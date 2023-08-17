Maxwell Week 1 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 16

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 74.49 AAAAAAA Parkview 83.1% 28-14 14 Kell AAAAA 65.58 AAAAAA North Atlanta 54.5% 21-21 0 Johns Creek AAAAAA

Aug 17

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 86.66 AAAAAAA Milton 79.6% 24-13 11 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 77.34 AAAA Cedartown 80.9% 28-14 14 Rockmart AA 75.43 AAAAAAA Archer 62.6% 21-17 4 North Forsyth AAAAAA 70.11 AAA Carver (Atlanta) 74.0% 25-14 11 LaGrange AAAA 69.95 AAAAAAA Newton 78.0% 22-12 10 Hapeville Charter AAAA 57.49 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 94.4% 31-2 29 Cherokee Bluff AAAA 56.14 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 74.0% 27-17 10 Pepperell A Division I 46.25 AAA Savannah Country Day 73.1% 22-14 8 Windsor Forest AA 46.03 AAAA Wayne County 95.8% 33-0 33 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 40.44 AAAA Howard 86.0% 28-13 15 Southwest AA 30.89 AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 70.1% 21-14 7 Berkmar AAAAAAA 29.41 GIAA AAAA-AAA Pinewood Christian 90.8% 35-14 21 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA A 28.68 AA Rutland 79.2% 24-13 11 Towers AA 24.90 AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 56.4% 21-20 1 Druid Hills AAAA

Aug 18

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 91.85 AAAAAAA Carrollton 63.1% 25-21 4 Hughes AAAAAA 90.62 AAAAAAA North Cobb 71.4% 24-16 8 Westlake AAAAAAA 89.94 AAAAAA Lee County 60.2% 23-20 3 Warner Robins AAAAA 84.92 AAAAAA Marist 61.5% 22-20 2 Gainesville AAAAAA 82.30 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 52.8% 21-20 1 Calhoun AAAAA 82.17 AAAAAA Roswell 75.8% 26-14 12 Denmark AAAAAAA 81.44 AAAA North Oconee 54.5% 21-20 1 Oconee County AAA 80.99 A Division I Irwin County 55.3% 21-19 2 Fitzgerald AA 79.61 AAAAAA Allatoona 50.2% 21-21 0 North Paulding AAAAAAA 78.55 AAAAA Ware County 88.8% 28-9 19 Appling County AA 78.31 A Division I Brooks County 51.6% 21-21 0 Thomasville AAA 78.19 AAAAAAA Harrison 55.5% 23-21 2 South Paulding AAAAAA 76.86 AAAAA Jefferson 63.6% 22-19 3 Alpharetta AAAAAA 76.48 AAAAAA Creekview 51.8% 20-20 0 Cambridge AAAAA 75.76 AA Thomson 56.3% 21-21 0 Burke County AAAA 75.28 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 83.3% 27-13 14 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) AAAA 75.17 AAAAAAA Dacula 61.4% 21-17 4 St. Pius X AAAAAA 75.12 AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 58.2% 21-19 2 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA 74.76 AAAAA Creekside 73.4% 27-18 9 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA 73.41 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 68.4% 24-17 7 Cairo AAAA 73.29 AAAAAAA Mountain View 57.4% 21-20 1 Shiloh AAAAAA 73.19 AAAAAAA Lambert 72.6% 24-14 10 Sequoyah AAAAAA 72.68 A Division I Swainsboro 59.0% 20-16 4 Metter A Division I 72.34 AAAA Bainbridge 82.7% 28-14 14 Eagle's Landing Christian AA 71.78 AAAAA Cartersville 91.3% 32-12 20 Cherokee AAAAAAA 70.92 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 62.9% 22-19 3 River Ridge AAAAAA 69.01 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 84.2% 28-13 15 Lanier AAAAAA 68.75 AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 63.8% 21-15 6 Effingham County AAAAAA 68.44 AAA Monroe Area 79.0% 27-14 13 Loganville AAAAA 68.36 AAAAA Coffee 88.7% 28-10 18 Tift County AAAAAA 66.91 AAAA Holy Innocents 62.4% 22-19 3 Pace Academy AAAA 66.62 A Division I Bleckley County 65.0% 22-17 5 Dodge County AA 66.19 AAA Peach County 83.0% 28-14 14 Baldwin AAAA 66.13 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 59.1% 20-14 6 Lovett AAAA 65.21 AAA Hart County 72.1% 27-19 8 Elbert County A Division I 65.16 AAAAAA Rome 95.5% 32-0 32 Cass AAAAA 64.86 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 55.3% 22-21 1 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA 64.11 AAAAA Ola 64.7% 25-20 5 Griffin AAAA 63.56 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 74.0% 26-16 10 Statesboro AAAAA 62.87 AAAAA Flowery Branch 73.1% 27-17 10 Decatur AAAAA 62.68 AAAAA Dalton 69.7% 28-21 7 North Murray AA 62.53 AA South Atlanta 59.7% 24-21 3 Southwest DeKalb AAAA 62.28 AAA Stephens County 81.8% 27-14 13 Habersham Central AAAAAA 62.15 AAAAAA Alexander 75.6% 27-16 11 Riverwood AAAAAA 61.26 AAAAAA Paulding County 65.1% 27-21 6 Hiram AAAAA 60.99 AAAAAA Lovejoy 74.4% 24-14 10 Mundy's Mill AAAAAA 60.86 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 57.2% 21-20 1 Ringgold AAA 60.36 AAA Dawson County 72.4% 24-14 10 Jackson County AAAAAA 60.05 AAAA Benedictine 97.2% 35-0 35 Jenkins AAAAA 59.48 A Division II Schley County 69.7% 26-18 8 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA 59.48 AAAAAAA Wheeler 58.2% 21-20 1 Centennial AAAAA 59.38 A Division I Lamar County 63.4% 26-21 5 Wilcox County A Division II 59.20 A Division II Bowdon 69.2% 24-17 7 Manchester A Division II 59.06 AAAAA Tucker 60.5% 21-19 2 Miller Grove AAAA 58.90 AAAAA Union Grove 69.0% 22-14 8 Upson-Lee AAA 58.85 AAAAAA Sprayberry 77.6% 27-14 13 Campbell AAAAAAA 57.82 AAAA Spalding 65.9% 25-20 5 Eagle's Landing AAAAA 57.68 AAA Wesleyan 59.7% 21-20 1 Mount Vernon A Division I 57.52 AAAAAA Etowah 76.8% 24-14 10 Lassiter AAAAAA 57.52 A Division II Charlton County 55.5% 21-20 1 Jeff Davis AA 57.47 AAAA Sonoraville 64.6% 23-19 4 Pickens AAA 57.46 AA Fellowship Christian 91.0% 33-13 20 Mount Pisgah Christian A Division I 57.46 AAAA Troup 88.9% 30-13 17 Harris County AAAAA 57.09 A Division I Heard County 50.6% 20-19 1 Bremen AAA 56.57 A Division I Rabun County 95.4% 35-7 28 Haralson County AA 56.52 AA Cook 76.1% 27-17 10 Pelham A Division I 56.47 AAA White County 50.8% 21-21 0 North Hall AAAA 56.41 AAAAAAA Camden County 96.4% 34-0 34 Columbia AA 56.37 AA Fannin County 72.0% 25-16 9 Union County AA 56.33 AAA Liberty County 63.0% 21-18 3 Southeast Bulloch AAAA 56.18 A Division II Clinch County 76.3% 28-17 11 Berrien AA 56.14 AA North Cobb Christian 63.1% 21-14 7 Christian Heritage A Division II 56.04 A Division I Whitefield Academy 69.9% 24-17 7 Macon County A Division II 55.94 AA Vidalia 52.5% 21-20 1 South Effingham AAAAAA 55.37 AAA Dougherty 81.7% 28-14 14 Westover AAAA 55.37 AAAAA Winder-Barrow 76.4% 25-14 11 Apalachee AAAAAA 54.59 AAA Crisp County 89.0% 28-7 21 Dooly County A Division II 54.56 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 65.8% 20-14 6 Arabia Mountain AAAAA 54.53 AAA Carver (Columbus) 93.9% 32-6 26 Hardaway AAAA 54.50 AA Worth County 69.4% 28-21 7 Turner County A Division II 54.49 A Division I Jefferson County 50.1% 21-21 0 Aquinas A Division II 54.23 AAA Morgan County 70.5% 25-17 8 Social Circle A Division I 53.69 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 72.1% 22-14 8 Discovery AAAAAAA 53.55 AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 65.1% 21-14 7 New Manchester AAAAAA 52.51 AA Toombs County 65.7% 24-19 5 Long County AAA 52.09 AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 67.8% 24-18 6 Chattahoochee AAAAA 52.07 AAA Monroe 61.9% 21-17 4 Mitchell County A Division II 51.73 AAAAA Mays 89.8% 30-10 20 Douglass AAA 50.83 AAAAA Eastside 92.5% 28-0 28 Luella AAAA 50.29 A Division II McIntosh County Academy 71.3% 21-14 7 Johnson (Savannah) AAA 50.18 AAA Harlem 79.5% 26-14 12 Greenbrier AAAAA 49.71 AAAAA McIntosh 56.2% 21-20 1 Fayette County AAAA 49.56 AAAAAA Houston County 97.7% 37-0 37 Sumter County AA 49.15 AAAAAA Woodstock 54.5% 21-20 1 Osborne AAAAAAA 49.09 AAAAA Chamblee 73.6% 28-19 9 South Cobb AAAAAA 48.69 AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 80.7% 30-19 11 Columbus AAA 48.52 AAAAAA East Paulding 83.7% 28-14 14 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA 48.51 AAA Hebron Christian 88.5% 34-14 20 Chestatee AAAA 48.09 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 96.5% 34-0 34 Brentwood School GIAA AA 47.25 AA Athens Academy 92.6% 32-7 25 Dade County A Division I 47.24 AAAAAA Veterans 93.0% 29-6 23 Richmond Academy AAA 47.17 A Division I Trion 82.0% 28-14 14 Gordon Lee AAA 47.15 AAAAA Banneker 82.6% 26-12 14 Washington AA 46.81 GIAA AAAA-AAA Westfield School 52.3% 22-21 1 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA AAAA-AAA 46.55 AAAAAAA Duluth 77.4% 27-14 13 M.L. King AAAAA 45.90 AAAAAA Alcovy 76.5% 27-14 13 Lithonia AAAAA 45.67 AAAA Westside (Macon) 83.4% 27-13 14 Central (Macon) AA 45.65 A Division I Temple 67.4% 27-20 7 Pike County AAA 45.30 AA Brantley County 53.6% 21-20 1 Atkinson County A Division II 44.54 AAA Hephzibah 79.0% 24-13 11 Westside (Augusta) AA 43.20 AAAA Walnut Grove 85.6% 26-7 19 Jasper County A Division I 43.19 AAA LaFayette 68.4% 24-18 6 Chattooga A Division I 43.17 AAA Calvary Day 97.9% 35-0 35 Islands AAAA 43.02 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 83.1% 28-14 14 East Laurens A Division I 42.98 A Division II Lanier County 71.6% 24-16 8 Bacon County A Division I 42.59 AA Tattnall County 80.0% 25-13 12 Claxton A Division I 42.37 AAAA McDonough 75.7% 26-14 12 Locust Grove AAAAA 42.30 AAAA Hampton 86.3% 28-10 18 Tri-Cities AAAAA 41.61 AA East Jackson 71.8% 26-17 9 Oglethorpe County A Division I 41.34 A Division I St. Francis 90.5% 34-14 20 Providence Christian AA 41.25 AAAA Madison County 91.1% 30-7 23 Franklin County AAA 41.07 AAAAAA Dunwoody 72.5% 23-14 9 North Springs AAAAA 40.99 AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 69.2% 22-14 8 Salem AAA 40.44 A Division II Lincoln County 91.1% 31-10 21 Bryan County A Division I 40.28 AA Landmark Christian 65.7% 21-14 7 Rockdale County AAAAAA 40.26 A Division II Wheeler County 54.7% 20-19 1 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 40.11 A Division II Early County 94.5% 29-0 29 Miller County A Division II 39.87 AAA Gilmer 79.7% 28-14 14 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 39.55 AAAA Shaw 61.2% 20-14 6 Marion County A Division II 39.38 AAAAA Chapel Hill 87.7% 28-10 18 Stone Mountain AAAA 39.00 AA Mount Paran Christian 81.5% 26-13 13 Midtown AAAAA 37.69 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tiftarea Academy 59.4% 24-21 3 Bulloch Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 37.46 AA Spencer 74.5% 24-14 10 Greenville A Division II 36.58 A Division I Dublin 97.8% 34-0 34 Wilkinson County A Division II 36.05 AAA West Hall 51.5% 21-21 0 East Hall AAAA 35.68 GIAA AAAA-AAA Southland Academy 51.3% 20-20 0 Taylor County A Division II 35.12 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 97.6% 38-0 38 Redan AA 35.04 GIAA AAAA-AAA Mount de Sales 77.7% 26-14 12 Strong Rock Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 34.73 AAA Coahulla Creek 87.3% 28-12 16 Murray County AA 33.88 AAAA Southeast Whitfield 61.7% 21-18 3 Coosa A Division I 33.71 AA ACE Charter 71.2% 30-22 8 Crawford County A Division I 32.66 A Division II Hawkinsville 54.5% 21-20 1 Portal A Division II 32.38 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 80.2% 27-14 13 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA AA 31.98 AAAAAA Jonesboro 95.9% 31-0 31 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 31.14 A Division II Jenkins County 90.0% 30-10 20 Treutlen A Division II 30.38 A Division II Greene County 83.5% 27-13 14 B.E.S.T. Academy AA 29.73 A Division I King's Ridge Christian 50.5% 21-21 0 Lakeview Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 29.44 A Division I Armuchee 67.7% 24-18 6 Gordon Central AA 28.04 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 78.4% 27-14 13 Augusta Prep GIAA AA 26.77 AAAAA Northview 81.0% 27-14 13 McNair AA 26.47 A Division II Hancock Central 81.9% 26-13 13 Glenn Hills AA 25.62 AA Butler 69.1% 21-14 7 Cross Creek AAA 25.52 GAPPS AA Cherokee Christian 72.6% 27-18 9 Calvary Christian GAPPS AA 25.46 GIAA AA Piedmont Academy 72.8% 28-21 7 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA 24.19 A Division II Seminole County 87.3% 27-7 20 Kendrick AA 23.20 AA Banks County 92.8% 30-6 24 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 20.98 GIAA AAAA-AAA Loganville Christian 65.5% 21-17 4 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA 20.62 A Division II Warren County 94.9% 35-9 26 Glascock County A Division II 20.27 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 99.5% 41-0 41 Seckinger AAAA 19.29 AAA Lumpkin County 96.9% 35-0 35 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 18.47 GAPPS AA Skipstone Academy 71.1% 24-16 8 Lanier Christian GAPPS AA 18.07 AA Josey 82.8% 27-13 14 Savannah A Division I 14.35 GIAA AA Georgia Christian 52.5% 20-20 0 Flint River Academy GIAA A 10.52 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 98.5% 37-0 37 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II 8.09 A Division II Pataula Charter 85.0% 30-14 16 Central (Talbotton) A Division II 6.66 GIAA AA Central Fellowship Christian 99.4% 41-0 41 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS AA -5.63 GAPPS AA Pinecrest Academy 95.5% 32-0 32 Notre Dame Academy GIAA AA -6.38 A Division II Baconton Charter 88.9% 28-7 21 Grace Christian GIAA A -13.43 AA Walker 98.1% 36-0 36 Cross Keys AAAAA

Aug 19