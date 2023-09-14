Maxwell Week 5 projections

BreakingNews
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 14

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
39.76AAAAAARiver Ridge92.6%31-724WoodstockAAAAAA
32.61AAADougherty88.2%28-1018Terrell CountyA Division II
32.50AAAAPace Academy93.9%30-030Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
29.83AAWashington79.2%26-1412B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
19.39AARutland57.7%21-201Central (Macon)AA

Sep 15

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
87.17AAAAAAAMill Creek86.8%33-1617Cedar GroveAAA
84.75AAAAAAAWestlake86.2%32-1418NewtonAAAAAAA
81.76AAAAAAAEast Coweta54.4%21-210LowndesAAAAAAA
80.61AAAAAABlessed Trinity67.9%16-79MaristAAAAAA
75.10AAAAAAACollins Hill72.5%24-159Sandy CreekAAA
73.82AAAAAAANorth Cobb79.4%28-1414Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
72.78AAAAAAALambert73.6%28-217Flowery BranchAAAAA
71.48AAAAAAAWalton95.4%38-1226MariettaAAAAAAA
68.95AAAAAAAMountain View50.8%22-211LanierAAAAAA
66.90AAAAAWarner Robins76.6%28-208DutchtownAAAAA
65.94AAAAAASequoyah51.3%23-221EtowahAAAAAA
65.90AAAABurke County56.3%20-173Oconee CountyAAA
63.79AAAAAAABuford98.9%41-041Carver (Atlanta)AAA
63.53AAAAAAAParkview96.0%35-629St. Pius XAAAAAA
63.35AAAACentral (Carrollton)68.0%24-186NorthgateAAAAA
62.97AAAAAAAWest Forsyth78.2%22-1210CherokeeAAAAAAA
62.20AAAAAAABrookwood75.6%27-1512Carver (Columbus)AAA
62.03AAAAAOla62.9%21-165EastsideAAAAA
61.37AAAAAClarke Central70.4%21-147South ForsythAAAAAAA
60.88AAAAAADouglas County90.0%29-821AlexanderAAAAAA
60.85AAAMonroe Area65.8%19-136Morgan CountyAAA
60.71AAAANorth Oconee89.8%32-1319Madison CountyAAAA
60.70AAAALaGrange66.1%21-165Starr's MillAAAA
60.65A Division IIrwin County51.1%20-200RockmartAA
60.17AAAATroup86.0%28-1018WhitewaterAAAA
60.16AAAAAAEast Paulding54.1%21-201South PauldingAAAAAA
59.83AAAAAAAMcEachern61.7%20-146TuckerAAAAA
59.43AAAStephens County95.6%34-628White CountyAAA
59.09AAAAAAADenmark50.1%20-200PebblebrookAAAAAAA
58.74AAAAAANorth Atlanta88.9%32-1418WheelerAAAAAAA
58.66AAAAPerry87.6%30-1416Peach CountyAAA
58.46AAAAAAARichmond Hill83.2%27-1215New HampsteadAAAA
58.42AAAAHoly Innocents76.5%21-129DouglassAAA
58.01AAAAAAThomas County Central98.4%38-038Brooks CountyA Division I
57.70AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett87.1%28-1018DecaturAAAAA
56.92AAAAAACreekview88.8%30-1218AllatoonaAAAAAA
56.87AAAAAAAHillgrove50.4%14-140CampbellAAAAAAA
56.12AAAAAAAMilton99.6%41-041AlpharettaAAAAAA
56.07AAAABenedictine98.0%35-035Hebron ChristianAAA
54.26AAAAAAAHarrison91.7%27-027Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
53.91AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett96.1%35-728DuluthAAAAAAA
53.59AAAAAAAArcher91.1%29-722ShilohAAAAAA
53.58AAAAWayne County77.0%21-714StatesboroAAAAA
53.57AAASavannah Christian74.1%22-148Savannah Country DayAAA
53.32AAAAAAACarrollton99.2%41-041JenkinsAAAAA
52.97AAAThomasville78.6%27-1413Tift CountyAAAAAA
52.94AAAAAMaynard Jackson63.9%21-174BannekerAAAAA
52.29A Division IPrince Avenue Christian98.4%42-735Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
51.97AAThomson88.3%28-721LaneyAA
51.79AAAAAANorth Forsyth81.6%27-1413Jackson CountyAAAAAA
51.62AAAAACalhoun97.3%39-732SonoravilleAAAA
51.55AAAAACreekside91.1%31-1021Lithia SpringsAAAAA
51.25A Division IBleckley County74.8%26-1412West LaurensAAAA
51.09A Division IDublin55.0%20-173MetterA Division I
51.06AAAAAAANorth Paulding94.7%33-627PopeAAAAAA
50.80AAAAALoganville52.5%21-210Winder-BarrowAAAAA
50.77AAAALovett59.4%21-192McDonoughAAAA
50.73AAAAAMays77.0%21-129Chapel HillAAAAA
50.49A Division IIAquinas55.9%20-173HarlemAAA
50.36A Division IILanier County52.4%14-140McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
50.33AAAANorthwest Whitfield61.1%21-174DarlingtonA Division I
49.83AAAAAAHabersham Central62.1%20-146Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
49.75AAAAANorthside (Columbus)72.0%27-198Sumter CountyAA
49.67AAALumpkin County82.6%24-915Hart CountyAAA
49.26A Division ITrion59.3%21-174ModelAA
49.09AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)78.9%28-1612CentennialAAAAA
48.86GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli65.7%24-204Stratford AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
48.72AAAAMiller Grove85.0%31-1417Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
47.83A Division IILincoln County60.2%22-202CommerceA Division I
46.55AAAUpson-Lee77.9%24-1311Haralson CountyAA
46.38AAAAAAMundy's Mill85.2%27-918AlcovyAAAAAA
46.01A Division IITurner County55.0%23-212WestoverAAAA
45.47A Division ILamar County72.1%26-179JacksonAAA
45.02AAAAAAVeterans91.2%31-823Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
44.63AAAAAANewnan81.7%26-1214Paulding CountyAAAAAA
44.20A Division IMount Vernon80.8%30-1812Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
44.07AAAAStockbridge96.0%33-033HamptonAAAA
43.54A Division IIManchester70.5%22-148Marion CountyA Division II
43.53A Division ISwainsboro97.8%32-032Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
43.18A Division IIClinch County82.6%24-1014Bacon CountyA Division I
43.06AAAAAAHughes99.9%45-045New ManchesterAAAAAA
42.44AANortheast95.4%34-628ACE CharterAA
41.98AAAAAAJohns Creek73.6%27-1611ChattahoocheeAAAAA
41.31A Division IIJohnson County66.2%22-175East LaurensA Division I
41.14A Division IElbert County87.8%31-1417Washington-WilkesA Division II
40.77AAAAAAGrovetown57.2%22-211Jefferson CountyA Division I
40.63GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone59.0%21-201Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
40.31AAARinggold80.9%23-815LaFayetteAAA
40.14AAAAAEagle's Landing62.3%26-215Union GroveAAAAA
40.11AAAAACartersville99.0%37-037Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
39.43AAPierce County98.6%41-041Charlton CountyA Division II
39.41AAAACedar Shoals51.4%19-172Walnut GroveAAAA
39.35A Division IRabun County97.1%35-035Heard CountyA Division I
38.87AAAAAJones County96.2%35-629Locust GroveAAAAA
38.71A Division IIBowdon89.4%29-1019Dade CountyA Division I
38.69AABanks County70.7%21-138George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
37.64AAAAAHiram98.0%40-040DrewAAAAA
37.58AAAAAARiverwood75.2%28-1711ChambleeAAAAA
37.33AAAACairo98.6%35-035PelhamA Division I
37.17A Division IIGreene County91.9%28-028Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
36.56A Division ITemple75.5%27-1512PepperellA Division I
36.48AAAAAHarris County91.1%27-027HardawayAAAA
36.15AAABremen85.5%27-1017Gordon LeeAAA
35.61AAACalvary Day98.9%35-035Liberty CountyAAA
35.21AAAPickens80.0%28-1414Christian HeritageA Division II
34.91GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian89.8%35-1817Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
34.44AAAASoutheast Bulloch88.3%23-023Tattnall CountyAA
34.23A Division IBryan County88.4%26-620PortalA Division II
33.41AAAAFayette County73.7%26-1511North ClaytonAAAA
33.22GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy97.8%35-035Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
33.00AAAAADalton99.0%36-036LassiterAAAAAA
32.74AANorth Cobb Christian87.6%27-720TherrellAA
32.55AAAAAAGainesville99.8%45-045ApalacheeAAAAAA
31.76AAAAAVilla Rica94.8%28-028Tri-CitiesAAAAA
31.21A Division IIJenkins County93.4%34-826Screven CountyA Division I
30.43GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School72.8%27-1710Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
30.01AAEast Jackson86.6%28-1018Franklin CountyAAA
29.90AAMcNair51.5%21-201Flint River AcademyGIAA A
29.23A Division IJasper County81.4%24-1212Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
28.45AAACoahulla Creek58.1%21-192RidgelandAAA
28.32AAAAShaw72.3%23-149ColumbusAAA
28.31AAAAAMidtown77.0%21-1011North SpringsAAAAA
28.27AAAAACoffee99.8%42-042SalemAAA
27.99AAAAdairsville95.7%36-828Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
27.35AAAACherokee Bluff89.0%26-026ChestateeAAAA
27.17AAUnion County97.4%38-335West HallAAA
26.15AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge99.7%42-042BerkmarAAAAAAA
26.08AAAANorth Hall98.6%38-038East HallAAAA
25.78A Division IIWarren County74.1%27-1710Hancock CentralA Division II
25.73GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy75.9%24-1410Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
25.47GIAA AAGatewood School86.9%27-720Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
25.09GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School58.9%20-155Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
24.64AAAASouthwest DeKalb95.2%31-031RedanAA
24.31AAAAAALovejoy98.1%34-034Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
23.96AAAMonroe97.4%28-028Randolph-ClayA Division II
23.82AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)99.1%41-041RiverdaleAAAA
23.69AAAAAAWoodward Academy99.8%40-040MorrowAAAAAA
23.59AAAAAABrunswick99.9%42-042IslandsAAAA
23.34A Division IITaylor County69.9%20-137Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
23.21A Division IITelfair County91.4%34-1420Montgomery CountyA Division II
22.15AAMount Paran Christian85.4%28-1315KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
21.74AAAAAAANorcross99.9%45-045DiscoveryAAAAAAA
20.62A Division IIWilcox County95.9%39-1326Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
20.46AAAAEast Forsyth96.3%33-033Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
19.54AAAAAMcIntosh97.9%41-635Landmark ChristianAA
18.34AAToombs County99.3%41-041TreutlenA Division II
17.91A Division IIMacon County98.8%41-041GreenvilleA Division II
17.58A Division IIWheeler County93.2%29-029ClaxtonA Division I
17.35AAAJohnson (Savannah)90.1%24-024BeachAAA
16.53AAAAAADunwoody98.4%35-035NorthviewAAAAA
15.76GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy91.9%30-723Augusta PrepGIAA AA
15.43GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy78.0%20-713Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
15.26A Division ICoosa69.6%21-147Towns CountyA Division II
15.01A Division IChattooga90.0%29-920Murray CountyAA
14.92GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy91.7%28-226Pataula CharterA Division II
14.26AASpencer93.9%28-028KendrickAA
13.72AAAALuella95.6%28-028Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
13.59A Division IArmuchee77.8%28-1612Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
13.49AABerrien96.6%35-629Atkinson CountyA Division II
11.73AAProvidence Christian99.2%42-042Athens ChristianA Division I
10.99GIAA AThomas Jefferson61.7%26-215Glascock CountyA Division II
10.30AAAAHoward98.7%37-037Pike CountyAAA
8.81AAPutnam County99.2%34-034ButlerAA
8.62GAPPS AACherokee Christian91.3%23-023King's AcademyGAPPS AA
6.49AAWashington County99.7%42-042Glenn HillsAA
6.00GAPPS AACalvary Christian84.7%28-1414Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
5.25GAPPS AASkipstone Academy84.6%31-1714Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
4.66AAAAAAJonesboro99.9%42-042Forest ParkAAAAAA
3.92AASouthwest95.4%35-827JordanAA
3.01A Division IIEarly County99.5%44-044Baconton CharterA Division II
1.84GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy98.1%36-036Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
-1.80GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian97.8%36-036Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-4.72A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep91.1%35-1619Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-5.73AAALong County99.8%42-042GrovesAAA
-9.45AAACross Creek97.2%37-334SavannahA Division I
-12.62AAAAAAAOsborne100.0%50-050ClarkstonAAAA
-14.40A Division IISchley County100.0%49-049Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-22.87GIAA AHarvester Christian68.7%35-287Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-23.22A Division IIHawkinsville99.8%42-042Twiggs CountyA Division II
-26.83GIAA AATrinity Christian (Dublin)96.8%31-031Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
-42.18GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)99.8%30-030Cross KeysAAAAA

Sep 16

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
-0.58AAWestside (Augusta)99.0%35-035JoseyAA

Loren Maxwell
