24 - 16
|8
|Worth County
|AA
|52.57
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|96.2%
|30 - 0
|30
|Wheeler
|AAAAAA
|52.50
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|87.6%
|28 - 7
|21
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|51.77
|AA
|Pepperell
|56.0%
|21 - 20
|1
|Fannin County
|AA
|51.67
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|84.5%
|27 - 10
|17
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|50.48
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|87.8%
|27 - 7
|20
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|50.02
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|97.7%
|38 - 0
|38
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|49.95
|A Public
|Turner County
|68.1%
|23 - 16
|7
|Charlton County
|A Public
|49.91
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|67.1%
|21 - 14
|7
|Stratford Academy
|A Private
|49.56
|A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|57.8%
|21 - 20
|1
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|49.54
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|80.8%
|24 - 10
|14
|Americus-Sumter
|AAA
|49.21
|A Private
|Aquinas
|72.9%
|26 - 16
|10
|Mount de Sales
|A Private
|48.71
|AAA
|Adairsville
|62.4%
|23 - 20
|3
|Ringgold
|AAA
|48.65
|AAA
|White County
|93.0%
|35 - 12
|23
|North Hall
|AAA
|48.21
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|81.5%
|28 - 14
|14
|First Presbyterian
|A Private
|47.78
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|74.2%
|24 - 14
|10
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|47.64
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|84.2%
|22 - 6
|16
|Madison County
|AAAA
|47.39
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|75.8%
|25 - 14
|11
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|47.36
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|97.3%
|35 - 0
|35
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|47.21
|AAAA
|Perry
|85.2%
|25 - 7
|18
|Spalding
|AAAA
|46.84
|AAA
|Liberty County
|79.3%
|24 - 12
|12
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|46.44
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|55.6%
|20 - 19
|1
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|46.14
|AAAA
|Jenkins
|88.3%
|27 - 6
|21
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|46.13
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|69.9%
|21 - 14
|7
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|46.07
|A Public
|Metter
|91.3%
|28 - 0
|28
|Screven County
|A Public
|45.89
|A Public
|Brooks County
|93.8%
|31 - 2
|29
|Atkinson County
|A Public
|45.84
|AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|50.0%
|21 - 21
|0
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|45.50
|AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|50.7%
|20 - 20
|0
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|44.85
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|57.0%
|21 - 20
|1
|Bowdon
|A Public
|44.55
|AA
|Columbia
|67.0%
|22 - 16
|6
|Washington
|AA
|43.73
|A Public
|Irwin County
|97.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|Lanier County
|A Public
|43.70
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|95.3%
|28 - 0
|28
|Pickens
|AAAA
|43.42
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|82.1%
|27 - 13
|14
|Bacon County
|AA
|42.93
|A Public
|Dooly County
|55.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Montgomery County
|A Public
|42.84
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|76.9%
|24 - 13
|11
|Ridgeland
|AAAA
|42.69
|AAA
|Morgan County
|85.1%
|27 - 7
|20
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|42.65
|A Public
|Marion County
|74.2%
|23 - 14
|9
|Manchester
|A Public
|42.43
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|80.8%
|27 - 14
|13
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|42.34
|AAAA
|Westover
|82.4%
|25 - 10
|15
|Dougherty
|AAAA
|41.88
|AA
|Bleckley County
|93.6%
|34 - 7
|27
|Monticello
|AA
|41.67
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|85.1%
|28 - 13
|15
|Beach
|AAA
|41.64
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|82.9%
|23 - 7
|16
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|41.61
|AAA
|Peach County
|97.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Pike County
|AAA
|41.34
|AA
|Lamar County
|74.2%
|26 - 15
|11
|Southwest
|AA
|40.58
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.4%
|41 - 0
|41
|Salem
|AAA
|39.91
|AA
|Model
|58.1%
|18 - 14
|4
|Coosa
|AA
|39.51
|A Public
|Johnson County
|68.5%
|21 - 13
|8
|Telfair County
|A Public
|39.34
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|81.1%
|22 - 7
|15
|West Hall
|AAA
|39.20
|AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|72.4%
|19 - 7
|12
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|38.83
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|84.2%
|26 - 7
|19
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|38.53
|A Public
|Warren County
|57.6%
|19 - 14
|5
|Hancock Central
|A Public
|37.41
|AAAA
|Luella
|81.7%
|24 - 8
|16
|Hampton
|AAAA
|37.20
|GISA AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|96.6%
|35 - 0
|35
|Valwood School
|GISA AAA
|36.84
|AA
|Haralson County
|94.9%
|34 - 6
|28
|Creekside Christian
|GISA AAA
|35.87
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|98.8%
|42 - 0
|42
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|35.81
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|95.6%
|35 - 6
|29
|Columbus
|AAAA
|33.28
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|85.2%
|27 - 8
|19
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|33.20
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|93.3%
|35 - 8
|27
|Social Circle
|A Public
|33.13
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|95.1%
|38 - 10
|28
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|32.91
|A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|64.2%
|15 - 9
|6
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Private
|32.51
|A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|81.3%
|27 - 13
|14
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|32.43
|AAA
|Oconee County
|99.8%
|45 - 0
|45
|East Jackson
|AAA
|32.42
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|99.5%
|41 - 0
|41
|Berrien
|AA
|32.41
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|99.1%
|40 - 0
|40
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|32.27
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|96.6%
|35 - 0
|35
|Rutland
|AAAA
|31.68
|AA
|Swainsboro
|96.2%
|33 - 0
|33
|East Laurens
|AA
|30.11
|GISA AA
|Terrell Academy
|56.8%
|20 - 16
|4
|Westfield School
|GISA AAA
|29.02
|A Private
|Tattnall Square
|84.0%
|27 - 10
|17
|Brookwood School
|GISA AAA
|28.62
|AAAA
|Shaw
|78.0%
|24 - 13
|11
|Jordan
|AAAA
|28.56
|A Public
|Terrell County
|76.0%
|24 - 14
|10
|Miller County
|A Public
|28.11
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|83.1%
|28 - 14
|14
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|27.55
|AA
|Vidalia
|95.7%
|32 - 0
|32
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|27.35
|AA
|Laney
|72.7%
|19 - 7
|12
|Butler
|AA
|27.23
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|71.4%
|24 - 16
|8
|Murray County
|AAA
|26.93
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|100.0%
|49 - 0
|49
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|26.57
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|99.2%
|42 - 0
|42
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|26.38
|AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|88.0%
|28 - 7
|21
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|26.21
|GISA AAA
|Creekside Christian
|79.4%
|28 - 15
|13
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA AA
|25.50
|A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|94.8%
|31 - 0
|31
|Heritage School
|A Private
|25.45
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|59.1%
|21 - 17
|4
|Savannah
|AAA
|24.60
|AA
|Putnam County
|97.8%
|34 - 0
|34
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|24.59
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|76.3%
|22 - 13
|9
|Josey
|AA
|24.25
|A Private
|Brookstone
|88.3%
|28 - 8
|20
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|23.86
|GISA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|81.0%
|27 - 14
|13
|Southland Academy
|GISA AAA
|23.46
|A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|93.3%
|34 - 7
|27
|Loganville Christian
|A Private
|20.63
|A Private
|Athens Christian
|89.4%
|28 - 7
|21
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|20.43
|A Public
|Trion
|83.5%
|31 - 16
|15
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|20.39
|GISA AA
|Gatewood School
|92.8%
|31 - 6
|25
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA AA
|19.18
|AAAAA
|Grady
|82.4%
|28 - 14
|14
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|17.99
|A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|92.4%
|24 - 0
|24
|Armuchee
|A Public
|17.60
|A Private
|St. Francis
|80.5%
|24 - 12
|12
|Walker
|A Private
|16.74
|AAA
|Harlem
|95.5%
|30 - 0
|30
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|16.63
|A Public
|Jenkins County
|81.3%
|24 - 10
|14
|Portal
|A Public
|16.25
|A Public
|Commerce
|99.4%
|42 - 0
|42
|Greene County
|A Public
|15.13
|AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|97.2%
|35 - 0
|35
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|14.85
|A Public
|Seminole County
|76.6%
|21 - 10
|11
|Calhoun County
|A Public
|13.80
|A Public
|Pelham
|99.3%
|42 - 0
|42
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|13.75
|AA
|Towers
|79.4%
|23 - 10
|13
|McNair
|AA
|12.21
|GISA AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|97.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Memorial Day
|GISA AA
|10.12
|GISA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|72.9%
|23 - 14
|9
|Glascock County
|A Public
|9.01
|AAAA
|Islands
|99.3%
|41 - 0
|41
|Groves
|AAA
|6.88
|A Public
|Claxton
|98.5%
|40 - 0
|40
|Bryan County
|A Public
|6.38
|AAA
|Gilmer
|97.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|5.42
|GISA AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|98.8%
|41 - 0
|41
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|3.30
|GISA AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|53.0%
|14 - 14
|0
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
|-3.08
|A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|99.7%
|42 - 0
|42
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|-3.68
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|99.2%
|42 - 0
|42
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
|-10.27
|A Public
|Pataula Charter
|63.9%
|16 - 10
|6
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 17
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|46.66
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|78.2%
|28 - 14
|14
|Wheeler County
|A Public
|36.66
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|84.6%
|26 - 7
|19
|Stone Mountain
|AAAAA
|33.95
|A Public
|Dublin
|98.3%
|38 - 0
|38
|Hawkinsville
|A Public
|15.04
|AAAA
|Mays
|99.3%
|41 - 0
|41
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
Oct 20
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|48.04
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|62.4%
|21 - 18
|3
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|34.44
|AAA
|North Murray
|93.4%
|31 - 6
|25
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
