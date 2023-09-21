Exclusive
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes

Maxwell Week 6 projections

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
54 minutes ago
X

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 21

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
59.67AAAAAAABrookwood71.2%26-179South ForsythAAAAAAA
56.21AAAAAAADenmark64.6%19-136DaculaAAAAAAA
54.40AAAALaGrange64.2%24-204WhitewaterAAAA
44.67AAAAANorthside (Columbus)60.0%23-212WestoverAAAA
36.08AAAAAArabia Mountain94.1%28-028Locust GroveAAAAA
12.77AAAAADrew95.7%30-030Stone MountainAAAA
11.02AAKendrick81.7%28-1414Central (Macon)AA
-45.68GIAA AHarvester Christian97.5%31-031Cross KeysAAAAA

Sep 22

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
92.46AAAAAAAMill Creek69.9%29-227ParkviewAAAAAAA
84.69AAAAAAHughes88.4%36-2016Douglas CountyAAAAAA
83.04AAAAAAAMilton88.9%28-820North CobbAAAAAAA
82.56AAAAAAAColquitt County80.4%35-2411Cedar GroveAAA
82.40AAAAAAAEast Coweta69.3%30-237LambertAAAAAAA
75.41AAAAAAHouston County69.9%28-217Warner RobinsAAAAA
75.30AAAAAAAGrayson73.6%31-2110LowndesAAAAAAA
74.73AAAAAWare County71.0%28-208BainbridgeAAAA
73.95AAAAAAAWestlake92.9%34-1222Collins HillAAAAAAA
71.62AAAAAAANorcross85.4%28-1315South GwinnettAAAAAAA
70.66AAAAAAAValdosta90.2%27-027McEachernAAAAAAA
70.03AAAAACoffee76.7%20-713Richmond HillAAAAAAA
69.00AAAAAAABuford96.9%38-731MariettaAAAAAAA
68.78AAACalvary Day58.7%20-164Savannah ChristianAAA
66.76AAAAAJefferson89.4%28-1018Clarke CentralAAAAA
66.10AAAASpalding75.8%27-1512BaldwinAAAA
64.15AAAAAABlessed Trinity81.7%27-1314SprayberryAAAAAA
63.20AAAATroup86.1%24-618Starr's MillAAAA
62.77AAAAADalton78.4%24-1311CedartownAAAA
62.02AAAAAAACarrollton96.8%33-033HillgroveAAAAAAA
60.27AAAAAAVeterans50.9%24-231NorthgateAAAAA
59.37AAAAAABrunswick93.9%28-028Glynn AcademyAAAAAA
58.54AAAAAAAHarrison83.2%22-715PebblebrookAAAAAAA
58.50AAAAAFlowery Branch82.9%26-1214EastsideAAAAA
57.68AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)79.6%25-1312Crisp CountyAAA
57.54AAAAAALanier85.4%28-1216Habersham CentralAAAAAA
56.77AAThomson79.2%26-1412Washington CountyAA
56.51AAACarver (Columbus)50.4%15-150Hapeville CharterAAAA
56.29AAFellowship Christian69.9%24-177LovettAAAA
56.02AAAAWayne County75.8%23-149JenkinsAAAAA
55.38AAAthens Academy65.5%26-206Mount VernonA Division I
55.37AAFitzgerald75.3%20-713Dodge CountyAA
55.21AAAAAAAWheeler60.3%21-174CampbellAAAAAAA
55.13AAAAAARome93.2%31-724AllatoonaAAAAAA
54.48A Division IISchley County75.2%27-1611Macon CountyA Division II
54.42AAAAStephenson74.6%31-2110TuckerAAAAA
52.47AAAAAAAlpharetta69.9%28-217PopeAAAAAA
49.52AAAAAASouth Effingham59.8%21-174Effingham CountyAAAAAA
48.74AAAAdairsville56.5%20-164RinggoldAAA
48.72AAAAAVilla Rica82.2%28-1414BannekerAAAAA
48.46AAAAAANorth Forsyth82.5%28-1414ShilohAAAAAA
48.28AACook69.3%21-147Jeff DavisAA
47.87AAAWesleyan65.5%21-147GilmerAAA
47.43A Division IIrwin County68.2%21-147MetterA Division I
47.19AAAAAASouth Paulding72.0%21-147NewnanAAAAAA
46.99AAAAACambridge87.4%31-1417ChattahoocheeAAAAA
46.92AAAASoutheast Bulloch60.0%19-145HephzibahAAA
46.72AAAABurke County96.1%30-030StatesboroAAAAA
46.55A Division ICommerce85.4%28-1315Banks CountyAA
46.48AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)87.8%34-1618RiverwoodAAAAAA
46.41AAAAACreekside95.0%31-031Chapel HillAAAAA
46.34AAAANorth Hall89.6%29-1019Cherokee BluffAAAA
46.17AAAAAMaynard Jackson84.4%27-1314Lithia SpringsAAAAA
45.99AAAAAAEvans54.1%21-210GrovetownAAAAAA
45.96A Division IBryan County69.4%21-147Telfair CountyA Division II
45.93AAAAPerry96.1%35-629HowardAAAA
45.87AAASavannah Country Day58.9%23-212Long CountyAAA
44.28A Division IIJohnson County54.8%16-142Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
43.98GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone50.9%20-191Stratford AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
43.60AAAAAKell97.4%35-035CentennialAAAAA
43.17A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy62.6%22-193Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
42.96AAAAAAAOsborne88.3%31-1417Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
42.12AAAAAAWoodward Academy99.0%35-035AlcovyAAAAAA
40.93AANorth Murray53.9%26-242Haralson CountyAA
40.67AAAAALoganville74.3%24-1410Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
40.52GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian83.1%30-1713Mount Pisgah ChristianA Division I
40.43A Division IRabun County94.7%34-727Whitefield AcademyA Division I
39.82AAAAAAAlexander91.7%21-021New ManchesterAAAAAA
38.97AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge99.0%41-041MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
38.75A Division IITurner County63.0%27-216Dooly CountyA Division II
38.65AAAAWest Laurens87.1%27-720GriffinAAAA
38.11A Division IIBowdon92.0%31-922TempleA Division I
37.71AABerrien52.7%21-210Worth CountyAA
37.59AAAAAARoswell99.6%41-041Johns CreekAAAAAA
37.26AANorth Cobb Christian77.8%20-614WashingtonAA
37.25AAAAEast Forsyth80.3%24-1311Walnut GroveAAAA
37.00A Division IBleckley County90.8%30-1020PelhamA Division I
36.99AAASandy Creek99.4%42-042JacksonAAA
36.95AAAAACass95.0%34-727M.L. KingAAAAA
36.87A Division IIAquinas83.0%26-1214GreenbrierAAAAA
36.18AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)95.7%37-1027North ClaytonAAAA
36.09AAALumpkin County94.8%35-827PickensAAA
34.99AAAAAADunwoody90.6%27-027Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
34.73AAVidalia76.2%21-138Windsor ForestAA
34.70GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli90.9%28-622Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA
34.59GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy50.0%17-170Brentwood SchoolGIAA AA
34.27A Division IElbert County93.0%35-1322Jefferson CountyA Division I
33.72A Division IIClinch County93.5%31-625Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
33.65AAALaFayette65.9%21-147Gordon LeeAAA
32.68A Division IDarlington86.5%27-819Dade CountyA Division I
32.66AASouth Atlanta73.9%22-148TherrellAA
32.29A Division IJasper County75.1%24-1410Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
31.82A Division IIWashington-Wilkes77.2%28-1711Hancock CentralA Division II
31.75AAColumbia92.6%27-027McNairAA
31.48AAAAAAJackson County92.9%35-1322ApalacheeAAAAAA
31.48A Division IILincoln County90.8%26-026Richmond AcademyAAA
31.16AAToombs County96.5%28-028Tattnall CountyAA
30.31AAALiberty County60.5%15-132Johnson (Savannah)AAA
30.22AAAAAAAForsyth Central91.4%34-1321SeckingerAAAA
29.45A Division IScreven County58.6%20-164Warren CountyA Division II
29.36A Division IIPortal68.0%20-137Wilkinson CountyA Division II
29.35A Division ILamar County94.7%32-626Social CircleA Division I
29.13AAACoahulla Creek67.2%24-195Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
27.73AAAPeach County95.7%32-032HardawayAAAA
27.22AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain95.3%35-728South CobbAAAAAA
27.05AAPierce County99.4%41-041Brantley CountyAA
27.01AANortheast99.0%41-041SouthwestAA
27.01GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy98.3%40-040Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
26.68AAAACedar Shoals83.0%26-1115East HallAAAA
26.64AAAACairo99.4%40-040SalemAAA
26.54AAADawson County91.3%28-622West HallAAA
26.52AACallaway99.1%36-036RedanAA
26.23A Division IIWilcox County91.7%30-723Terrell CountyA Division II
26.21AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett99.9%45-045BerkmarAAAAAAA
25.65A Division IIEarly County94.7%28-028Mitchell CountyA Division II
25.07AAModel92.5%29-623Murray CountyAA
24.77AAAAFayette County62.0%23-203RiverdaleAAAA
24.32AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate63.9%20-146B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
23.93A Division IPepperell85.0%27-1215ChattoogaA Division I
23.41AAAAAAJonesboro98.9%37-037Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
22.20AAAHart County94.6%30-030Cross CreekAAA
21.95GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy85.8%24-717King's Ridge ChristianA Division I
21.81AAAAAAADuluth97.3%34-034DiscoveryAAAAAAA
21.13AARutland66.4%21-156SpencerAA
20.83AAEast Jackson96.0%32-032Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
20.01GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy91.2%28-721Deerfield-WindsorGIAA AAAA-AAA
18.83A Division IArmuchee67.1%24-195CoosaA Division I
18.81AAABremen96.8%33-033RidgelandAAA
18.42GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian80.0%21-813Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
18.28AAAMary Persons99.7%42-042ColumbusAAA
18.25A Division IIJenkins County98.4%38-038ClaxtonA Division I
17.26A Division IITreutlen64.6%25-205Montgomery CountyA Division II
16.74AAAANorth Oconee100.0%45-045ChestateeAAAA
15.27AALaney98.8%35-035ButlerAA
14.78GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian90.2%28-721Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
14.41GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Andrew's School75.1%27-1710Memorial DayGIAA A
14.33A Division IISeminole County92.1%34-1321Atkinson CountyA Division II
13.69GAPPS AACalvary Christian67.5%17-107Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AAAA-AAA
13.04A Division IIGlascock County59.7%27-234Augusta PrepGIAA AA
12.90GAPPS AASkipstone Academy67.9%27-207WalkerAA
12.81AAEagle's Landing Christian98.9%41-041Landmark ChristianAA
12.61A Division IIManchester99.1%36-036Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
12.10AAAUpson-Lee99.2%36-036Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
11.53GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian89.4%24-024Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
11.52AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian99.9%42-042NorthviewAAAAA
10.01AAWestside (Augusta)96.8%30-030Glenn HillsAA
9.22A Division IIMarion County94.1%38-1424GreenvilleA Division II
7.24AAAADruid Hills96.6%34-034Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
7.05A Division IIRandolph-Clay81.7%27-1413Baconton CharterA Division II
7.00AAAAAAMundy's Mill99.8%40-040Forest ParkAAAAAA
4.64AAPutnam County99.3%41-041JoseyAA
4.15GIAA ARobert Toombs Academy93.1%34-1321Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
3.06AAABeach83.0%22-715GrovesAAA
2.25GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy57.1%27-243Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
1.13GIAA AABriarwood Academy89.6%27-621Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
0.26GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy95.8%30-030Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
-2.53AAFannin County99.8%42-042Gordon CentralAA
-3.40AAAAShaw98.6%35-035JordanAA
-5.11GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy99.2%36-036SavannahA Division I
-5.15A Division IILake Oconee Academy97.2%34-034Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-5.97GIAA AASouthwest Georgia Academy99.0%35-035Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-13.16A Division IITaylor County99.4%34-034Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-14.42A Division IHeard County99.8%42-042ClarkstonAAAA
-16.58A Division IOglethorpe County99.9%45-045Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-22.29A Division ICrawford County98.6%37-037Twiggs CountyA Division II
-28.53GIAA AGrace Christian58.0%23-212Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA

Sep 23

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
30.30AAADouglass96.0%35-629LithoniaAAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes1h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Georgia honored for economic ties that bolster U.S.-Korea alliance
3h ago

Credit: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Rapper Quavo brings gun violence advocacy to Congress, White House
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
3h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
14h ago
The Latest

Games to watch: Jefferson-Clarke meet early in key Region 8 contest
1h ago
Top 10 games of Week 6
1h ago
4 Questions with North Hall head coach Sean Pender
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
3h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
12h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top