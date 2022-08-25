ajc logo
Maxwell Week 2 projections

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
14 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 25

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
56.23AAAAAALovejoy82.0%26-719JacksonAAA
53.54AAAATroup84.1%26-620HardawayAAAA
49.41AAAAAAGlynn Academy88.0%27-027McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
46.27AAAAAMaynard Jackson53.4%14-140Miller GroveAAAA
39.82A Division IIJohnson County66.3%20-128Jenkins CountyA Division II
27.67AAAAStone Mountain57.9%21-174RedanAA
11.38AAAAShaw95.1%30-030KendrickAA
6.43AAMcNair61.1%17-125Druid HillsAAAA
4.70AAAAAAABerkmar63.0%19-136ClarkstonAAAA

Aug 26

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
84.21AAAAAAABrookwood61.4%21-174WaltonAAAAAAA
82.54AAAAAAAWest Forsyth59.1%21-183MariettaAAAAAAA
80.72AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett79.2%24-717ArcherAAAAAAA
80.45AAAAAABlessed Trinity76.8%28-1414Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
80.38AAAAAAAMill Creek83.3%27-720NorcrossAAAAAAA
79.81AAAAAAADacula60.1%26-215Jones CountyAAAAA
78.76AAAAAAAMcEachern53.4%20-191HughesAAAAAA
77.57AAAAACoffee81.2%24-717BainbridgeAAAA
76.39AAAAAAACarrollton73.5%28-1612South PauldingAAAAAA
75.17AAAPeach County62.5%21-147Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
74.69AAAAAAAWestlake75.9%22-913Crisp CountyAAA
73.95AAAAAAASouth Forsyth66.7%23-158HarrisonAAAAAAA
72.83AAAAAAGainesville67.7%21-147Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
72.54AAAAACambridge65.5%20-137DenmarkAAAAAAA
72.27AAAACedartown73.3%21-129CallawayAA
72.26AAAOconee County56.2%20-164Clarke CentralAAAAA
70.58AAAAAASt. Pius X54.8%20-173Flowery BranchAAAAA
70.04AAAThomasville57.7%20-155Thomas County CentralAAAAAA
69.58AAAAADutchtown51.3%13-121Tift CountyAAAAAA
69.42AAAAAAHouston County52.9%20-173PerryAAAA
68.66AAAAAAAllatoona52.7%18-162KellAAAAA
68.61AAAAAWare County88.9%29-623Richmond HillAAAAAAA
68.17AAAAAALee County97.2%34-034Hapeville CharterAAAA
66.78AAAAAABrunswick67.0%22-148Camden CountyAAAAAAA
66.78AAAAAAAEast Coweta64.9%23-176NewnanAAAAAA
66.28AAAAAACreekview58.4%20-164HillgroveAAAAAAA
65.47AAAAAAAParkview91.4%31-625ShilohAAAAAA
65.13A Division IRabun County82.9%28-1216Stephens CountyAAA
64.73AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)64.2%23-176Fellowship ChristianAA
62.77AAAAAAAColquitt County96.5%35-035StockbridgeAAAA
62.15A Division ISwainsboro51.9%18-171Washington CountyAA
61.97AAAAAARiver Ridge69.4%21-147PopeAAAAAA
61.82AAAAACartersville97.4%34-034JonesboroAAAAAA
61.81AAAAAAALambert76.0%27-1413Dawson CountyAAA
61.59AAAAAAACherokee75.4%20-614EtowahAAAAAA
61.20AAAAAUnion Grove51.3%19-172WhitewaterAAAA
61.02AAAAAAVeterans55.2%21-201GriffinAAAA
60.15AAAAWest Laurens50.9%16-160Dodge CountyAA
59.01AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett84.4%26-620MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
58.85AAAAAAAValdosta93.9%33-033CookAA
58.77AAAWesleyan61.7%19-136DecaturAAAAA
58.57AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)70.2%20-911Pace AcademyAAAA
58.51AAAAATucker65.5%20-137Southwest DeKalbAAAA
58.41AAAAAARiverwood61.5%21-156Holy InnocentsAAAA
58.24AAAAAAANorth Paulding91.0%32-626East PauldingAAAAAA
58.15AAAAAAANewton88.9%28-028AlcovyAAAAAA
57.27AAAAAALanier69.7%19-712Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
57.17AARockmart77.8%26-1313CassAAAAA
56.88A Division IBrooks County93.8%33-033Wayne CountyAAAA
56.64AAAMonroe Area70.8%21-138Cedar ShoalsAAAA
56.48AAPierce County90.7%28-028Jeff DavisAA
56.27AAAWhite County58.9%22-202Habersham CentralAAAAAA
56.22AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian56.1%18-144LovettAAAA
55.98AAAAAASprayberry64.8%23-176Paulding CountyAAAAAA
55.88A Division IIClinch County62.3%21-174Macon CountyA Division II
55.72AAAABurke County81.1%28-1315Effingham CountyAAAAAA
55.35AAHaralson County51.5%20-200BremenAAA
55.26AAAMary Persons58.4%21-183SpaldingAAAA
54.92AAAABaldwin70.4%21-138Putnam CountyAA
54.63AAAAdairsville52.5%19-172Cherokee BluffAAAA
54.29AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)52.4%16-142ColumbiaAA
53.73AAAAMadison County54.6%20-164Elbert CountyA Division I
53.17AAThomson81.2%25-718Jefferson CountyA Division I
52.97A Division IBleckley County84.1%27-720Wilcox CountyA Division II
52.59A Division IDarlington60.4%21-165SonoravilleAAAA
52.06A Division IIBowdon51.9%19-181Central (Carrollton)AAAA
51.68A Division ILamar County51.7%20-200Upson-LeeAAA
51.67AAAAStarr's Mill91.0%27-027NorthgateAAAAA
51.66AAFitzgerald95.3%33-033Turner CountyA Division II
51.56AAAAAANorth Forsyth80.0%24-717Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
50.55AAAAABanneker69.1%21-138New ManchesterAAAAAA
50.39AAAAAAAlexander93.6%32-032Lithia SpringsAAAAA
50.29A Division IMetter78.2%23-716Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
50.25AAAACairo81.9%24-618MonroeAAA
50.07AAAAAOla88.8%28-028LuellaAAAA
49.91AAAALaGrange71.8%22-139Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
49.71AAAAAARoswell98.2%39-039CentennialAAAAA
48.66AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain85.2%27-621CampbellAAAAAAA
48.35AAAAAAApalachee51.0%18-171Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
47.56AAAAAAADuluth54.4%21-201Jackson CountyAAAAAA
47.18GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli53.2%17-152Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
46.67AAAAAAAGrayson99.6%41-041Eagle's LandingAAAAA
46.10A Division IIChattahoochee County59.5%19-145PelhamA Division I
45.39A Division IIWarren County52.6%20-191Montgomery CountyA Division II
45.38AAASavannah Christian73.8%21-813IslandsAAAA
45.36AAWorth County71.3%27-1611Mitchell CountyA Division II
45.32AAALaFayette54.2%21-201TrionA Division I
45.21AANorth Murray72.5%25-1411PickensAAA
44.75AAAAAALassiter56.5%18-144WheelerAAAAAAA
44.72AAAAAANorth Atlanta86.5%25-025DrewAAAAA
44.66AAASavannah Country Day69.4%23-149Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
44.42A Division ITemple53.4%20-191Christian HeritageA Division II
44.23AAAAAAAPebblebrook92.4%34-628South CobbAAAAAA
43.90AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)53.6%14-140Arabia MountainAAAAA
43.87A Division IIrwin County95.7%33-033Dooly CountyA Division II
43.67GIAA AABrentwood School55.8%21-201Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
43.44AAAAAAMundy's Mill65.2%21-147Fayette CountyAAAA
43.19A Division IMount Pisgah Christian61.0%21-147Mount Paran ChristianAA
43.19AAAAAGreenbrier54.4%21-201GrovetownAAAAAA
42.52AAAAWestover65.7%21-147Sumter CountyAA
42.52AAAAAHiram57.3%21-201WoodstockAAAAAA
42.46AAAANew Hampstead80.4%27-1017Windsor ForestAA
42.46AAAAAMcIntosh61.0%21-174HamptonAAAA
42.44AAAAHoward71.8%20-713Central (Macon)AA
42.14AAAAAARome98.5%36-036LithoniaAAAAA
41.11A Division IIAquinas76.8%21-714Westside (Augusta)AA
40.96AAAHephzibah71.1%21-813LaneyAA
40.45A Division IPepperell64.2%20-146ModelAA
40.42AAAANorthwest Whitfield85.0%28-1018Coahulla CreekAAA
39.86AAAAAChattahoochee79.2%24-717OsborneAAAAAAA
39.66AAFannin County77.4%26-1313GilmerAAA
39.52A Division IILanier County51.9%20-200Telfair CountyA Division II
39.26AANorth Cobb Christian78.6%24-816RidgelandAAA
39.14AAAAALoganville91.0%28-028DiscoveryAAAAAAA
39.12AAAAAWinder-Barrow92.2%28-028M.L. KingAAAAA
39.00AAToombs County76.2%24-1212Wheeler CountyA Division II
38.90AAWashington57.3%20-164DouglassAAA
38.42AAALiberty County78.1%24-816Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
36.87GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy82.8%28-1216Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
36.62AABerrien70.3%21-138Atkinson CountyA Division II
35.19A Division ISt. Francis50.4%18-171Landmark ChristianAA
34.72AAACarver (Columbus)98.5%38-038SpencerAA
34.58AAAHarlem84.3%27-720Hancock CentralA Division II
34.03AAAAAAMorrow60.0%20-146Tri-CitiesAAAAA
33.94AATattnall County74.3%24-1311Long CountyAAA
32.91GIAA AAAA-AAATiftarea Academy55.6%20-164Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.48AAAAWestside (Macon)90.3%31-625SouthwestAA
32.43GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy56.5%14-122Marion CountyA Division II
31.31AAAMorgan County90.0%29-029Greene CountyA Division II
31.25A Division IScreven County53.7%20-173Bacon CountyA Division I
30.86AAUnion County87.0%28-721Lumpkin CountyAAA
30.46AAASalem59.3%20-155Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
30.18A Division IIEarly County92.3%28-028Seminole CountyA Division II
29.91GIAA AThomas Jefferson59.9%14-86Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
29.80A Division IAthens Christian78.7%27-1413Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
29.46A Division ISocial Circle62.3%21-174East JacksonAA
27.77A Division IWhitefield Academy94.9%33-033Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
27.59AAVidalia93.0%31-031BeachAAA
25.29A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)83.2%28-1216GreenvilleA Division II
25.12AAAPike County76.6%26-1313Jasper CountyA Division I
24.35GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian60.8%21-147Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
24.17AAAAANorthview66.2%24-177Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
23.80AAGordon Central51.3%20-200Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
23.36AARutland75.0%23-1211HawkinsvilleA Division II
22.96AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe57.6%21-174Murray CountyAA
22.82A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep70.1%21-138ACE CharterAA
22.50GIAA AAGatewood School87.8%28-622Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
21.63AAAAAMidtown82.8%24-618B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
21.35AAAAAChamblee90.5%31-625TowersAA
20.92GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy51.5%21-201Cherokee ChristianGAPPS AA
20.10A Division IBryan County62.2%21-147TreutlenA Division II
19.78AAAHebron Christian95.7%35-035Providence ChristianAA
19.08GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy87.3%32-1319Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
17.88AAAGordon Lee87.3%25-025ArmucheeA Division I
17.32AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)87.8%24-024CoosaA Division I
15.83AAAWest Hall86.0%28-721Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
15.52AAAColumbus90.9%33-726JordanAA
15.31AAAANorth Clayton50.3%13-130KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
14.22GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School88.4%28-622St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
13.98A Division IITaylor County87.5%31-823Crawford CountyA Division I
12.64GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)88.9%27-027Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
12.03GIAA AAAA-AAALoganville Christian78.8%22-715King's AcademyGAPPS AA
10.13AAARichmond Academy97.1%31-031SavannahA Division I
8.60AAACross Creek52.1%14-131Glenn HillsAA
7.87GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy69.4%21-147Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
6.79AAAAEast Forsyth61.1%27-216SeckingerAAAA
6.71AAADougherty99.4%41-041Randolph-ClayA Division II
6.13A Division IIPortal87.5%28-622Twiggs CountyA Division II
4.30A Division IIMiller County93.3%30-030Central (Talbotton)A Division II
2.17A Division IITowns County90.4%33-726Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
1.14AABrantley County98.2%35-035GrovesAAA
-0.18GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy93.1%31-031Glascock CountyA Division II
-6.34GIAA AFlint River Academy52.0%17-152Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-9.42GIAA AMemorial Day87.8%28-622Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-10.30A Division IIGSIC50.5%20-191Notre Dame AcademyGIAA AA
-15.34AAWalker96.9%38-038St. Mary's AcademyGIAA AA
-18.96A Division IIPataula Charter92.8%35-728Baconton CharterA Division II
-21.64GAPPS AACommunity Christian97.8%35-035Cross KeysAAAAA
-32.81A Division IMount Vernon100.0%51-051Harvester ChristianGIAA A

Aug 27

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
64.46AAACarver (Atlanta)61.9%20-146RiverdaleAAAA
62.55AAAAAADouglas County72.8%24-1410MaysAAAAA
47.22AASouth Atlanta59.7%21-192Chapel HillAAAAA
47.12AAAAAStatesboro75.0%21-912Southeast BullochAAAA
23.83AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)56.7%20-146TherrellAA

