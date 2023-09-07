Maxwell Week 4 projections

BreakingNews
Week 4 projections

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 07

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
70.05AAAppling County67.5%20-137Wayne CountyAAAA
59.45AAAAAAACampbell74.9%26-1511Miller GroveAAAA
57.38AAADougherty50.2%16-160Hapeville CharterAAAA
42.42AAAAAAAOsborne79.4%22-1210Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
38.75AAAAANorthside (Columbus)90.9%28-721ShawAAAA
34.50AAWindsor Forest61.1%20-146IslandsAAAA
22.52AAAAAAForest Park53.4%17-143KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
11.81AATherrell94.4%28-028TowersAA
10.61AAJosey72.6%28-208Glenn HillsAA
-18.79AAAAClarkston90.7%26-026Cross KeysAAAAA

Sep 08

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
94.48AAAAAARoswell56.9%21-201MiltonAAAAAAA
90.53AAAAAAAColquitt County50.4%24-240Lee CountyAAAAAA
84.86AAAAAAAParkview57.9%24-213North GwinnettAAAAAAA
84.51AAAAAWare County65.8%21-147BenedictineAAAA
82.23AAAAAWarner Robins53.5%22-211ValdostaAAAAAAA
82.11AAACedar Grove52.3%21-210Collins HillAAAAAAA
80.95AAASandy Creek52.7%25-241East CowetaAAAAAAA
79.44AAAAAAWoodward Academy67.0%21-147MaristAAAAAA
77.44AAAAAAANorcross76.7%26-1412ArcherAAAAAAA
77.24AAAAAAANorth Cobb69.4%26-197MariettaAAAAAAA
74.07A Division IPrince Avenue Christian71.8%26-179Monroe AreaAAA
74.00AAAAAAGainesville83.7%32-1913Clarke CentralAAAAA
71.67AAAAACambridge59.1%20-146West ForsythAAAAAAA
71.11AAAAAASprayberry52.5%27-261KellAAAAA
71.07AAAAAJefferson84.8%29-1415Oconee CountyAAA
70.30AAAABainbridge63.1%21-174ThomasvilleAAA
69.14AAAASpalding52.0%21-210DutchtownAAAAA
68.61AAAAAAAHarrison80.9%20-614DenmarkAAAAAAA
68.48AAAAAAANorth Paulding73.6%21-147South PauldingAAAAAA
67.96AAAAACalhoun91.4%28-325CedartownAAAA
67.62AAAAPerry75.5%26-1412VeteransAAAAAA
67.02AAAAAANorth Atlanta61.9%24-213River RidgeAAAAAA
66.81AAAAADalton57.6%21-192RockmartAA
66.33AAACarver (Columbus)58.0%20-146NortheastAA
65.35AAAAAACreekview86.8%27-918North ForsythAAAAAA
64.90AAAAAARome86.5%28-1216PebblebrookAAAAAAA
64.88AAAAAJones County60.0%23-203Peach CountyAAA
64.44AAAAAABlessed Trinity96.0%28-028St. Pius XAAAAAA
64.24AAAAAAACamden County81.0%28-1711New HampsteadAAAA
63.72AAAUpson-Lee57.7%21-201LaGrangeAAAA
63.65AAAAAASequoyah68.7%23-176CherokeeAAAAAAA
63.00A Division IBleckley County60.8%20-146Schley CountyA Division II
62.10AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian76.6%24-1410DecaturAAAAA
60.22AAAAAAAllatoona54.8%20-173HillgroveAAAAAAA
59.96AAAAATucker68.9%22-166DaculaAAAAAAA
59.58AAACarver (Atlanta)85.5%28-1414StephensonAAAA
59.54AAAAAAACarrollton98.4%35-035Villa RicaAAAAA
58.85AACook62.5%21-183Clinch CountyA Division II
58.42AAAACentral (Carrollton)79.2%28-1414McIntoshAAAAA
58.26AAAAACass53.4%21-201AdairsvilleAAA
57.79AAAABaldwin89.3%33-1419Washington CountyAA
57.46AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge91.2%34-1420Winder-BarrowAAAAA
57.12AAAAAAAMountain View89.5%28-721Jackson CountyAAAAAA
56.88A Division ISwainsboro93.2%28-028Dodge CountyAA
56.17AAAABurke County88.8%26-620EvansAAAAAA
56.13AAAHebron Christian76.4%24-1410Morgan CountyAAA
56.11AAAAPace Academy69.0%21-147LovettAAAA
55.93AAAAACartersville96.6%28-028ColumbiaAA
55.27A Division IMetter60.3%19-145Jeff DavisAA
55.28A Division IIManchester56.4%20-173Lamar CountyA Division I
54.44AAAAAAAWestlake99.4%44-044Southwest DeKalbAAAA
54.41AAAAAAAWalton99.3%42-042PopeAAAAAA
54.12AAAAHoward56.1%20-173Harris CountyAAAAA
54.01AAAANorthwest Whitfield69.9%28-217North MurrayAA
52.83AAAAAAEtowah89.2%31-1417CentennialAAAAA
52.83AAAAAAEffingham County73.8%21-138Southeast BullochAAAA
52.73AAAAAALovejoy78.6%23-1310South AtlantaAA
52.72AAAAAEastside83.5%27-1314AlcovyAAAAAA
52.37GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian53.4%19-172LaneyAA
52.22AAAAAAEast Paulding78.9%25-1411Paulding CountyAAAAAA
51.75AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett65.5%25-205Habersham CentralAAAAAA
51.57A Division IIBowdon74.4%28-217Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
51.38A Division IIrwin County89.0%28-820Turner CountyA Division II
51.30AAAAAASouth Effingham63.0%21-183Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
51.13AAALumpkin County54.0%23-212TempleA Division I
50.62AAAAMadison County79.9%27-1413Cherokee BluffAAAA
49.91AAAANorth Hall82.9%27-1413Walnut GroveAAAA
49.87AAAMonroe54.6%19-163WestoverAAAA
49.65AAAAANorthgate84.6%27-1215GriffinAAAA
49.54AAAStephens County98.8%35-035Dawson CountyAAA
49.11AAAthens Academy86.2%28-1216Mount Pisgah ChristianA Division I
48.97A Division IIWilcox County52.1%20-200PelhamA Division I
48.70AAAMary Persons92.5%28-622Haralson CountyAA
48.59AAVidalia58.0%20-173West LaurensAAAA
48.59AAFellowship Christian90.9%29-821St. FrancisA Division I
48.34AACallaway93.1%29-623Heard CountyA Division I
48.01AAAWesleyan76.0%21-1011Whitefield AcademyA Division I
47.80AAToombs County80.8%27-1413Jefferson CountyA Division I
47.65AAAJackson54.3%20-191Union GroveAAAAA
46.68AABerrien55.8%21-192Lanier CountyA Division II
45.79A Division IDublin89.9%28-820Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
44.92AAARinggold87.8%26-719GilmerAAA
43.74AAPierce County98.2%35-035Liberty CountyAAA
43.70AAPutnam County84.9%27-1017Jasper CountyA Division I
43.46AAAASonoraville81.1%26-1313LaFayetteAAA
42.97GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy96.0%28-028George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
42.13AAACrisp County96.3%31-031Sumter CountyAA
42.09AAAAAALakeside (Evans)70.7%23-149GreenbrierAAAAA
41.54AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)51.7%20-191PepperellA Division I
41.49AAAAStockbridge98.2%35-035LuellaAAAA
41.17AAAAHampton67.9%24-186Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
40.81AAAAAAADuluth86.2%30-1416ChambleeAAAAA
40.78AAARichmond Academy50.9%20-200East LaurensA Division I
40.25AAAAAAAlpharetta96.3%35-629ChattahoocheeAAAAA
40.23AAAAAMaynard Jackson86.4%28-1315LithoniaAAAAA
40.21AAAHephzibah79.8%24-1311Tattnall CountyAA
39.86AAAAALoganville93.4%27-027ApalacheeAAAAAA
39.56AAAAAANewnan94.8%32-626HardawayAAAA
38.68AAAAAAJohns Creek89.2%28-1018MidtownAAAAA
38.67AAAAAADunwoody84.9%27-1215Druid HillsAAAA
38.65AAAAAAHouston County99.5%42-042Locust GroveAAAAA
38.59A Division IIEarly County84.7%27-1017Terrell CountyA Division II
38.40A Division IIMarion County66.4%23-185HawkinsvilleA Division II
37.79GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy90.3%32-1319Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
37.11GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy59.2%20-164Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA
36.69AAAAAALassiter82.5%28-1414WoodstockAAAAAA
35.91A Division IITelfair County83.1%26-1115Miller CountyA Division II
35.81AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)85.6%29-1415RidgelandAAA
35.67AAAAAEagle's Landing83.7%27-1215DiscoveryAAAAAAA
35.41A Division IBrooks County97.1%31-031Mitchell CountyA Division II
34.97AABrantley County77.5%21-813Johnson (Savannah)AAA
34.74AAAAAM.L. King50.5%21-210North SpringsAAAAA
34.24A Division IIPortal72.0%21-138Screven CountyA Division I
34.10AAACoahulla Creek75.3%27-1611ChattoogaA Division I
34.09A Division IIChattahoochee County51.1%21-210North ClaytonAAAA
34.01AAWorth County86.5%28-1216Central (Macon)AA
33.92AAAAAChapel Hill93.6%34-925South CobbAAAAAA
33.93A Division IIGreene County91.5%27-027Wilkinson CountyA Division II
33.44AAAARiverdale57.8%21-192DrewAAAAA
33.44A Division IIWheeler County64.0%23-203Montgomery CountyA Division II
32.73GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School58.1%24-213Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.50GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli95.7%30-030Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.12A Division IOglethorpe County56.5%18-144Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
31.12GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian70.0%26-197Athens ChristianA Division I
30.79AABanks County85.0%27-1017Franklin CountyAAA
30.30A Division IBacon County78.9%26-1412Atkinson CountyA Division II
28.09AAAAAAShiloh97.6%40-733SeckingerAAAA
27.44AAAAChestatee81.6%28-1711East HallAAAA
26.85AAAAWestside (Macon)96.3%35-629RutlandAA
26.42AAUnion County97.0%35-332ArmucheeA Division I
24.54GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor74.3%24-1410Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
24.10GIAA AABriarwood Academy83.3%28-1414Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
23.48GIAA AABrentwood School93.3%29-623Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
23.44AAB.E.S.T. Academy71.2%26-188WalkerAA
23.02AAADouglass98.0%34-034Stone MountainAAAA
22.17A Division IIRandolph-Clay60.7%20-146Pike CountyAAA
21.64A Division IIJenkins County98.1%36-036Cross CreekAAA
20.32A Division IIWashington-Wilkes95.2%33-330Georgia Military PrepA Division II
19.91GAPPS AAKing's Academy74.1%28-208Skipstone AcademyGAPPS AA
19.52A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)94.4%27-027Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AAAA-AAA
19.33GAPPS AACalvary Christian80.8%27-1413Flint River AcademyGIAA A
17.84A Division IClaxton65.7%16-106GrovesAAA
17.63AAAAMcDonough98.5%35-035Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
16.53A Division ISocial Circle92.0%28-622Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
15.62GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian94.9%34-727Crawford CountyA Division I
13.93GIAA AAPiedmont Academy78.5%24-1311Augusta PrepGIAA AA
9.79AAButler69.9%21-138SavannahA Division I
9.27AAACE Charter98.4%41-041JordanAA
7.93GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy97.9%33-033Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
7.31A Division ITrion99.7%41-041Gordon CentralAA
-0.22GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School99.0%40-040Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
-2.18GAPPS AALanier Christian61.2%26-215Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-3.06A Division IIBaconton Charter61.4%30-273Southwest Georgia STEMA Division II
-4.24AAProvidence Christian99.9%47-047Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-4.46GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy86.9%33-1617Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-5.82GIAA AAAA-AAALakeview Academy99.1%39-039Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
-14.68A Division IIPataula Charter96.0%31-031Grace ChristianGIAA A
-19.41A Division IITwiggs County96.6%28-028Central (Talbotton)A Division II

Sep 09

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
64.68AAAAAAANewton94.7%29-029McEachernAAAAAAA
52.52AAAAAArabia Mountain60.8%19-145MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
34.80AAAAAHiram98.2%38-038MorrowAAAAAA

Loren Maxwell
UPS Flight Forward, Phoenix Air approved for expanded drone operations
24m ago

