Maxwell Week 4 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 07
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|70.05
|AA
|Appling County
|67.5%
|20-13
|7
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|59.45
|AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|74.9%
|26-15
|11
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|57.38
|AAA
|Dougherty
|50.2%
|16-16
|0
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|42.42
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|79.4%
|22-12
|10
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|38.75
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|90.9%
|28-7
|21
|Shaw
|AAAA
|34.50
|AA
|Windsor Forest
|61.1%
|20-14
|6
|Islands
|AAAA
|22.52
|AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|53.4%
|17-14
|3
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|11.81
|AA
|Therrell
|94.4%
|28-0
|28
|Towers
|AA
|10.61
|AA
|Josey
|72.6%
|28-20
|8
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-18.79
|AAAA
|Clarkston
|90.7%
|26-0
|26
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Sep 08
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|94.48
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|56.9%
|21-20
|1
|Milton
|AAAAAAA
|90.53
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|50.4%
|24-24
|0
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|84.86
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|57.9%
|24-21
|3
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|84.51
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|65.8%
|21-14
|7
|Benedictine
|AAAA
|82.23
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|53.5%
|22-21
|1
|Valdosta
|AAAAAAA
|82.11
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|52.3%
|21-21
|0
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|80.95
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|52.7%
|25-24
|1
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|79.44
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|67.0%
|21-14
|7
|Marist
|AAAAAA
|77.44
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|76.7%
|26-14
|12
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|77.24
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|69.4%
|26-19
|7
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|74.07
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|71.8%
|26-17
|9
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|74.00
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|83.7%
|32-19
|13
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|71.67
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|59.1%
|20-14
|6
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|71.11
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|52.5%
|27-26
|1
|Kell
|AAAAA
|71.07
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|84.8%
|29-14
|15
|Oconee County
|AAA
|70.30
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|63.1%
|21-17
|4
|Thomasville
|AAA
|69.14
|AAAA
|Spalding
|52.0%
|21-21
|0
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|68.61
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|80.9%
|20-6
|14
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|68.48
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|73.6%
|21-14
|7
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|67.96
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|91.4%
|28-3
|25
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|67.62
|AAAA
|Perry
|75.5%
|26-14
|12
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|67.02
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|61.9%
|24-21
|3
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|66.81
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|57.6%
|21-19
|2
|Rockmart
|AA
|66.33
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|58.0%
|20-14
|6
|Northeast
|AA
|65.35
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|86.8%
|27-9
|18
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|64.90
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|86.5%
|28-12
|16
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|64.88
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|60.0%
|23-20
|3
|Peach County
|AAA
|64.44
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|96.0%
|28-0
|28
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|64.24
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|81.0%
|28-17
|11
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|63.72
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|57.7%
|21-20
|1
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|63.65
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|68.7%
|23-17
|6
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|63.00
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|60.8%
|20-14
|6
|Schley County
|A Division II
|62.10
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|76.6%
|24-14
|10
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|60.22
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|54.8%
|20-17
|3
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|59.96
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|68.9%
|22-16
|6
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|59.58
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|85.5%
|28-14
|14
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|59.54
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|98.4%
|35-0
|35
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|58.85
|AA
|Cook
|62.5%
|21-18
|3
|Clinch County
|A Division II
|58.42
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|79.2%
|28-14
|14
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|58.26
|AAAAA
|Cass
|53.4%
|21-20
|1
|Adairsville
|AAA
|57.79
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|89.3%
|33-14
|19
|Washington County
|AA
|57.46
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|91.2%
|34-14
|20
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|57.12
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|89.5%
|28-7
|21
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|56.88
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|93.2%
|28-0
|28
|Dodge County
|AA
|56.17
|AAAA
|Burke County
|88.8%
|26-6
|20
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|56.13
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|76.4%
|24-14
|10
|Morgan County
|AAA
|56.11
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|69.0%
|21-14
|7
|Lovett
|AAAA
|55.93
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|96.6%
|28-0
|28
|Columbia
|AA
|55.27
|A Division I
|Metter
|60.3%
|19-14
|5
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|55.28
|A Division II
|Manchester
|56.4%
|20-17
|3
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|54.44
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|99.4%
|44-0
|44
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|54.41
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|54.12
|AAAA
|Howard
|56.1%
|20-17
|3
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|54.01
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|69.9%
|28-21
|7
|North Murray
|AA
|52.83
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|89.2%
|31-14
|17
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|52.83
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|73.8%
|21-13
|8
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|52.73
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|78.6%
|23-13
|10
|South Atlanta
|AA
|52.72
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|83.5%
|27-13
|14
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|52.37
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|53.4%
|19-17
|2
|Laney
|AA
|52.22
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|78.9%
|25-14
|11
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|51.75
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|65.5%
|25-20
|5
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|51.57
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|74.4%
|28-21
|7
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|51.38
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|89.0%
|28-8
|20
|Turner County
|A Division II
|51.30
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|63.0%
|21-18
|3
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|51.13
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|54.0%
|23-21
|2
|Temple
|A Division I
|50.62
|AAAA
|Madison County
|79.9%
|27-14
|13
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|49.91
|AAAA
|North Hall
|82.9%
|27-14
|13
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|49.87
|AAA
|Monroe
|54.6%
|19-16
|3
|Westover
|AAAA
|49.65
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|84.6%
|27-12
|15
|Griffin
|AAAA
|49.54
|AAA
|Stephens County
|98.8%
|35-0
|35
|Dawson County
|AAA
|49.11
|AA
|Athens Academy
|86.2%
|28-12
|16
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|48.97
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|52.1%
|20-20
|0
|Pelham
|A Division I
|48.70
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|92.5%
|28-6
|22
|Haralson County
|AA
|48.59
|AA
|Vidalia
|58.0%
|20-17
|3
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|48.59
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|90.9%
|29-8
|21
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|48.34
|AA
|Callaway
|93.1%
|29-6
|23
|Heard County
|A Division I
|48.01
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|76.0%
|21-10
|11
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|47.80
|AA
|Toombs County
|80.8%
|27-14
|13
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|47.65
|AAA
|Jackson
|54.3%
|20-19
|1
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|46.68
|AA
|Berrien
|55.8%
|21-19
|2
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|45.79
|A Division I
|Dublin
|89.9%
|28-8
|20
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|44.92
|AAA
|Ringgold
|87.8%
|26-7
|19
|Gilmer
|AAA
|43.74
|AA
|Pierce County
|98.2%
|35-0
|35
|Liberty County
|AAA
|43.70
|AA
|Putnam County
|84.9%
|27-10
|17
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|43.46
|AAAA
|Sonoraville
|81.1%
|26-13
|13
|LaFayette
|AAA
|42.97
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|96.0%
|28-0
|28
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|42.13
|AAA
|Crisp County
|96.3%
|31-0
|31
|Sumter County
|AA
|42.09
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|70.7%
|23-14
|9
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|41.54
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|51.7%
|20-19
|1
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|41.49
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|98.2%
|35-0
|35
|Luella
|AAAA
|41.17
|AAAA
|Hampton
|67.9%
|24-18
|6
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|40.81
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|86.2%
|30-14
|16
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|40.78
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|50.9%
|20-20
|0
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|40.25
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|96.3%
|35-6
|29
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|40.23
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|86.4%
|28-13
|15
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|40.21
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|79.8%
|24-13
|11
|Tattnall County
|AA
|39.86
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|93.4%
|27-0
|27
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|39.56
|AAAAAA
|Newnan
|94.8%
|32-6
|26
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|38.68
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|89.2%
|28-10
|18
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|38.67
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|84.9%
|27-12
|15
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|38.65
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|38.59
|A Division II
|Early County
|84.7%
|27-10
|17
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|38.40
|A Division II
|Marion County
|66.4%
|23-18
|5
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|37.79
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|90.3%
|32-13
|19
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.11
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|59.2%
|20-16
|4
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|36.69
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|82.5%
|28-14
|14
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|35.91
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|83.1%
|26-11
|15
|Miller County
|A Division II
|35.81
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|85.6%
|29-14
|15
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|35.67
|AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|83.7%
|27-12
|15
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|35.41
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|97.1%
|31-0
|31
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|34.97
|AA
|Brantley County
|77.5%
|21-8
|13
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|34.74
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|50.5%
|21-21
|0
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|34.24
|A Division II
|Portal
|72.0%
|21-13
|8
|Screven County
|A Division I
|34.10
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|75.3%
|27-16
|11
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|34.09
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|51.1%
|21-21
|0
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|34.01
|AA
|Worth County
|86.5%
|28-12
|16
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|33.92
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|93.6%
|34-9
|25
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|33.93
|A Division II
|Greene County
|91.5%
|27-0
|27
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|33.44
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|57.8%
|21-19
|2
|Drew
|AAAAA
|33.44
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|64.0%
|23-20
|3
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|32.73
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|58.1%
|24-21
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.50
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|95.7%
|30-0
|30
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.12
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|56.5%
|18-14
|4
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|31.12
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|70.0%
|26-19
|7
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|30.79
|AA
|Banks County
|85.0%
|27-10
|17
|Franklin County
|AAA
|30.30
|A Division I
|Bacon County
|78.9%
|26-14
|12
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|28.09
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|97.6%
|40-7
|33
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|27.44
|AAAA
|Chestatee
|81.6%
|28-17
|11
|East Hall
|AAAA
|26.85
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|96.3%
|35-6
|29
|Rutland
|AA
|26.42
|AA
|Union County
|97.0%
|35-3
|32
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|24.54
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|74.3%
|24-14
|10
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|24.10
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|83.3%
|28-14
|14
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|23.48
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|93.3%
|29-6
|23
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|23.44
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|71.2%
|26-18
|8
|Walker
|AA
|23.02
|AAA
|Douglass
|98.0%
|34-0
|34
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|22.17
|A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|60.7%
|20-14
|6
|Pike County
|AAA
|21.64
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|20.32
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|95.2%
|33-3
|30
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|19.91
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|74.1%
|28-20
|8
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS AA
|19.52
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|94.4%
|27-0
|27
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|19.33
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|80.8%
|27-14
|13
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|17.84
|A Division I
|Claxton
|65.7%
|16-10
|6
|Groves
|AAA
|17.63
|AAAA
|McDonough
|98.5%
|35-0
|35
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|16.53
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|92.0%
|28-6
|22
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|15.62
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|94.9%
|34-7
|27
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|13.93
|GIAA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|78.5%
|24-13
|11
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|9.79
|AA
|Butler
|69.9%
|21-13
|8
|Savannah
|A Division I
|9.27
|AA
|ACE Charter
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Jordan
|AA
|7.93
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|97.9%
|33-0
|33
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|7.31
|A Division I
|Trion
|99.7%
|41-0
|41
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-0.22
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|99.0%
|40-0
|40
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-2.18
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|61.2%
|26-21
|5
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-3.06
|A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|61.4%
|30-27
|3
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|A Division II
|-4.24
|AA
|Providence Christian
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-4.46
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|86.9%
|33-16
|17
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-5.82
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Lakeview Academy
|99.1%
|39-0
|39
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-14.68
|A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|96.0%
|31-0
|31
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-19.41
|A Division II
|Twiggs County
|96.6%
|28-0
|28
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
Sep 09
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|64.68
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|94.7%
|29-0
|29
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|52.52
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|60.8%
|19-14
|5
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|34.80
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|98.2%
|38-0
|38
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
