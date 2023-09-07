Maxwell Week 4 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 07

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 70.05 AA Appling County 67.5% 20-13 7 Wayne County AAAA 59.45 AAAAAAA Campbell 74.9% 26-15 11 Miller Grove AAAA 57.38 AAA Dougherty 50.2% 16-16 0 Hapeville Charter AAAA 42.42 AAAAAAA Osborne 79.4% 22-12 10 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAA 38.75 AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 90.9% 28-7 21 Shaw AAAA 34.50 AA Windsor Forest 61.1% 20-14 6 Islands AAAA 22.52 AAAAAA Forest Park 53.4% 17-14 3 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 11.81 AA Therrell 94.4% 28-0 28 Towers AA 10.61 AA Josey 72.6% 28-20 8 Glenn Hills AA -18.79 AAAA Clarkston 90.7% 26-0 26 Cross Keys AAAAA

Sep 08

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 94.48 AAAAAA Roswell 56.9% 21-20 1 Milton AAAAAAA 90.53 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 50.4% 24-24 0 Lee County AAAAAA 84.86 AAAAAAA Parkview 57.9% 24-21 3 North Gwinnett AAAAAAA 84.51 AAAAA Ware County 65.8% 21-14 7 Benedictine AAAA 82.23 AAAAA Warner Robins 53.5% 22-21 1 Valdosta AAAAAAA 82.11 AAA Cedar Grove 52.3% 21-21 0 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 80.95 AAA Sandy Creek 52.7% 25-24 1 East Coweta AAAAAAA 79.44 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 67.0% 21-14 7 Marist AAAAAA 77.44 AAAAAAA Norcross 76.7% 26-14 12 Archer AAAAAAA 77.24 AAAAAAA North Cobb 69.4% 26-19 7 Marietta AAAAAAA 74.07 A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 71.8% 26-17 9 Monroe Area AAA 74.00 AAAAAA Gainesville 83.7% 32-19 13 Clarke Central AAAAA 71.67 AAAAA Cambridge 59.1% 20-14 6 West Forsyth AAAAAAA 71.11 AAAAAA Sprayberry 52.5% 27-26 1 Kell AAAAA 71.07 AAAAA Jefferson 84.8% 29-14 15 Oconee County AAA 70.30 AAAA Bainbridge 63.1% 21-17 4 Thomasville AAA 69.14 AAAA Spalding 52.0% 21-21 0 Dutchtown AAAAA 68.61 AAAAAAA Harrison 80.9% 20-6 14 Denmark AAAAAAA 68.48 AAAAAAA North Paulding 73.6% 21-14 7 South Paulding AAAAAA 67.96 AAAAA Calhoun 91.4% 28-3 25 Cedartown AAAA 67.62 AAAA Perry 75.5% 26-14 12 Veterans AAAAAA 67.02 AAAAAA North Atlanta 61.9% 24-21 3 River Ridge AAAAAA 66.81 AAAAA Dalton 57.6% 21-19 2 Rockmart AA 66.33 AAA Carver (Columbus) 58.0% 20-14 6 Northeast AA 65.35 AAAAAA Creekview 86.8% 27-9 18 North Forsyth AAAAAA 64.90 AAAAAA Rome 86.5% 28-12 16 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA 64.88 AAAAA Jones County 60.0% 23-20 3 Peach County AAA 64.44 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 96.0% 28-0 28 St. Pius X AAAAAA 64.24 AAAAAAA Camden County 81.0% 28-17 11 New Hampstead AAAA 63.72 AAA Upson-Lee 57.7% 21-20 1 LaGrange AAAA 63.65 AAAAAA Sequoyah 68.7% 23-17 6 Cherokee AAAAAAA 63.00 A Division I Bleckley County 60.8% 20-14 6 Schley County A Division II 62.10 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 76.6% 24-14 10 Decatur AAAAA 60.22 AAAAAA Allatoona 54.8% 20-17 3 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 59.96 AAAAA Tucker 68.9% 22-16 6 Dacula AAAAAAA 59.58 AAA Carver (Atlanta) 85.5% 28-14 14 Stephenson AAAA 59.54 AAAAAAA Carrollton 98.4% 35-0 35 Villa Rica AAAAA 58.85 AA Cook 62.5% 21-18 3 Clinch County A Division II 58.42 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 79.2% 28-14 14 McIntosh AAAAA 58.26 AAAAA Cass 53.4% 21-20 1 Adairsville AAA 57.79 AAAA Baldwin 89.3% 33-14 19 Washington County AA 57.46 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 91.2% 34-14 20 Winder-Barrow AAAAA 57.12 AAAAAAA Mountain View 89.5% 28-7 21 Jackson County AAAAAA 56.88 A Division I Swainsboro 93.2% 28-0 28 Dodge County AA 56.17 AAAA Burke County 88.8% 26-6 20 Evans AAAAAA 56.13 AAA Hebron Christian 76.4% 24-14 10 Morgan County AAA 56.11 AAAA Pace Academy 69.0% 21-14 7 Lovett AAAA 55.93 AAAAA Cartersville 96.6% 28-0 28 Columbia AA 55.27 A Division I Metter 60.3% 19-14 5 Jeff Davis AA 55.28 A Division II Manchester 56.4% 20-17 3 Lamar County A Division I 54.44 AAAAAAA Westlake 99.4% 44-0 44 Southwest DeKalb AAAA 54.41 AAAAAAA Walton 99.3% 42-0 42 Pope AAAAAA 54.12 AAAA Howard 56.1% 20-17 3 Harris County AAAAA 54.01 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 69.9% 28-21 7 North Murray AA 52.83 AAAAAA Etowah 89.2% 31-14 17 Centennial AAAAA 52.83 AAAAAA Effingham County 73.8% 21-13 8 Southeast Bulloch AAAA 52.73 AAAAAA Lovejoy 78.6% 23-13 10 South Atlanta AA 52.72 AAAAA Eastside 83.5% 27-13 14 Alcovy AAAAAA 52.37 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 53.4% 19-17 2 Laney AA 52.22 AAAAAA East Paulding 78.9% 25-14 11 Paulding County AAAAAA 51.75 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 65.5% 25-20 5 Habersham Central AAAAAA 51.57 A Division II Bowdon 74.4% 28-21 7 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA 51.38 A Division I Irwin County 89.0% 28-8 20 Turner County A Division II 51.30 AAAAAA South Effingham 63.0% 21-18 3 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 51.13 AAA Lumpkin County 54.0% 23-21 2 Temple A Division I 50.62 AAAA Madison County 79.9% 27-14 13 Cherokee Bluff AAAA 49.91 AAAA North Hall 82.9% 27-14 13 Walnut Grove AAAA 49.87 AAA Monroe 54.6% 19-16 3 Westover AAAA 49.65 AAAAA Northgate 84.6% 27-12 15 Griffin AAAA 49.54 AAA Stephens County 98.8% 35-0 35 Dawson County AAA 49.11 AA Athens Academy 86.2% 28-12 16 Mount Pisgah Christian A Division I 48.97 A Division II Wilcox County 52.1% 20-20 0 Pelham A Division I 48.70 AAA Mary Persons 92.5% 28-6 22 Haralson County AA 48.59 AA Vidalia 58.0% 20-17 3 West Laurens AAAA 48.59 AA Fellowship Christian 90.9% 29-8 21 St. Francis A Division I 48.34 AA Callaway 93.1% 29-6 23 Heard County A Division I 48.01 AAA Wesleyan 76.0% 21-10 11 Whitefield Academy A Division I 47.80 AA Toombs County 80.8% 27-14 13 Jefferson County A Division I 47.65 AAA Jackson 54.3% 20-19 1 Union Grove AAAAA 46.68 AA Berrien 55.8% 21-19 2 Lanier County A Division II 45.79 A Division I Dublin 89.9% 28-8 20 Emanuel County Institute A Division II 44.92 AAA Ringgold 87.8% 26-7 19 Gilmer AAA 43.74 AA Pierce County 98.2% 35-0 35 Liberty County AAA 43.70 AA Putnam County 84.9% 27-10 17 Jasper County A Division I 43.46 AAAA Sonoraville 81.1% 26-13 13 LaFayette AAA 42.97 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 96.0% 28-0 28 George Walton Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 42.13 AAA Crisp County 96.3% 31-0 31 Sumter County AA 42.09 AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 70.7% 23-14 9 Greenbrier AAAAA 41.54 AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 51.7% 20-19 1 Pepperell A Division I 41.49 AAAA Stockbridge 98.2% 35-0 35 Luella AAAA 41.17 AAAA Hampton 67.9% 24-18 6 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 40.81 AAAAAAA Duluth 86.2% 30-14 16 Chamblee AAAAA 40.78 AAA Richmond Academy 50.9% 20-20 0 East Laurens A Division I 40.25 AAAAAA Alpharetta 96.3% 35-6 29 Chattahoochee AAAAA 40.23 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 86.4% 28-13 15 Lithonia AAAAA 40.21 AAA Hephzibah 79.8% 24-13 11 Tattnall County AA 39.86 AAAAA Loganville 93.4% 27-0 27 Apalachee AAAAAA 39.56 AAAAAA Newnan 94.8% 32-6 26 Hardaway AAAA 38.68 AAAAAA Johns Creek 89.2% 28-10 18 Midtown AAAAA 38.67 AAAAAA Dunwoody 84.9% 27-12 15 Druid Hills AAAA 38.65 AAAAAA Houston County 99.5% 42-0 42 Locust Grove AAAAA 38.59 A Division II Early County 84.7% 27-10 17 Terrell County A Division II 38.40 A Division II Marion County 66.4% 23-18 5 Hawkinsville A Division II 37.79 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 90.3% 32-13 19 Brookwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA 37.11 GIAA AAAA-AAA Southland Academy 59.2% 20-16 4 Gatewood School GIAA AA 36.69 AAAAAA Lassiter 82.5% 28-14 14 Woodstock AAAAAA 35.91 A Division II Telfair County 83.1% 26-11 15 Miller County A Division II 35.81 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 85.6% 29-14 15 Ridgeland AAA 35.67 AAAAA Eagle's Landing 83.7% 27-12 15 Discovery AAAAAAA 35.41 A Division I Brooks County 97.1% 31-0 31 Mitchell County A Division II 34.97 AA Brantley County 77.5% 21-8 13 Johnson (Savannah) AAA 34.74 AAAAA M.L. King 50.5% 21-21 0 North Springs AAAAA 34.24 A Division II Portal 72.0% 21-13 8 Screven County A Division I 34.10 AAA Coahulla Creek 75.3% 27-16 11 Chattooga A Division I 34.09 A Division II Chattahoochee County 51.1% 21-21 0 North Clayton AAAA 34.01 AA Worth County 86.5% 28-12 16 Central (Macon) AA 33.92 AAAAA Chapel Hill 93.6% 34-9 25 South Cobb AAAAAA 33.93 A Division II Greene County 91.5% 27-0 27 Wilkinson County A Division II 33.44 AAAA Riverdale 57.8% 21-19 2 Drew AAAAA 33.44 A Division II Wheeler County 64.0% 23-20 3 Montgomery County A Division II 32.73 GIAA AAAA-AAA Westfield School 58.1% 24-21 3 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 32.50 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 95.7% 30-0 30 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA 32.12 A Division I Oglethorpe County 56.5% 18-14 4 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II 31.12 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 70.0% 26-19 7 Athens Christian A Division I 30.79 AA Banks County 85.0% 27-10 17 Franklin County AAA 30.30 A Division I Bacon County 78.9% 26-14 12 Atkinson County A Division II 28.09 AAAAAA Shiloh 97.6% 40-7 33 Seckinger AAAA 27.44 AAAA Chestatee 81.6% 28-17 11 East Hall AAAA 26.85 AAAA Westside (Macon) 96.3% 35-6 29 Rutland AA 26.42 AA Union County 97.0% 35-3 32 Armuchee A Division I 24.54 GIAA AAAA-AAA Deerfield-Windsor 74.3% 24-14 10 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA AA 24.10 GIAA AA Briarwood Academy 83.3% 28-14 14 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA A 23.48 GIAA AA Brentwood School 93.3% 29-6 23 Thomas Jefferson GIAA A 23.44 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 71.2% 26-18 8 Walker AA 23.02 AAA Douglass 98.0% 34-0 34 Stone Mountain AAAA 22.17 A Division II Randolph-Clay 60.7% 20-14 6 Pike County AAA 21.64 A Division II Jenkins County 98.1% 36-0 36 Cross Creek AAA 20.32 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 95.2% 33-3 30 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 19.91 GAPPS AA King's Academy 74.1% 28-20 8 Skipstone Academy GAPPS AA 19.52 A Division II Mount Zion (Carroll) 94.4% 27-0 27 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AAAA-AAA 19.33 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 80.8% 27-14 13 Flint River Academy GIAA A 17.84 A Division I Claxton 65.7% 16-10 6 Groves AAA 17.63 AAAA McDonough 98.5% 35-0 35 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 16.53 A Division I Social Circle 92.0% 28-6 22 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 15.62 GIAA AA Central Fellowship Christian 94.9% 34-7 27 Crawford County A Division I 13.93 GIAA AA Piedmont Academy 78.5% 24-13 11 Augusta Prep GIAA AA 9.79 AA Butler 69.9% 21-13 8 Savannah A Division I 9.27 AA ACE Charter 98.4% 41-0 41 Jordan AA 7.93 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 97.9% 33-0 33 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA 7.31 A Division I Trion 99.7% 41-0 41 Gordon Central AA -0.22 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 99.0% 40-0 40 Georgia Christian GIAA AA -2.18 GAPPS AA Lanier Christian 61.2% 26-21 5 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS AA -3.06 A Division II Baconton Charter 61.4% 30-27 3 Southwest Georgia STEM A Division II -4.24 AA Providence Christian 99.9% 47-0 47 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA -4.46 GAPPS AA Pinecrest Academy 86.9% 33-16 17 Harvester Christian GIAA A -5.82 GIAA AAAA-AAA Lakeview Academy 99.1% 39-0 39 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA -14.68 A Division II Pataula Charter 96.0% 31-0 31 Grace Christian GIAA A -19.41 A Division II Twiggs County 96.6% 28-0 28 Central (Talbotton) A Division II

Sep 09