Maxwell Week 1 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Aug 16
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|74.49
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|83.1%
|28-14
|14
|Kell
|AAAAA
|65.58
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|54.5%
|21-21
|0
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
Aug 17
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|86.66
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|79.6%
|24-13
|11
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|77.34
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|80.9%
|28-14
|14
|Rockmart
|AA
|75.43
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|62.6%
|21-17
|4
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|70.11
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|74.0%
|25-14
|11
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|69.95
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|78.0%
|22-12
|10
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|57.49
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|94.4%
|31-2
|29
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|56.14
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|74.0%
|27-17
|10
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|46.25
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|73.1%
|22-14
|8
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|46.03
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|95.8%
|33-0
|33
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|40.44
|AAAA
|Howard
|86.0%
|28-13
|15
|Southwest
|AA
|30.89
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|70.1%
|21-14
|7
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|29.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|90.8%
|35-14
|21
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|28.68
|AA
|Rutland
|79.2%
|24-13
|11
|Towers
|AA
|24.90
|AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|56.4%
|21-20
|1
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
Aug 18
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|91.85
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|63.1%
|25-21
|4
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|90.62
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|71.4%
|24-16
|8
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|89.94
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|60.2%
|23-20
|3
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|84.92
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|61.5%
|22-20
|2
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|82.30
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|52.8%
|21-20
|1
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|82.17
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|75.8%
|26-14
|12
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|81.44
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|54.5%
|21-20
|1
|Oconee County
|AAA
|80.99
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|55.3%
|21-19
|2
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|79.61
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|50.2%
|21-21
|0
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|78.55
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|88.8%
|28-9
|19
|Appling County
|AA
|78.31
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|51.6%
|21-21
|0
|Thomasville
|AAA
|78.19
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|55.5%
|23-21
|2
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|76.86
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|63.6%
|22-19
|3
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|76.48
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|51.8%
|20-20
|0
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|75.76
|AA
|Thomson
|56.3%
|21-21
|0
|Burke County
|AAAA
|75.28
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|83.3%
|27-13
|14
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|75.17
|AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|61.4%
|21-17
|4
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|75.12
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|58.2%
|21-19
|2
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|74.76
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|73.4%
|27-18
|9
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|73.41
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|68.4%
|24-17
|7
|Cairo
|AAAA
|73.29
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|57.4%
|21-20
|1
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|73.19
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|72.6%
|24-14
|10
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|72.68
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|59.0%
|20-16
|4
|Metter
|A Division I
|72.34
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|71.78
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|91.3%
|32-12
|20
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|70.92
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|62.9%
|22-19
|3
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|69.01
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|84.2%
|28-13
|15
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|68.75
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|63.8%
|21-15
|6
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|68.44
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|79.0%
|27-14
|13
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|68.36
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|88.7%
|28-10
|18
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|66.91
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|62.4%
|22-19
|3
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|66.62
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|65.0%
|22-17
|5
|Dodge County
|AA
|66.19
|AAA
|Peach County
|83.0%
|28-14
|14
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|66.13
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|59.1%
|20-14
|6
|Lovett
|AAAA
|65.21
|AAA
|Hart County
|72.1%
|27-19
|8
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|65.16
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|95.5%
|32-0
|32
|Cass
|AAAAA
|64.86
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|55.3%
|22-21
|1
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|64.11
|AAAAA
|Ola
|64.7%
|25-20
|5
|Griffin
|AAAA
|63.56
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|74.0%
|26-16
|10
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|62.87
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|73.1%
|27-17
|10
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|62.68
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|69.7%
|28-21
|7
|North Murray
|AA
|62.53
|AA
|South Atlanta
|59.7%
|24-21
|3
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|62.28
|AAA
|Stephens County
|81.8%
|27-14
|13
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|62.15
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|75.6%
|27-16
|11
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|61.26
|AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|65.1%
|27-21
|6
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|60.99
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|74.4%
|24-14
|10
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|60.86
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|57.2%
|21-20
|1
|Ringgold
|AAA
|60.36
|AAA
|Dawson County
|72.4%
|24-14
|10
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|60.05
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|97.2%
|35-0
|35
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|59.48
|A Division II
|Schley County
|69.7%
|26-18
|8
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|59.48
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|58.2%
|21-20
|1
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|59.38
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|63.4%
|26-21
|5
|Wilcox County
|A Division II
|59.20
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|69.2%
|24-17
|7
|Manchester
|A Division II
|59.06
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|60.5%
|21-19
|2
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|58.90
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|69.0%
|22-14
|8
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|58.85
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|77.6%
|27-14
|13
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|57.82
|AAAA
|Spalding
|65.9%
|25-20
|5
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|57.68
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|59.7%
|21-20
|1
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|57.52
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|76.8%
|24-14
|10
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|57.52
|A Division II
|Charlton County
|55.5%
|21-20
|1
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|57.47
|AAAA
|Sonoraville
|64.6%
|23-19
|4
|Pickens
|AAA
|57.46
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|91.0%
|33-13
|20
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|57.46
|AAAA
|Troup
|88.9%
|30-13
|17
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|57.09
|A Division I
|Heard County
|50.6%
|20-19
|1
|Bremen
|AAA
|56.57
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|95.4%
|35-7
|28
|Haralson County
|AA
|56.52
|AA
|Cook
|76.1%
|27-17
|10
|Pelham
|A Division I
|56.47
|AAA
|White County
|50.8%
|21-21
|0
|North Hall
|AAAA
|56.41
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|96.4%
|34-0
|34
|Columbia
|AA
|56.37
|AA
|Fannin County
|72.0%
|25-16
|9
|Union County
|AA
|56.33
|AAA
|Liberty County
|63.0%
|21-18
|3
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|56.18
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|76.3%
|28-17
|11
|Berrien
|AA
|56.14
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|63.1%
|21-14
|7
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|56.04
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|69.9%
|24-17
|7
|Macon County
|A Division II
|55.94
|AA
|Vidalia
|52.5%
|21-20
|1
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|55.37
|AAA
|Dougherty
|81.7%
|28-14
|14
|Westover
|AAAA
|55.37
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|76.4%
|25-14
|11
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|54.59
|AAA
|Crisp County
|89.0%
|28-7
|21
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|54.56
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|65.8%
|20-14
|6
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|54.53
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|93.9%
|32-6
|26
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|54.50
|AA
|Worth County
|69.4%
|28-21
|7
|Turner County
|A Division II
|54.49
|A Division I
|Jefferson County
|50.1%
|21-21
|0
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|54.23
|AAA
|Morgan County
|70.5%
|25-17
|8
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|53.69
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|72.1%
|22-14
|8
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|53.55
|AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|65.1%
|21-14
|7
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|52.51
|AA
|Toombs County
|65.7%
|24-19
|5
|Long County
|AAA
|52.09
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|67.8%
|24-18
|6
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|52.07
|AAA
|Monroe
|61.9%
|21-17
|4
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|51.73
|AAAAA
|Mays
|89.8%
|30-10
|20
|Douglass
|AAA
|50.83
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|92.5%
|28-0
|28
|Luella
|AAAA
|50.29
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|71.3%
|21-14
|7
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|50.18
|AAA
|Harlem
|79.5%
|26-14
|12
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|49.71
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|56.2%
|21-20
|1
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|49.56
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|97.7%
|37-0
|37
|Sumter County
|AA
|49.15
|AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|54.5%
|21-20
|1
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|49.09
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|73.6%
|28-19
|9
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|48.69
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|80.7%
|30-19
|11
|Columbus
|AAA
|48.52
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|83.7%
|28-14
|14
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|48.51
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|88.5%
|34-14
|20
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|48.09
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|96.5%
|34-0
|34
|Brentwood School
|GIAA AA
|47.25
|AA
|Athens Academy
|92.6%
|32-7
|25
|Dade County
|A Division I
|47.24
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|93.0%
|29-6
|23
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|47.17
|A Division I
|Trion
|82.0%
|28-14
|14
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|47.15
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|82.6%
|26-12
|14
|Washington
|AA
|46.81
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|52.3%
|22-21
|1
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|46.55
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|77.4%
|27-14
|13
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|45.90
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|76.5%
|27-14
|13
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|45.67
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|83.4%
|27-13
|14
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|45.65
|A Division I
|Temple
|67.4%
|27-20
|7
|Pike County
|AAA
|45.30
|AA
|Brantley County
|53.6%
|21-20
|1
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|44.54
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|79.0%
|24-13
|11
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|43.20
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|85.6%
|26-7
|19
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|43.19
|AAA
|LaFayette
|68.4%
|24-18
|6
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|43.17
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|97.9%
|35-0
|35
|Islands
|AAAA
|43.02
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|83.1%
|28-14
|14
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|42.98
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|71.6%
|24-16
|8
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|42.59
|AA
|Tattnall County
|80.0%
|25-13
|12
|Claxton
|A Division I
|42.37
|AAAA
|McDonough
|75.7%
|26-14
|12
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|42.30
|AAAA
|Hampton
|86.3%
|28-10
|18
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|41.61
|AA
|East Jackson
|71.8%
|26-17
|9
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|41.34
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|90.5%
|34-14
|20
|Providence Christian
|AA
|41.25
|AAAA
|Madison County
|91.1%
|30-7
|23
|Franklin County
|AAA
|41.07
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|72.5%
|23-14
|9
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|40.99
|AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|69.2%
|22-14
|8
|Salem
|AAA
|40.44
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|91.1%
|31-10
|21
|Bryan County
|A Division I
|40.28
|AA
|Landmark Christian
|65.7%
|21-14
|7
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|40.26
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|54.7%
|20-19
|1
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|40.11
|A Division II
|Early County
|94.5%
|29-0
|29
|Miller County
|A Division II
|39.87
|AAA
|Gilmer
|79.7%
|28-14
|14
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|39.55
|AAAA
|Shaw
|61.2%
|20-14
|6
|Marion County
|A Division II
|39.38
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|87.7%
|28-10
|18
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|39.00
|AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|81.5%
|26-13
|13
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|37.69
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|59.4%
|24-21
|3
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.46
|AA
|Spencer
|74.5%
|24-14
|10
|Greenville
|A Division II
|36.58
|A Division I
|Dublin
|97.8%
|34-0
|34
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|36.05
|AAA
|West Hall
|51.5%
|21-21
|0
|East Hall
|AAAA
|35.68
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|51.3%
|20-20
|0
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|35.12
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|97.6%
|38-0
|38
|Redan
|AA
|35.04
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Mount de Sales
|77.7%
|26-14
|12
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.73
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|87.3%
|28-12
|16
|Murray County
|AA
|33.88
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|61.7%
|21-18
|3
|Coosa
|A Division I
|33.71
|AA
|ACE Charter
|71.2%
|30-22
|8
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|32.66
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|54.5%
|21-20
|1
|Portal
|A Division II
|32.38
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|80.2%
|27-14
|13
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|31.98
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|95.9%
|31-0
|31
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|31.14
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|90.0%
|30-10
|20
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|30.38
|A Division II
|Greene County
|83.5%
|27-13
|14
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|29.73
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|50.5%
|21-21
|0
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|29.44
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|67.7%
|24-18
|6
|Gordon Central
|AA
|28.04
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|78.4%
|27-14
|13
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|26.77
|AAAAA
|Northview
|81.0%
|27-14
|13
|McNair
|AA
|26.47
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|81.9%
|26-13
|13
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|25.62
|AA
|Butler
|69.1%
|21-14
|7
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|25.52
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|72.6%
|27-18
|9
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|25.46
|GIAA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|72.8%
|28-21
|7
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|24.19
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|87.3%
|27-7
|20
|Kendrick
|AA
|23.20
|AA
|Banks County
|92.8%
|30-6
|24
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|20.98
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Loganville Christian
|65.5%
|21-17
|4
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|20.62
|A Division II
|Warren County
|94.9%
|35-9
|26
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|20.27
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|19.29
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|96.9%
|35-0
|35
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.47
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|71.1%
|24-16
|8
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|18.07
|AA
|Josey
|82.8%
|27-13
|14
|Savannah
|A Division I
|14.35
|GIAA AA
|Georgia Christian
|52.5%
|20-20
|0
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|10.52
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|98.5%
|37-0
|37
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|8.09
|A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|85.0%
|30-14
|16
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|6.66
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-5.63
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|95.5%
|32-0
|32
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-6.38
|A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|88.9%
|28-7
|21
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-13.43
|AA
|Walker
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Aug 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|91.14
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|53.7%
|21-21
|0
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|90.27
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|77.4%
|28-17
|11
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|83.65
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|56.4%
|21-21
|0
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|81.49
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|63.9%
|26-21
|5
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|78.08
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|64.3%
|23-19
|4
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|77.62
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|86.4%
|27-7
|20
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|74.40
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|72.3%
|24-14
|10
|Starr's Mill
|AAAA
|73.50
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|77.5%
|28-17
|11
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|72.22
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|60.9%
|21-17
|4
|Stockbridge
|AAAA
|64.14
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|64.9%
|24-20
|4
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|63.59
|AA
|Northeast
|56.9%
|21-20
|1
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|61.77
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|80.4%
|28-14
|14
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|60.32
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|80.9%
|27-14
|13
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|39.08
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|74.6%
|26-15
|11
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|25.36
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|98.7%
|36-0
|36
|North Clayton
|AAAA
