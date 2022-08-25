Maxwell Week 2 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Aug 25
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|56.23
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|82.0%
|26-7
|19
|Jackson
|AAA
|53.54
|AAAA
|Troup
|84.1%
|26-6
|20
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|49.41
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|88.0%
|27-0
|27
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|46.27
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|53.4%
|14-14
|0
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|39.82
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|66.3%
|20-12
|8
|Jenkins County
|A Division II
|27.67
|AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|57.9%
|21-17
|4
|Redan
|AA
|11.38
|AAAA
|Shaw
|95.1%
|30-0
|30
|Kendrick
|AA
|6.43
|AA
|McNair
|61.1%
|17-12
|5
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|4.70
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|63.0%
|19-13
|6
|Clarkston
|AAAA
Aug 26
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|84.21
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|61.4%
|21-17
|4
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|82.54
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|59.1%
|21-18
|3
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|80.72
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|79.2%
|24-7
|17
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|80.45
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|76.8%
|28-14
|14
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|80.38
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|83.3%
|27-7
|20
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|79.81
|AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|60.1%
|26-21
|5
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|78.76
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|53.4%
|20-19
|1
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|77.57
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|81.2%
|24-7
|17
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|76.39
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|73.5%
|28-16
|12
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|75.17
|AAA
|Peach County
|62.5%
|21-14
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|74.69
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|75.9%
|22-9
|13
|Crisp County
|AAA
|73.95
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|66.7%
|23-15
|8
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|72.83
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|67.7%
|21-14
|7
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|72.54
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|65.5%
|20-13
|7
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|72.27
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|73.3%
|21-12
|9
|Callaway
|AA
|72.26
|AAA
|Oconee County
|56.2%
|20-16
|4
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|70.58
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|54.8%
|20-17
|3
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|70.04
|AAA
|Thomasville
|57.7%
|20-15
|5
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAAA
|69.58
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|51.3%
|13-12
|1
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|69.42
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|52.9%
|20-17
|3
|Perry
|AAAA
|68.66
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|52.7%
|18-16
|2
|Kell
|AAAAA
|68.61
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|88.9%
|29-6
|23
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|68.17
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|97.2%
|34-0
|34
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|66.78
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|67.0%
|22-14
|8
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|66.78
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|64.9%
|23-17
|6
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|66.28
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|58.4%
|20-16
|4
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|65.47
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|91.4%
|31-6
|25
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|65.13
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|82.9%
|28-12
|16
|Stephens County
|AAA
|64.73
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|64.2%
|23-17
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|AA
|62.77
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|96.5%
|35-0
|35
|Stockbridge
|AAAA
|62.15
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|51.9%
|18-17
|1
|Washington County
|AA
|61.97
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|69.4%
|21-14
|7
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|61.82
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|97.4%
|34-0
|34
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|61.81
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|76.0%
|27-14
|13
|Dawson County
|AAA
|61.59
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|75.4%
|20-6
|14
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|61.20
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|51.3%
|19-17
|2
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|61.02
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|55.2%
|21-20
|1
|Griffin
|AAAA
|60.15
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|50.9%
|16-16
|0
|Dodge County
|AA
|59.01
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|84.4%
|26-6
|20
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|58.85
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|93.9%
|33-0
|33
|Cook
|AA
|58.77
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|61.7%
|19-13
|6
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|58.57
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|70.2%
|20-9
|11
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|58.51
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|65.5%
|20-13
|7
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|58.41
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|61.5%
|21-15
|6
|Holy Innocents
|AAAA
|58.24
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|91.0%
|32-6
|26
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|58.15
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|88.9%
|28-0
|28
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|57.27
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|69.7%
|19-7
|12
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|57.17
|AA
|Rockmart
|77.8%
|26-13
|13
|Cass
|AAAAA
|56.88
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|93.8%
|33-0
|33
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|56.64
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|70.8%
|21-13
|8
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|56.48
|AA
|Pierce County
|90.7%
|28-0
|28
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|56.27
|AAA
|White County
|58.9%
|22-20
|2
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|56.22
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|56.1%
|18-14
|4
|Lovett
|AAAA
|55.98
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|64.8%
|23-17
|6
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|55.88
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|62.3%
|21-17
|4
|Macon County
|A Division II
|55.72
|AAAA
|Burke County
|81.1%
|28-13
|15
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|55.35
|AA
|Haralson County
|51.5%
|20-20
|0
|Bremen
|AAA
|55.26
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|58.4%
|21-18
|3
|Spalding
|AAAA
|54.92
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|70.4%
|21-13
|8
|Putnam County
|AA
|54.63
|AAA
|Adairsville
|52.5%
|19-17
|2
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|54.29
|AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|52.4%
|16-14
|2
|Columbia
|AA
|53.73
|AAAA
|Madison County
|54.6%
|20-16
|4
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|53.17
|AA
|Thomson
|81.2%
|25-7
|18
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|52.97
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|84.1%
|27-7
|20
|Wilcox County
|A Division II
|52.59
|A Division I
|Darlington
|60.4%
|21-16
|5
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|52.06
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|51.9%
|19-18
|1
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|51.68
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|51.7%
|20-20
|0
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|51.67
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|91.0%
|27-0
|27
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|51.66
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|95.3%
|33-0
|33
|Turner County
|A Division II
|51.56
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|80.0%
|24-7
|17
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|50.55
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|69.1%
|21-13
|8
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|50.39
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|93.6%
|32-0
|32
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|50.29
|A Division I
|Metter
|78.2%
|23-7
|16
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|50.25
|AAAA
|Cairo
|81.9%
|24-6
|18
|Monroe
|AAA
|50.07
|AAAAA
|Ola
|88.8%
|28-0
|28
|Luella
|AAAA
|49.91
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|71.8%
|22-13
|9
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|49.71
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|98.2%
|39-0
|39
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|48.66
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|85.2%
|27-6
|21
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|48.35
|AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|51.0%
|18-17
|1
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|47.56
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|54.4%
|21-20
|1
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|47.18
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|53.2%
|17-15
|2
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|46.67
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|46.10
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|59.5%
|19-14
|5
|Pelham
|A Division I
|45.39
|A Division II
|Warren County
|52.6%
|20-19
|1
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|45.38
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|73.8%
|21-8
|13
|Islands
|AAAA
|45.36
|AA
|Worth County
|71.3%
|27-16
|11
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|45.32
|AAA
|LaFayette
|54.2%
|21-20
|1
|Trion
|A Division I
|45.21
|AA
|North Murray
|72.5%
|25-14
|11
|Pickens
|AAA
|44.75
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|56.5%
|18-14
|4
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|44.72
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|86.5%
|25-0
|25
|Drew
|AAAAA
|44.66
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|69.4%
|23-14
|9
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|44.42
|A Division I
|Temple
|53.4%
|20-19
|1
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|44.23
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|92.4%
|34-6
|28
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|43.90
|AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|53.6%
|14-14
|0
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|43.87
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|95.7%
|33-0
|33
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|43.67
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|55.8%
|21-20
|1
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|43.44
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|65.2%
|21-14
|7
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|43.19
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|61.0%
|21-14
|7
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|43.19
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|54.4%
|21-20
|1
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|42.52
|AAAA
|Westover
|65.7%
|21-14
|7
|Sumter County
|AA
|42.52
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|57.3%
|21-20
|1
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|42.46
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|80.4%
|27-10
|17
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|42.46
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|61.0%
|21-17
|4
|Hampton
|AAAA
|42.44
|AAAA
|Howard
|71.8%
|20-7
|13
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|42.14
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|98.5%
|36-0
|36
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|41.11
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|76.8%
|21-7
|14
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|40.96
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|71.1%
|21-8
|13
|Laney
|AA
|40.45
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|64.2%
|20-14
|6
|Model
|AA
|40.42
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|85.0%
|28-10
|18
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|39.86
|AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|79.2%
|24-7
|17
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|39.66
|AA
|Fannin County
|77.4%
|26-13
|13
|Gilmer
|AAA
|39.52
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|51.9%
|20-20
|0
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|39.26
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|78.6%
|24-8
|16
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|39.14
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|91.0%
|28-0
|28
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|39.12
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|92.2%
|28-0
|28
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|39.00
|AA
|Toombs County
|76.2%
|24-12
|12
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|38.90
|AA
|Washington
|57.3%
|20-16
|4
|Douglass
|AAA
|38.42
|AAA
|Liberty County
|78.1%
|24-8
|16
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|36.87
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|82.8%
|28-12
|16
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|36.62
|AA
|Berrien
|70.3%
|21-13
|8
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|35.19
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|50.4%
|18-17
|1
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|34.72
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|98.5%
|38-0
|38
|Spencer
|AA
|34.58
|AAA
|Harlem
|84.3%
|27-7
|20
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|34.03
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|60.0%
|20-14
|6
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|33.94
|AA
|Tattnall County
|74.3%
|24-13
|11
|Long County
|AAA
|32.91
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|55.6%
|20-16
|4
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.48
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|90.3%
|31-6
|25
|Southwest
|AA
|32.43
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|56.5%
|14-12
|2
|Marion County
|A Division II
|31.31
|AAA
|Morgan County
|90.0%
|29-0
|29
|Greene County
|A Division II
|31.25
|A Division I
|Screven County
|53.7%
|20-17
|3
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|30.86
|AA
|Union County
|87.0%
|28-7
|21
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|30.46
|AAA
|Salem
|59.3%
|20-15
|5
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|30.18
|A Division II
|Early County
|92.3%
|28-0
|28
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|29.91
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|59.9%
|14-8
|6
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|29.80
|A Division I
|Athens Christian
|78.7%
|27-14
|13
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|29.46
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|62.3%
|21-17
|4
|East Jackson
|AA
|27.77
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|94.9%
|33-0
|33
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|27.59
|AA
|Vidalia
|93.0%
|31-0
|31
|Beach
|AAA
|25.29
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|83.2%
|28-12
|16
|Greenville
|A Division II
|25.12
|AAA
|Pike County
|76.6%
|26-13
|13
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|24.35
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|60.8%
|21-14
|7
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|24.17
|AAAAA
|Northview
|66.2%
|24-17
|7
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|23.80
|AA
|Gordon Central
|51.3%
|20-20
|0
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|23.36
|AA
|Rutland
|75.0%
|23-12
|11
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|22.96
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|57.6%
|21-17
|4
|Murray County
|AA
|22.82
|A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|70.1%
|21-13
|8
|ACE Charter
|AA
|22.50
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|87.8%
|28-6
|22
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|21.63
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|82.8%
|24-6
|18
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|21.35
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|90.5%
|31-6
|25
|Towers
|AA
|20.92
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|51.5%
|21-20
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|20.10
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|62.2%
|21-14
|7
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|19.78
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|95.7%
|35-0
|35
|Providence Christian
|AA
|19.08
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|87.3%
|32-13
|19
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|17.88
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|87.3%
|25-0
|25
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|17.32
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|87.8%
|24-0
|24
|Coosa
|A Division I
|15.83
|AAA
|West Hall
|86.0%
|28-7
|21
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|15.52
|AAA
|Columbus
|90.9%
|33-7
|26
|Jordan
|AA
|15.31
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|50.3%
|13-13
|0
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|14.22
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|88.4%
|28-6
|22
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|13.98
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|87.5%
|31-8
|23
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|12.64
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|88.9%
|27-0
|27
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|12.03
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Loganville Christian
|78.8%
|22-7
|15
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|10.13
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|97.1%
|31-0
|31
|Savannah
|A Division I
|8.60
|AAA
|Cross Creek
|52.1%
|14-13
|1
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|7.87
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|69.4%
|21-14
|7
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|6.79
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|61.1%
|27-21
|6
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|6.71
|AAA
|Dougherty
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|6.13
|A Division II
|Portal
|87.5%
|28-6
|22
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|4.30
|A Division II
|Miller County
|93.3%
|30-0
|30
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|2.17
|A Division II
|Towns County
|90.4%
|33-7
|26
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|1.14
|AA
|Brantley County
|98.2%
|35-0
|35
|Groves
|AAA
|-0.18
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|93.1%
|31-0
|31
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|-6.34
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|52.0%
|17-15
|2
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-9.42
|GIAA A
|Memorial Day
|87.8%
|28-6
|22
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-10.30
|A Division II
|GSIC
|50.5%
|20-19
|1
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-15.34
|AA
|Walker
|96.9%
|38-0
|38
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
|-18.96
|A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|92.8%
|35-7
|28
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-21.64
|GAPPS AA
|Community Christian
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
|-32.81
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|100.0%
|51-0
|51
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
Aug 27
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|64.46
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|61.9%
|20-14
|6
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|62.55
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|72.8%
|24-14
|10
|Mays
|AAAAA
|47.22
|AA
|South Atlanta
|59.7%
|21-19
|2
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|47.12
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|75.0%
|21-9
|12
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|23.83
|AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|56.7%
|20-14
|6
|Therrell
|AA
