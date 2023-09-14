Maxwell Week 5 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 14
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|39.76
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|92.6%
|31-7
|24
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|32.61
|AAA
|Dougherty
|88.2%
|28-10
|18
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|32.50
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|93.9%
|30-0
|30
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|29.83
|AA
|Washington
|79.2%
|26-14
|12
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|19.39
|AA
|Rutland
|57.7%
|21-20
|1
|Central (Macon)
|AA
Sep 15
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|87.17
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|86.8%
|33-16
|17
|Cedar Grove
|AAA
|84.75
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|86.2%
|32-14
|18
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|81.76
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|54.4%
|21-21
|0
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|80.61
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|67.9%
|16-7
|9
|Marist
|AAAAAA
|75.10
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|72.5%
|24-15
|9
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|73.82
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|79.4%
|28-14
|14
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|72.78
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|73.6%
|28-21
|7
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|71.48
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|95.4%
|38-12
|26
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|68.95
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|50.8%
|22-21
|1
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|66.90
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|76.6%
|28-20
|8
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|65.94
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|51.3%
|23-22
|1
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|65.90
|AAAA
|Burke County
|56.3%
|20-17
|3
|Oconee County
|AAA
|63.79
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|63.53
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|96.0%
|35-6
|29
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|63.35
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|68.0%
|24-18
|6
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|62.97
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|78.2%
|22-12
|10
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|62.20
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|75.6%
|27-15
|12
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAA
|62.03
|AAAAA
|Ola
|62.9%
|21-16
|5
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|61.37
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|70.4%
|21-14
|7
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|60.88
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|90.0%
|29-8
|21
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|60.85
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|65.8%
|19-13
|6
|Morgan County
|AAA
|60.71
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|89.8%
|32-13
|19
|Madison County
|AAAA
|60.70
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|66.1%
|21-16
|5
|Starr's Mill
|AAAA
|60.65
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|51.1%
|20-20
|0
|Rockmart
|AA
|60.17
|AAAA
|Troup
|86.0%
|28-10
|18
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|60.16
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|54.1%
|21-20
|1
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|59.83
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|61.7%
|20-14
|6
|Tucker
|AAAAA
|59.43
|AAA
|Stephens County
|95.6%
|34-6
|28
|White County
|AAA
|59.09
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|50.1%
|20-20
|0
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|58.74
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|88.9%
|32-14
|18
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|58.66
|AAAA
|Perry
|87.6%
|30-14
|16
|Peach County
|AAA
|58.46
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|83.2%
|27-12
|15
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|58.42
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|76.5%
|21-12
|9
|Douglass
|AAA
|58.01
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|98.4%
|38-0
|38
|Brooks County
|A Division I
|57.70
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|87.1%
|28-10
|18
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|56.92
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|88.8%
|30-12
|18
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|56.87
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|50.4%
|14-14
|0
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|56.12
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|56.07
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Hebron Christian
|AAA
|54.26
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|91.7%
|27-0
|27
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|53.91
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|96.1%
|35-7
|28
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|53.59
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|91.1%
|29-7
|22
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|53.58
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|77.0%
|21-7
|14
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|53.57
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|74.1%
|22-14
|8
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|53.32
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|99.2%
|41-0
|41
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|52.97
|AAA
|Thomasville
|78.6%
|27-14
|13
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|52.94
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|63.9%
|21-17
|4
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|52.29
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|98.4%
|42-7
|35
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|51.97
|AA
|Thomson
|88.3%
|28-7
|21
|Laney
|AA
|51.79
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|81.6%
|27-14
|13
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|51.62
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|97.3%
|39-7
|32
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|51.55
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|91.1%
|31-10
|21
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|51.25
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|74.8%
|26-14
|12
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|51.09
|A Division I
|Dublin
|55.0%
|20-17
|3
|Metter
|A Division I
|51.06
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|94.7%
|33-6
|27
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|50.80
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|52.5%
|21-21
|0
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|50.77
|AAAA
|Lovett
|59.4%
|21-19
|2
|McDonough
|AAAA
|50.73
|AAAAA
|Mays
|77.0%
|21-12
|9
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|50.49
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|55.9%
|20-17
|3
|Harlem
|AAA
|50.36
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|52.4%
|14-14
|0
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|50.33
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|61.1%
|21-17
|4
|Darlington
|A Division I
|49.83
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|62.1%
|20-14
|6
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|49.75
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|72.0%
|27-19
|8
|Sumter County
|AA
|49.67
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|82.6%
|24-9
|15
|Hart County
|AAA
|49.26
|A Division I
|Trion
|59.3%
|21-17
|4
|Model
|AA
|49.09
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|78.9%
|28-16
|12
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|48.86
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|65.7%
|24-20
|4
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|48.72
|AAAA
|Miller Grove
|85.0%
|31-14
|17
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|47.83
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|60.2%
|22-20
|2
|Commerce
|A Division I
|46.55
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|77.9%
|24-13
|11
|Haralson County
|AA
|46.38
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|85.2%
|27-9
|18
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|46.01
|A Division II
|Turner County
|55.0%
|23-21
|2
|Westover
|AAAA
|45.47
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|72.1%
|26-17
|9
|Jackson
|AAA
|45.02
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|91.2%
|31-8
|23
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|44.63
|AAAAAA
|Newnan
|81.7%
|26-12
|14
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|44.20
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|80.8%
|30-18
|12
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|44.07
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|96.0%
|33-0
|33
|Hampton
|AAAA
|43.54
|A Division II
|Manchester
|70.5%
|22-14
|8
|Marion County
|A Division II
|43.53
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|97.8%
|32-0
|32
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|43.18
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|82.6%
|24-10
|14
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|43.06
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|42.44
|AA
|Northeast
|95.4%
|34-6
|28
|ACE Charter
|AA
|41.98
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|73.6%
|27-16
|11
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|41.31
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|66.2%
|22-17
|5
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|41.14
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|87.8%
|31-14
|17
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|40.77
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|57.2%
|22-21
|1
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|40.63
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|59.0%
|21-20
|1
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|40.31
|AAA
|Ringgold
|80.9%
|23-8
|15
|LaFayette
|AAA
|40.14
|AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|62.3%
|26-21
|5
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|40.11
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.0%
|37-0
|37
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|39.43
|AA
|Pierce County
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|39.41
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|51.4%
|19-17
|2
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|39.35
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|97.1%
|35-0
|35
|Heard County
|A Division I
|38.87
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|96.2%
|35-6
|29
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|38.71
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|89.4%
|29-10
|19
|Dade County
|A Division I
|38.69
|AA
|Banks County
|70.7%
|21-13
|8
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.64
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|98.0%
|40-0
|40
|Drew
|AAAAA
|37.58
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|75.2%
|28-17
|11
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|37.33
|AAAA
|Cairo
|98.6%
|35-0
|35
|Pelham
|A Division I
|37.17
|A Division II
|Greene County
|91.9%
|28-0
|28
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|36.56
|A Division I
|Temple
|75.5%
|27-15
|12
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|36.48
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|91.1%
|27-0
|27
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|36.15
|AAA
|Bremen
|85.5%
|27-10
|17
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|35.61
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|98.9%
|35-0
|35
|Liberty County
|AAA
|35.21
|AAA
|Pickens
|80.0%
|28-14
|14
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|34.91
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|89.8%
|35-18
|17
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.44
|AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|88.3%
|23-0
|23
|Tattnall County
|AA
|34.23
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|88.4%
|26-6
|20
|Portal
|A Division II
|33.41
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|73.7%
|26-15
|11
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|33.22
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.00
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|99.0%
|36-0
|36
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|32.74
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|87.6%
|27-7
|20
|Therrell
|AA
|32.55
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|31.76
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|94.8%
|28-0
|28
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|31.21
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|93.4%
|34-8
|26
|Screven County
|A Division I
|30.43
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|72.8%
|27-17
|10
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|30.01
|AA
|East Jackson
|86.6%
|28-10
|18
|Franklin County
|AAA
|29.90
|AA
|McNair
|51.5%
|21-20
|1
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|29.23
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|81.4%
|24-12
|12
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|28.45
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|58.1%
|21-19
|2
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|28.32
|AAAA
|Shaw
|72.3%
|23-14
|9
|Columbus
|AAA
|28.31
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|77.0%
|21-10
|11
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|28.27
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Salem
|AAA
|27.99
|AAA
|Adairsville
|95.7%
|36-8
|28
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|27.35
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|89.0%
|26-0
|26
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|27.17
|AA
|Union County
|97.4%
|38-3
|35
|West Hall
|AAA
|26.15
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|26.08
|AAAA
|North Hall
|98.6%
|38-0
|38
|East Hall
|AAAA
|25.78
|A Division II
|Warren County
|74.1%
|27-17
|10
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|25.73
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|75.9%
|24-14
|10
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|25.47
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|86.9%
|27-7
|20
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|25.09
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|58.9%
|20-15
|5
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|24.64
|AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|95.2%
|31-0
|31
|Redan
|AA
|24.31
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|98.1%
|34-0
|34
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|23.96
|AAA
|Monroe
|97.4%
|28-0
|28
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|23.82
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|23.69
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.8%
|40-0
|40
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|23.59
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|Islands
|AAAA
|23.34
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|69.9%
|20-13
|7
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|23.21
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|91.4%
|34-14
|20
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|22.15
|AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|85.4%
|28-13
|15
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|21.74
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|20.62
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|95.9%
|39-13
|26
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|20.46
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|96.3%
|33-0
|33
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|19.54
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|97.9%
|41-6
|35
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|18.34
|AA
|Toombs County
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|17.91
|A Division II
|Macon County
|98.8%
|41-0
|41
|Greenville
|A Division II
|17.58
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|93.2%
|29-0
|29
|Claxton
|A Division I
|17.35
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|90.1%
|24-0
|24
|Beach
|AAA
|16.53
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|98.4%
|35-0
|35
|Northview
|AAAAA
|15.76
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|91.9%
|30-7
|23
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|15.43
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|78.0%
|20-7
|13
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|15.26
|A Division I
|Coosa
|69.6%
|21-14
|7
|Towns County
|A Division II
|15.01
|A Division I
|Chattooga
|90.0%
|29-9
|20
|Murray County
|AA
|14.92
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|91.7%
|28-2
|26
|Pataula Charter
|A Division II
|14.26
|AA
|Spencer
|93.9%
|28-0
|28
|Kendrick
|AA
|13.72
|AAAA
|Luella
|95.6%
|28-0
|28
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|13.59
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|77.8%
|28-16
|12
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|13.49
|AA
|Berrien
|96.6%
|35-6
|29
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|11.73
|AA
|Providence Christian
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|10.99
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|61.7%
|26-21
|5
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|10.30
|AAAA
|Howard
|98.7%
|37-0
|37
|Pike County
|AAA
|8.81
|AA
|Putnam County
|99.2%
|34-0
|34
|Butler
|AA
|8.62
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|91.3%
|23-0
|23
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|6.49
|AA
|Washington County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|6.00
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|84.7%
|28-14
|14
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|5.25
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|84.6%
|31-17
|14
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|4.66
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|3.92
|AA
|Southwest
|95.4%
|35-8
|27
|Jordan
|AA
|3.01
|A Division II
|Early County
|99.5%
|44-0
|44
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|1.84
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-1.80
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|97.8%
|36-0
|36
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-4.72
|A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|91.1%
|35-16
|19
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-5.73
|AAA
|Long County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Groves
|AAA
|-9.45
|AAA
|Cross Creek
|97.2%
|37-3
|34
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-12.62
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|100.0%
|50-0
|50
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-14.40
|A Division II
|Schley County
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-22.87
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|68.7%
|35-28
|7
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-23.22
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-26.83
|GIAA AA
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|96.8%
|31-0
|31
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-42.18
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|99.8%
|30-0
|30
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Sep 16
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|-0.58
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|Josey
|AA
