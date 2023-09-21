Maxwell Week 6 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 21

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 59.67 AAAAAAA Brookwood 71.2% 26-17 9 South Forsyth AAAAAAA 56.21 AAAAAAA Denmark 64.6% 19-13 6 Dacula AAAAAAA 54.40 AAAA LaGrange 64.2% 24-20 4 Whitewater AAAA 44.67 AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 60.0% 23-21 2 Westover AAAA 36.08 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 94.1% 28-0 28 Locust Grove AAAAA 12.77 AAAAA Drew 95.7% 30-0 30 Stone Mountain AAAA 11.02 AA Kendrick 81.7% 28-14 14 Central (Macon) AA -45.68 GIAA A Harvester Christian 97.5% 31-0 31 Cross Keys AAAAA

Sep 22

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 92.46 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 69.9% 29-22 7 Parkview AAAAAAA 84.69 AAAAAA Hughes 88.4% 36-20 16 Douglas County AAAAAA 83.04 AAAAAAA Milton 88.9% 28-8 20 North Cobb AAAAAAA 82.56 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 80.4% 35-24 11 Cedar Grove AAA 82.40 AAAAAAA East Coweta 69.3% 30-23 7 Lambert AAAAAAA 75.41 AAAAAA Houston County 69.9% 28-21 7 Warner Robins AAAAA 75.30 AAAAAAA Grayson 73.6% 31-21 10 Lowndes AAAAAAA 74.73 AAAAA Ware County 71.0% 28-20 8 Bainbridge AAAA 73.95 AAAAAAA Westlake 92.9% 34-12 22 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 71.62 AAAAAAA Norcross 85.4% 28-13 15 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA 70.66 AAAAAAA Valdosta 90.2% 27-0 27 McEachern AAAAAAA 70.03 AAAAA Coffee 76.7% 20-7 13 Richmond Hill AAAAAAA 69.00 AAAAAAA Buford 96.9% 38-7 31 Marietta AAAAAAA 68.78 AAA Calvary Day 58.7% 20-16 4 Savannah Christian AAA 66.76 AAAAA Jefferson 89.4% 28-10 18 Clarke Central AAAAA 66.10 AAAA Spalding 75.8% 27-15 12 Baldwin AAAA 64.15 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 81.7% 27-13 14 Sprayberry AAAAAA 63.20 AAAA Troup 86.1% 24-6 18 Starr's Mill AAAA 62.77 AAAAA Dalton 78.4% 24-13 11 Cedartown AAAA 62.02 AAAAAAA Carrollton 96.8% 33-0 33 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 60.27 AAAAAA Veterans 50.9% 24-23 1 Northgate AAAAA 59.37 AAAAAA Brunswick 93.9% 28-0 28 Glynn Academy AAAAAA 58.54 AAAAAAA Harrison 83.2% 22-7 15 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA 58.50 AAAAA Flowery Branch 82.9% 26-12 14 Eastside AAAAA 57.68 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 79.6% 25-13 12 Crisp County AAA 57.54 AAAAAA Lanier 85.4% 28-12 16 Habersham Central AAAAAA 56.77 AA Thomson 79.2% 26-14 12 Washington County AA 56.51 AAA Carver (Columbus) 50.4% 15-15 0 Hapeville Charter AAAA 56.29 AA Fellowship Christian 69.9% 24-17 7 Lovett AAAA 56.02 AAAA Wayne County 75.8% 23-14 9 Jenkins AAAAA 55.38 AA Athens Academy 65.5% 26-20 6 Mount Vernon A Division I 55.37 AA Fitzgerald 75.3% 20-7 13 Dodge County AA 55.21 AAAAAAA Wheeler 60.3% 21-17 4 Campbell AAAAAAA 55.13 AAAAAA Rome 93.2% 31-7 24 Allatoona AAAAAA 54.48 A Division II Schley County 75.2% 27-16 11 Macon County A Division II 54.42 AAAA Stephenson 74.6% 31-21 10 Tucker AAAAA 52.47 AAAAAA Alpharetta 69.9% 28-21 7 Pope AAAAAA 49.52 AAAAAA South Effingham 59.8% 21-17 4 Effingham County AAAAAA 48.74 AAA Adairsville 56.5% 20-16 4 Ringgold AAA 48.72 AAAAA Villa Rica 82.2% 28-14 14 Banneker AAAAA 48.46 AAAAAA North Forsyth 82.5% 28-14 14 Shiloh AAAAAA 48.28 AA Cook 69.3% 21-14 7 Jeff Davis AA 47.87 AAA Wesleyan 65.5% 21-14 7 Gilmer AAA 47.43 A Division I Irwin County 68.2% 21-14 7 Metter A Division I 47.19 AAAAAA South Paulding 72.0% 21-14 7 Newnan AAAAAA 46.99 AAAAA Cambridge 87.4% 31-14 17 Chattahoochee AAAAA 46.92 AAAA Southeast Bulloch 60.0% 19-14 5 Hephzibah AAA 46.72 AAAA Burke County 96.1% 30-0 30 Statesboro AAAAA 46.55 A Division I Commerce 85.4% 28-13 15 Banks County AA 46.48 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 87.8% 34-16 18 Riverwood AAAAAA 46.41 AAAAA Creekside 95.0% 31-0 31 Chapel Hill AAAAA 46.34 AAAA North Hall 89.6% 29-10 19 Cherokee Bluff AAAA 46.17 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 84.4% 27-13 14 Lithia Springs AAAAA 45.99 AAAAAA Evans 54.1% 21-21 0 Grovetown AAAAAA 45.96 A Division I Bryan County 69.4% 21-14 7 Telfair County A Division II 45.93 AAAA Perry 96.1% 35-6 29 Howard AAAA 45.87 AAA Savannah Country Day 58.9% 23-21 2 Long County AAA 44.28 A Division II Johnson County 54.8% 16-14 2 Emanuel County Institute A Division II 43.98 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 50.9% 20-19 1 Stratford Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 43.60 AAAAA Kell 97.4% 35-0 35 Centennial AAAAA 43.17 A Division II McIntosh County Academy 62.6% 22-19 3 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 42.96 AAAAAAA Osborne 88.3% 31-14 17 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA 42.12 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 99.0% 35-0 35 Alcovy AAAAAA 40.93 AA North Murray 53.9% 26-24 2 Haralson County AA 40.67 AAAAA Loganville 74.3% 24-14 10 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAA 40.52 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 83.1% 30-17 13 Mount Pisgah Christian A Division I 40.43 A Division I Rabun County 94.7% 34-7 27 Whitefield Academy A Division I 39.82 AAAAAA Alexander 91.7% 21-0 21 New Manchester AAAAAA 38.97 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 99.0% 41-0 41 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA 38.75 A Division II Turner County 63.0% 27-21 6 Dooly County A Division II 38.65 AAAA West Laurens 87.1% 27-7 20 Griffin AAAA 38.11 A Division II Bowdon 92.0% 31-9 22 Temple A Division I 37.71 AA Berrien 52.7% 21-21 0 Worth County AA 37.59 AAAAAA Roswell 99.6% 41-0 41 Johns Creek AAAAAA 37.26 AA North Cobb Christian 77.8% 20-6 14 Washington AA 37.25 AAAA East Forsyth 80.3% 24-13 11 Walnut Grove AAAA 37.00 A Division I Bleckley County 90.8% 30-10 20 Pelham A Division I 36.99 AAA Sandy Creek 99.4% 42-0 42 Jackson AAA 36.95 AAAAA Cass 95.0% 34-7 27 M.L. King AAAAA 36.87 A Division II Aquinas 83.0% 26-12 14 Greenbrier AAAAA 36.18 AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 95.7% 37-10 27 North Clayton AAAA 36.09 AAA Lumpkin County 94.8% 35-8 27 Pickens AAA 34.99 AAAAAA Dunwoody 90.6% 27-0 27 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAA 34.73 AA Vidalia 76.2% 21-13 8 Windsor Forest AA 34.70 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 90.9% 28-6 22 Gatewood School GIAA AA 34.59 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 50.0% 17-17 0 Brentwood School GIAA AA 34.27 A Division I Elbert County 93.0% 35-13 22 Jefferson County A Division I 33.72 A Division II Clinch County 93.5% 31-6 25 Frederica Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 33.65 AAA LaFayette 65.9% 21-14 7 Gordon Lee AAA 32.68 A Division I Darlington 86.5% 27-8 19 Dade County A Division I 32.66 AA South Atlanta 73.9% 22-14 8 Therrell AA 32.29 A Division I Jasper County 75.1% 24-14 10 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 31.82 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 77.2% 28-17 11 Hancock Central A Division II 31.75 AA Columbia 92.6% 27-0 27 McNair AA 31.48 AAAAAA Jackson County 92.9% 35-13 22 Apalachee AAAAAA 31.48 A Division II Lincoln County 90.8% 26-0 26 Richmond Academy AAA 31.16 AA Toombs County 96.5% 28-0 28 Tattnall County AA 30.31 AAA Liberty County 60.5% 15-13 2 Johnson (Savannah) AAA 30.22 AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 91.4% 34-13 21 Seckinger AAAA 29.45 A Division I Screven County 58.6% 20-16 4 Warren County A Division II 29.36 A Division II Portal 68.0% 20-13 7 Wilkinson County A Division II 29.35 A Division I Lamar County 94.7% 32-6 26 Social Circle A Division I 29.13 AAA Coahulla Creek 67.2% 24-19 5 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 27.73 AAA Peach County 95.7% 32-0 32 Hardaway AAAA 27.22 AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 95.3% 35-7 28 South Cobb AAAAAA 27.05 AA Pierce County 99.4% 41-0 41 Brantley County AA 27.01 AA Northeast 99.0% 41-0 41 Southwest AA 27.01 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 98.3% 40-0 40 Brookwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA 26.68 AAAA Cedar Shoals 83.0% 26-11 15 East Hall AAAA 26.64 AAAA Cairo 99.4% 40-0 40 Salem AAA 26.54 AAA Dawson County 91.3% 28-6 22 West Hall AAA 26.52 AA Callaway 99.1% 36-0 36 Redan AA 26.23 A Division II Wilcox County 91.7% 30-7 23 Terrell County A Division II 26.21 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 99.9% 45-0 45 Berkmar AAAAAAA 25.65 A Division II Early County 94.7% 28-0 28 Mitchell County A Division II 25.07 AA Model 92.5% 29-6 23 Murray County AA 24.77 AAAA Fayette County 62.0% 23-20 3 Riverdale AAAA 24.32 AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 63.9% 20-14 6 B.E.S.T. Academy AA 23.93 A Division I Pepperell 85.0% 27-12 15 Chattooga A Division I 23.41 AAAAAA Jonesboro 98.9% 37-0 37 Rockdale County AAAAAA 22.20 AAA Hart County 94.6% 30-0 30 Cross Creek AAA 21.95 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 85.8% 24-7 17 King's Ridge Christian A Division I 21.81 AAAAAAA Duluth 97.3% 34-0 34 Discovery AAAAAAA 21.13 AA Rutland 66.4% 21-15 6 Spencer AA 20.83 AA East Jackson 96.0% 32-0 32 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 20.01 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 91.2% 28-7 21 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA AAAA-AAA 18.83 A Division I Armuchee 67.1% 24-19 5 Coosa A Division I 18.81 AAA Bremen 96.8% 33-0 33 Ridgeland AAA 18.42 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 80.0% 21-8 13 Lakeview Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 18.28 AAA Mary Persons 99.7% 42-0 42 Columbus AAA 18.25 A Division II Jenkins County 98.4% 38-0 38 Claxton A Division I 17.26 A Division II Treutlen 64.6% 25-20 5 Montgomery County A Division II 16.74 AAAA North Oconee 100.0% 45-0 45 Chestatee AAAA 15.27 AA Laney 98.8% 35-0 35 Butler AA 14.78 GIAA AAAA-AAA Pinewood Christian 90.2% 28-7 21 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA 14.41 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Andrew's School 75.1% 27-17 10 Memorial Day GIAA A 14.33 A Division II Seminole County 92.1% 34-13 21 Atkinson County A Division II 13.69 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 67.5% 17-10 7 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AAAA-AAA 13.04 A Division II Glascock County 59.7% 27-23 4 Augusta Prep GIAA AA 12.90 GAPPS AA Skipstone Academy 67.9% 27-20 7 Walker AA 12.81 AA Eagle's Landing Christian 98.9% 41-0 41 Landmark Christian AA 12.61 A Division II Manchester 99.1% 36-0 36 Chattahoochee County A Division II 12.10 AAA Upson-Lee 99.2% 36-0 36 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 11.53 GIAA AA Central Fellowship Christian 89.4% 24-0 24 Piedmont Academy GIAA AA 11.52 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 99.9% 42-0 42 Northview AAAAA 10.01 AA Westside (Augusta) 96.8% 30-0 30 Glenn Hills AA 9.22 A Division II Marion County 94.1% 38-14 24 Greenville A Division II 7.24 AAAA Druid Hills 96.6% 34-0 34 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 7.05 A Division II Randolph-Clay 81.7% 27-14 13 Baconton Charter A Division II 7.00 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 99.8% 40-0 40 Forest Park AAAAAA 4.64 AA Putnam County 99.3% 41-0 41 Josey AA 4.15 GIAA A Robert Toombs Academy 93.1% 34-13 21 Georgia Christian GIAA AA 3.06 AAA Beach 83.0% 22-7 15 Groves AAA 2.25 GAPPS AA Pinecrest Academy 57.1% 27-24 3 Lanier Christian GAPPS AA 1.13 GIAA AA Briarwood Academy 89.6% 27-6 21 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA 0.26 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 95.8% 30-0 30 Thomas Jefferson GIAA A -2.53 AA Fannin County 99.8% 42-0 42 Gordon Central AA -3.40 AAAA Shaw 98.6% 35-0 35 Jordan AA -5.11 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 99.2% 36-0 36 Savannah A Division I -5.15 A Division II Lake Oconee Academy 97.2% 34-0 34 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA -5.97 GIAA AA Southwest Georgia Academy 99.0% 35-0 35 Fullington Academy GIAA A -13.16 A Division II Taylor County 99.4% 34-0 34 Central (Talbotton) A Division II -14.42 A Division I Heard County 99.8% 42-0 42 Clarkston AAAA -16.58 A Division I Oglethorpe County 99.9% 45-0 45 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA -22.29 A Division I Crawford County 98.6% 37-0 37 Twiggs County A Division II -28.53 GIAA A Grace Christian 58.0% 23-21 2 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS AA

Sep 23