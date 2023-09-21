Maxwell Week 6 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
|59.67
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|71.2%
|26-17
|9
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|56.21
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|64.6%
|19-13
|6
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|54.40
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|64.2%
|24-20
|4
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|44.67
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|60.0%
|23-21
|2
|Westover
|AAAA
|36.08
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|94.1%
|28-0
|28
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|12.77
|AAAAA
|Drew
|95.7%
|30-0
|30
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|11.02
|AA
|Kendrick
|81.7%
|28-14
|14
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|-45.68
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|97.5%
|31-0
|31
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
|92.46
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|69.9%
|29-22
|7
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|84.69
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|88.4%
|36-20
|16
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|83.04
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|88.9%
|28-8
|20
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|82.56
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|80.4%
|35-24
|11
|Cedar Grove
|AAA
|82.40
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|69.3%
|30-23
|7
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|75.41
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|69.9%
|28-21
|7
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|75.30
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|73.6%
|31-21
|10
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|74.73
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|71.0%
|28-20
|8
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|73.95
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|92.9%
|34-12
|22
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|71.62
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|85.4%
|28-13
|15
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|70.66
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|90.2%
|27-0
|27
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|70.03
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|76.7%
|20-7
|13
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|69.00
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|96.9%
|38-7
|31
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|68.78
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|58.7%
|20-16
|4
|Savannah Christian
|AAA
|66.76
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|89.4%
|28-10
|18
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|66.10
|AAAA
|Spalding
|75.8%
|27-15
|12
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|64.15
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|81.7%
|27-13
|14
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|63.20
|AAAA
|Troup
|86.1%
|24-6
|18
|Starr's Mill
|AAAA
|62.77
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|78.4%
|24-13
|11
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|62.02
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|96.8%
|33-0
|33
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|60.27
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|50.9%
|24-23
|1
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|59.37
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|93.9%
|28-0
|28
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|58.54
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|83.2%
|22-7
|15
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|58.50
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|82.9%
|26-12
|14
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|57.68
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|79.6%
|25-13
|12
|Crisp County
|AAA
|57.54
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|85.4%
|28-12
|16
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|56.77
|AA
|Thomson
|79.2%
|26-14
|12
|Washington County
|AA
|56.51
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|50.4%
|15-15
|0
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|56.29
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|69.9%
|24-17
|7
|Lovett
|AAAA
|56.02
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|75.8%
|23-14
|9
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|55.38
|AA
|Athens Academy
|65.5%
|26-20
|6
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|55.37
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|75.3%
|20-7
|13
|Dodge County
|AA
|55.21
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|60.3%
|21-17
|4
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|55.13
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|93.2%
|31-7
|24
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|54.48
|A Division II
|Schley County
|75.2%
|27-16
|11
|Macon County
|A Division II
|54.42
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|74.6%
|31-21
|10
|Tucker
|AAAAA
|52.47
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|69.9%
|28-21
|7
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|49.52
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|59.8%
|21-17
|4
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|48.74
|AAA
|Adairsville
|56.5%
|20-16
|4
|Ringgold
|AAA
|48.72
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|82.2%
|28-14
|14
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|48.46
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|82.5%
|28-14
|14
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|48.28
|AA
|Cook
|69.3%
|21-14
|7
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|47.87
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|65.5%
|21-14
|7
|Gilmer
|AAA
|47.43
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|68.2%
|21-14
|7
|Metter
|A Division I
|47.19
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|72.0%
|21-14
|7
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|46.99
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|87.4%
|31-14
|17
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|46.92
|AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|60.0%
|19-14
|5
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|46.72
|AAAA
|Burke County
|96.1%
|30-0
|30
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|46.55
|A Division I
|Commerce
|85.4%
|28-13
|15
|Banks County
|AA
|46.48
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|87.8%
|34-16
|18
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|46.41
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|95.0%
|31-0
|31
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|46.34
|AAAA
|North Hall
|89.6%
|29-10
|19
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|46.17
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|84.4%
|27-13
|14
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|45.99
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|54.1%
|21-21
|0
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|45.96
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|69.4%
|21-14
|7
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|45.93
|AAAA
|Perry
|96.1%
|35-6
|29
|Howard
|AAAA
|45.87
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|58.9%
|23-21
|2
|Long County
|AAA
|44.28
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|54.8%
|16-14
|2
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|43.98
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|50.9%
|20-19
|1
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|43.60
|AAAAA
|Kell
|97.4%
|35-0
|35
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|43.17
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|62.6%
|22-19
|3
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|42.96
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|88.3%
|31-14
|17
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|42.12
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|40.93
|AA
|North Murray
|53.9%
|26-24
|2
|Haralson County
|AA
|40.67
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|74.3%
|24-14
|10
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|40.52
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|83.1%
|30-17
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|40.43
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|94.7%
|34-7
|27
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|39.82
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|91.7%
|21-0
|21
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|38.97
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|99.0%
|41-0
|41
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|38.75
|A Division II
|Turner County
|63.0%
|27-21
|6
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|38.65
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|87.1%
|27-7
|20
|Griffin
|AAAA
|38.11
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|92.0%
|31-9
|22
|Temple
|A Division I
|37.71
|AA
|Berrien
|52.7%
|21-21
|0
|Worth County
|AA
|37.59
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|37.26
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|77.8%
|20-6
|14
|Washington
|AA
|37.25
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|80.3%
|24-13
|11
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|37.00
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|90.8%
|30-10
|20
|Pelham
|A Division I
|36.99
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Jackson
|AAA
|36.95
|AAAAA
|Cass
|95.0%
|34-7
|27
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|36.87
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|83.0%
|26-12
|14
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|36.18
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|95.7%
|37-10
|27
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|36.09
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|94.8%
|35-8
|27
|Pickens
|AAA
|34.99
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|90.6%
|27-0
|27
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|34.73
|AA
|Vidalia
|76.2%
|21-13
|8
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|34.70
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|90.9%
|28-6
|22
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|34.59
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|50.0%
|17-17
|0
|Brentwood School
|GIAA AA
|34.27
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|93.0%
|35-13
|22
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|33.72
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|93.5%
|31-6
|25
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.65
|AAA
|LaFayette
|65.9%
|21-14
|7
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|32.68
|A Division I
|Darlington
|86.5%
|27-8
|19
|Dade County
|A Division I
|32.66
|AA
|South Atlanta
|73.9%
|22-14
|8
|Therrell
|AA
|32.29
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|75.1%
|24-14
|10
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|31.82
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|77.2%
|28-17
|11
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|31.75
|AA
|Columbia
|92.6%
|27-0
|27
|McNair
|AA
|31.48
|AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|92.9%
|35-13
|22
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|31.48
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|90.8%
|26-0
|26
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|31.16
|AA
|Toombs County
|96.5%
|28-0
|28
|Tattnall County
|AA
|30.31
|AAA
|Liberty County
|60.5%
|15-13
|2
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|30.22
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|91.4%
|34-13
|21
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|29.45
|A Division I
|Screven County
|58.6%
|20-16
|4
|Warren County
|A Division II
|29.36
|A Division II
|Portal
|68.0%
|20-13
|7
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|29.35
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|94.7%
|32-6
|26
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|29.13
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|67.2%
|24-19
|5
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|27.73
|AAA
|Peach County
|95.7%
|32-0
|32
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|27.22
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|95.3%
|35-7
|28
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|27.05
|AA
|Pierce County
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Brantley County
|AA
|27.01
|AA
|Northeast
|99.0%
|41-0
|41
|Southwest
|AA
|27.01
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|98.3%
|40-0
|40
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|26.68
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|83.0%
|26-11
|15
|East Hall
|AAAA
|26.64
|AAAA
|Cairo
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Salem
|AAA
|26.54
|AAA
|Dawson County
|91.3%
|28-6
|22
|West Hall
|AAA
|26.52
|AA
|Callaway
|99.1%
|36-0
|36
|Redan
|AA
|26.23
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|91.7%
|30-7
|23
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|26.21
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|25.65
|A Division II
|Early County
|94.7%
|28-0
|28
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|25.07
|AA
|Model
|92.5%
|29-6
|23
|Murray County
|AA
|24.77
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|62.0%
|23-20
|3
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|24.32
|AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|63.9%
|20-14
|6
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|23.93
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|85.0%
|27-12
|15
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|23.41
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|98.9%
|37-0
|37
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|22.20
|AAA
|Hart County
|94.6%
|30-0
|30
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|21.95
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|85.8%
|24-7
|17
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|21.81
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|97.3%
|34-0
|34
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|21.13
|AA
|Rutland
|66.4%
|21-15
|6
|Spencer
|AA
|20.83
|AA
|East Jackson
|96.0%
|32-0
|32
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|20.01
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|91.2%
|28-7
|21
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.83
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|67.1%
|24-19
|5
|Coosa
|A Division I
|18.81
|AAA
|Bremen
|96.8%
|33-0
|33
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|18.42
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|80.0%
|21-8
|13
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.28
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Columbus
|AAA
|18.25
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|98.4%
|38-0
|38
|Claxton
|A Division I
|17.26
|A Division II
|Treutlen
|64.6%
|25-20
|5
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|16.74
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|100.0%
|45-0
|45
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|15.27
|AA
|Laney
|98.8%
|35-0
|35
|Butler
|AA
|14.78
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|90.2%
|28-7
|21
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|14.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|75.1%
|27-17
|10
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|14.33
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|92.1%
|34-13
|21
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|13.69
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|67.5%
|17-10
|7
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|13.04
|A Division II
|Glascock County
|59.7%
|27-23
|4
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|12.90
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|67.9%
|27-20
|7
|Walker
|AA
|12.81
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|12.61
|A Division II
|Manchester
|99.1%
|36-0
|36
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|12.10
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|99.2%
|36-0
|36
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|11.53
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|89.4%
|24-0
|24
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|11.52
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|Northview
|AAAAA
|10.01
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|96.8%
|30-0
|30
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|9.22
|A Division II
|Marion County
|94.1%
|38-14
|24
|Greenville
|A Division II
|7.24
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|96.6%
|34-0
|34
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|7.05
|A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|81.7%
|27-14
|13
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|7.00
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|99.8%
|40-0
|40
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|4.64
|AA
|Putnam County
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Josey
|AA
|4.15
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|93.1%
|34-13
|21
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|3.06
|AAA
|Beach
|83.0%
|22-7
|15
|Groves
|AAA
|2.25
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|57.1%
|27-24
|3
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|1.13
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|89.6%
|27-6
|21
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|0.26
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|95.8%
|30-0
|30
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|-2.53
|AA
|Fannin County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-3.40
|AAAA
|Shaw
|98.6%
|35-0
|35
|Jordan
|AA
|-5.11
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|99.2%
|36-0
|36
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-5.15
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|97.2%
|34-0
|34
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-5.97
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-13.16
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|99.4%
|34-0
|34
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-14.42
|A Division I
|Heard County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-16.58
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-22.29
|A Division I
|Crawford County
|98.6%
|37-0
|37
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-28.53
|GIAA A
|Grace Christian
|58.0%
|23-21
|2
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|30.30
|AAA
|Douglass
|96.0%
|35-6
|29
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
