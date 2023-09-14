Maxwell Week 5 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 14

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 39.76 AAAAAA River Ridge 92.6% 31-7 24 Woodstock AAAAAA 32.61 AAA Dougherty 88.2% 28-10 18 Terrell County A Division II 32.50 AAAA Pace Academy 93.9% 30-0 30 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 29.83 AA Washington 79.2% 26-14 12 B.E.S.T. Academy AA 19.39 AA Rutland 57.7% 21-20 1 Central (Macon) AA

Sep 15

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 87.17 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 86.8% 33-16 17 Cedar Grove AAA 84.75 AAAAAAA Westlake 86.2% 32-14 18 Newton AAAAAAA 81.76 AAAAAAA East Coweta 54.4% 21-21 0 Lowndes AAAAAAA 80.61 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 67.9% 16-7 9 Marist AAAAAA 75.10 AAAAAAA Collins Hill 72.5% 24-15 9 Sandy Creek AAA 73.82 AAAAAAA North Cobb 79.4% 28-14 14 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA 72.78 AAAAAAA Lambert 73.6% 28-21 7 Flowery Branch AAAAA 71.48 AAAAAAA Walton 95.4% 38-12 26 Marietta AAAAAAA 68.95 AAAAAAA Mountain View 50.8% 22-21 1 Lanier AAAAAA 66.90 AAAAA Warner Robins 76.6% 28-20 8 Dutchtown AAAAA 65.94 AAAAAA Sequoyah 51.3% 23-22 1 Etowah AAAAAA 65.90 AAAA Burke County 56.3% 20-17 3 Oconee County AAA 63.79 AAAAAAA Buford 98.9% 41-0 41 Carver (Atlanta) AAA 63.53 AAAAAAA Parkview 96.0% 35-6 29 St. Pius X AAAAAA 63.35 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 68.0% 24-18 6 Northgate AAAAA 62.97 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 78.2% 22-12 10 Cherokee AAAAAAA 62.20 AAAAAAA Brookwood 75.6% 27-15 12 Carver (Columbus) AAA 62.03 AAAAA Ola 62.9% 21-16 5 Eastside AAAAA 61.37 AAAAA Clarke Central 70.4% 21-14 7 South Forsyth AAAAAAA 60.88 AAAAAA Douglas County 90.0% 29-8 21 Alexander AAAAAA 60.85 AAA Monroe Area 65.8% 19-13 6 Morgan County AAA 60.71 AAAA North Oconee 89.8% 32-13 19 Madison County AAAA 60.70 AAAA LaGrange 66.1% 21-16 5 Starr's Mill AAAA 60.65 A Division I Irwin County 51.1% 20-20 0 Rockmart AA 60.17 AAAA Troup 86.0% 28-10 18 Whitewater AAAA 60.16 AAAAAA East Paulding 54.1% 21-20 1 South Paulding AAAAAA 59.83 AAAAAAA McEachern 61.7% 20-14 6 Tucker AAAAA 59.43 AAA Stephens County 95.6% 34-6 28 White County AAA 59.09 AAAAAAA Denmark 50.1% 20-20 0 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA 58.74 AAAAAA North Atlanta 88.9% 32-14 18 Wheeler AAAAAAA 58.66 AAAA Perry 87.6% 30-14 16 Peach County AAA 58.46 AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 83.2% 27-12 15 New Hampstead AAAA 58.42 AAAA Holy Innocents 76.5% 21-12 9 Douglass AAA 58.01 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 98.4% 38-0 38 Brooks County A Division I 57.70 AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 87.1% 28-10 18 Decatur AAAAA 56.92 AAAAAA Creekview 88.8% 30-12 18 Allatoona AAAAAA 56.87 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 50.4% 14-14 0 Campbell AAAAAAA 56.12 AAAAAAA Milton 99.6% 41-0 41 Alpharetta AAAAAA 56.07 AAAA Benedictine 98.0% 35-0 35 Hebron Christian AAA 54.26 AAAAAAA Harrison 91.7% 27-0 27 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA 53.91 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 96.1% 35-7 28 Duluth AAAAAAA 53.59 AAAAAAA Archer 91.1% 29-7 22 Shiloh AAAAAA 53.58 AAAA Wayne County 77.0% 21-7 14 Statesboro AAAAA 53.57 AAA Savannah Christian 74.1% 22-14 8 Savannah Country Day AAA 53.32 AAAAAAA Carrollton 99.2% 41-0 41 Jenkins AAAAA 52.97 AAA Thomasville 78.6% 27-14 13 Tift County AAAAAA 52.94 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 63.9% 21-17 4 Banneker AAAAA 52.29 A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 98.4% 42-7 35 Eagle's Landing Christian AA 51.97 AA Thomson 88.3% 28-7 21 Laney AA 51.79 AAAAAA North Forsyth 81.6% 27-14 13 Jackson County AAAAAA 51.62 AAAAA Calhoun 97.3% 39-7 32 Sonoraville AAAA 51.55 AAAAA Creekside 91.1% 31-10 21 Lithia Springs AAAAA 51.25 A Division I Bleckley County 74.8% 26-14 12 West Laurens AAAA 51.09 A Division I Dublin 55.0% 20-17 3 Metter A Division I 51.06 AAAAAAA North Paulding 94.7% 33-6 27 Pope AAAAAA 50.80 AAAAA Loganville 52.5% 21-21 0 Winder-Barrow AAAAA 50.77 AAAA Lovett 59.4% 21-19 2 McDonough AAAA 50.73 AAAAA Mays 77.0% 21-12 9 Chapel Hill AAAAA 50.49 A Division II Aquinas 55.9% 20-17 3 Harlem AAA 50.36 A Division II Lanier County 52.4% 14-14 0 McIntosh County Academy A Division II 50.33 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 61.1% 21-17 4 Darlington A Division I 49.83 AAAAAA Habersham Central 62.1% 20-14 6 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA 49.75 AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 72.0% 27-19 8 Sumter County AA 49.67 AAA Lumpkin County 82.6% 24-9 15 Hart County AAA 49.26 A Division I Trion 59.3% 21-17 4 Model AA 49.09 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 78.9% 28-16 12 Centennial AAAAA 48.86 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 65.7% 24-20 4 Stratford Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 48.72 AAAA Miller Grove 85.0% 31-14 17 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA 47.83 A Division II Lincoln County 60.2% 22-20 2 Commerce A Division I 46.55 AAA Upson-Lee 77.9% 24-13 11 Haralson County AA 46.38 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 85.2% 27-9 18 Alcovy AAAAAA 46.01 A Division II Turner County 55.0% 23-21 2 Westover AAAA 45.47 A Division I Lamar County 72.1% 26-17 9 Jackson AAA 45.02 AAAAAA Veterans 91.2% 31-8 23 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA 44.63 AAAAAA Newnan 81.7% 26-12 14 Paulding County AAAAAA 44.20 A Division I Mount Vernon 80.8% 30-18 12 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA 44.07 AAAA Stockbridge 96.0% 33-0 33 Hampton AAAA 43.54 A Division II Manchester 70.5% 22-14 8 Marion County A Division II 43.53 A Division I Swainsboro 97.8% 32-0 32 Emanuel County Institute A Division II 43.18 A Division II Clinch County 82.6% 24-10 14 Bacon County A Division I 43.06 AAAAAA Hughes 99.9% 45-0 45 New Manchester AAAAAA 42.44 AA Northeast 95.4% 34-6 28 ACE Charter AA 41.98 AAAAAA Johns Creek 73.6% 27-16 11 Chattahoochee AAAAA 41.31 A Division II Johnson County 66.2% 22-17 5 East Laurens A Division I 41.14 A Division I Elbert County 87.8% 31-14 17 Washington-Wilkes A Division II 40.77 AAAAAA Grovetown 57.2% 22-21 1 Jefferson County A Division I 40.63 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 59.0% 21-20 1 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 40.31 AAA Ringgold 80.9% 23-8 15 LaFayette AAA 40.14 AAAAA Eagle's Landing 62.3% 26-21 5 Union Grove AAAAA 40.11 AAAAA Cartersville 99.0% 37-0 37 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAA 39.43 AA Pierce County 98.6% 41-0 41 Charlton County A Division II 39.41 AAAA Cedar Shoals 51.4% 19-17 2 Walnut Grove AAAA 39.35 A Division I Rabun County 97.1% 35-0 35 Heard County A Division I 38.87 AAAAA Jones County 96.2% 35-6 29 Locust Grove AAAAA 38.71 A Division II Bowdon 89.4% 29-10 19 Dade County A Division I 38.69 AA Banks County 70.7% 21-13 8 George Walton Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 37.64 AAAAA Hiram 98.0% 40-0 40 Drew AAAAA 37.58 AAAAAA Riverwood 75.2% 28-17 11 Chamblee AAAAA 37.33 AAAA Cairo 98.6% 35-0 35 Pelham A Division I 37.17 A Division II Greene County 91.9% 28-0 28 Oglethorpe County A Division I 36.56 A Division I Temple 75.5% 27-15 12 Pepperell A Division I 36.48 AAAAA Harris County 91.1% 27-0 27 Hardaway AAAA 36.15 AAA Bremen 85.5% 27-10 17 Gordon Lee AAA 35.61 AAA Calvary Day 98.9% 35-0 35 Liberty County AAA 35.21 AAA Pickens 80.0% 28-14 14 Christian Heritage A Division II 34.91 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 89.8% 35-18 17 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 34.44 AAAA Southeast Bulloch 88.3% 23-0 23 Tattnall County AA 34.23 A Division I Bryan County 88.4% 26-6 20 Portal A Division II 33.41 AAAA Fayette County 73.7% 26-15 11 North Clayton AAAA 33.22 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 97.8% 35-0 35 Frederica Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 33.00 AAAAA Dalton 99.0% 36-0 36 Lassiter AAAAAA 32.74 AA North Cobb Christian 87.6% 27-7 20 Therrell AA 32.55 AAAAAA Gainesville 99.8% 45-0 45 Apalachee AAAAAA 31.76 AAAAA Villa Rica 94.8% 28-0 28 Tri-Cities AAAAA 31.21 A Division II Jenkins County 93.4% 34-8 26 Screven County A Division I 30.43 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 72.8% 27-17 10 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA A 30.01 AA East Jackson 86.6% 28-10 18 Franklin County AAA 29.90 AA McNair 51.5% 21-20 1 Flint River Academy GIAA A 29.23 A Division I Jasper County 81.4% 24-12 12 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II 28.45 AAA Coahulla Creek 58.1% 21-19 2 Ridgeland AAA 28.32 AAAA Shaw 72.3% 23-14 9 Columbus AAA 28.31 AAAAA Midtown 77.0% 21-10 11 North Springs AAAAA 28.27 AAAAA Coffee 99.8% 42-0 42 Salem AAA 27.99 AAA Adairsville 95.7% 36-8 28 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 27.35 AAAA Cherokee Bluff 89.0% 26-0 26 Chestatee AAAA 27.17 AA Union County 97.4% 38-3 35 West Hall AAA 26.15 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 99.7% 42-0 42 Berkmar AAAAAAA 26.08 AAAA North Hall 98.6% 38-0 38 East Hall AAAA 25.78 A Division II Warren County 74.1% 27-17 10 Hancock Central A Division II 25.73 GIAA AAAA-AAA Southland Academy 75.9% 24-14 10 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA AA 25.47 GIAA AA Gatewood School 86.9% 27-7 20 Briarwood Academy GIAA AA 25.09 GIAA AAAA-AAA Westfield School 58.9% 20-15 5 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA 24.64 AAAA Southwest DeKalb 95.2% 31-0 31 Redan AA 24.31 AAAAAA Lovejoy 98.1% 34-0 34 Rockdale County AAAAAA 23.96 AAA Monroe 97.4% 28-0 28 Randolph-Clay A Division II 23.82 AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 99.1% 41-0 41 Riverdale AAAA 23.69 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 99.8% 40-0 40 Morrow AAAAAA 23.59 AAAAAA Brunswick 99.9% 42-0 42 Islands AAAA 23.34 A Division II Taylor County 69.9% 20-13 7 Chattahoochee County A Division II 23.21 A Division II Telfair County 91.4% 34-14 20 Montgomery County A Division II 22.15 AA Mount Paran Christian 85.4% 28-13 15 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 21.74 AAAAAAA Norcross 99.9% 45-0 45 Discovery AAAAAAA 20.62 A Division II Wilcox County 95.9% 39-13 26 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 20.46 AAAA East Forsyth 96.3% 33-0 33 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 19.54 AAAAA McIntosh 97.9% 41-6 35 Landmark Christian AA 18.34 AA Toombs County 99.3% 41-0 41 Treutlen A Division II 17.91 A Division II Macon County 98.8% 41-0 41 Greenville A Division II 17.58 A Division II Wheeler County 93.2% 29-0 29 Claxton A Division I 17.35 AAA Johnson (Savannah) 90.1% 24-0 24 Beach AAA 16.53 AAAAAA Dunwoody 98.4% 35-0 35 Northview AAAAA 15.76 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 91.9% 30-7 23 Augusta Prep GIAA AA 15.43 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 78.0% 20-7 13 Piedmont Academy GIAA AA 15.26 A Division I Coosa 69.6% 21-14 7 Towns County A Division II 15.01 A Division I Chattooga 90.0% 29-9 20 Murray County AA 14.92 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 91.7% 28-2 26 Pataula Charter A Division II 14.26 AA Spencer 93.9% 28-0 28 Kendrick AA 13.72 AAAA Luella 95.6% 28-0 28 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 13.59 A Division I Armuchee 77.8% 28-16 12 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 13.49 AA Berrien 96.6% 35-6 29 Atkinson County A Division II 11.73 AA Providence Christian 99.2% 42-0 42 Athens Christian A Division I 10.99 GIAA A Thomas Jefferson 61.7% 26-21 5 Glascock County A Division II 10.30 AAAA Howard 98.7% 37-0 37 Pike County AAA 8.81 AA Putnam County 99.2% 34-0 34 Butler AA 8.62 GAPPS AA Cherokee Christian 91.3% 23-0 23 King's Academy GAPPS AA 6.49 AA Washington County 99.7% 42-0 42 Glenn Hills AA 6.00 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 84.7% 28-14 14 Lanier Christian GAPPS AA 5.25 GAPPS AA Skipstone Academy 84.6% 31-17 14 Pinecrest Academy GAPPS AA 4.66 AAAAAA Jonesboro 99.9% 42-0 42 Forest Park AAAAAA 3.92 AA Southwest 95.4% 35-8 27 Jordan AA 3.01 A Division II Early County 99.5% 44-0 44 Baconton Charter A Division II 1.84 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 98.1% 36-0 36 Georgia Christian GIAA AA -1.80 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 97.8% 36-0 36 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA -4.72 A Division II Georgia Military Prep 91.1% 35-16 19 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA -5.73 AAA Long County 99.8% 42-0 42 Groves AAA -9.45 AAA Cross Creek 97.2% 37-3 34 Savannah A Division I -12.62 AAAAAAA Osborne 100.0% 50-0 50 Clarkston AAAA -14.40 A Division II Schley County 100.0% 49-0 49 Central (Talbotton) A Division II -22.87 GIAA A Harvester Christian 68.7% 35-28 7 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS AA -23.22 A Division II Hawkinsville 99.8% 42-0 42 Twiggs County A Division II -26.83 GIAA AA Trinity Christian (Dublin) 96.8% 31-0 31 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA -42.18 GIAA AAAA-AAA Heritage (Newnan) 99.8% 30-0 30 Cross Keys AAAAA

Sep 16