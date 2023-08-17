BreakingNews
U.S. jobless claims applications fall as labor market continues to show resiliency

Maxwell Week 1 projections

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 16

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
74.49AAAAAAAParkview83.1%28-1414KellAAAAA
65.58AAAAAANorth Atlanta54.5%21-210Johns CreekAAAAAA

Aug 17

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
86.66AAAAAAAMilton79.6%24-1311Collins HillAAAAAAA
77.34AAAACedartown80.9%28-1414RockmartAA
75.43AAAAAAAArcher62.6%21-174North ForsythAAAAAA
70.11AAACarver (Atlanta)74.0%25-1411LaGrangeAAAA
69.95AAAAAAANewton78.0%22-1210Hapeville CharterAAAA
57.49AAAAAAAWest Forsyth94.4%31-229Cherokee BluffAAAA
56.14AAAANorthwest Whitfield74.0%27-1710PepperellA Division I
46.25AAASavannah Country Day73.1%22-148Windsor ForestAA
46.03AAAAWayne County95.8%33-033Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
40.44AAAAHoward86.0%28-1315SouthwestAA
30.89AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)70.1%21-147BerkmarAAAAAAA
29.41GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian90.8%35-1421Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
28.68AARutland79.2%24-1311TowersAA
24.90AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate56.4%21-201Druid HillsAAAA

Aug 18

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
91.85AAAAAAACarrollton63.1%25-214HughesAAAAAA
90.62AAAAAAANorth Cobb71.4%24-168WestlakeAAAAAAA
89.94AAAAAALee County60.2%23-203Warner RobinsAAAAA
84.92AAAAAAMarist61.5%22-202GainesvilleAAAAAA
82.30AAAAAABlessed Trinity52.8%21-201CalhounAAAAA
82.17AAAAAARoswell75.8%26-1412DenmarkAAAAAAA
81.44AAAANorth Oconee54.5%21-201Oconee CountyAAA
80.99A Division IIrwin County55.3%21-192FitzgeraldAA
79.61AAAAAAAllatoona50.2%21-210North PauldingAAAAAAA
78.55AAAAAWare County88.8%28-919Appling CountyAA
78.31A Division IBrooks County51.6%21-210ThomasvilleAAA
78.19AAAAAAAHarrison55.5%23-212South PauldingAAAAAA
76.86AAAAAJefferson63.6%22-193AlpharettaAAAAAA
76.48AAAAAACreekview51.8%20-200CambridgeAAAAA
75.76AAThomson56.3%21-210Burke CountyAAAA
75.28AAAAAAWoodward Academy83.3%27-1314Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)AAAA
75.17AAAAAAADacula61.4%21-174St. Pius XAAAAAA
75.12AAAAAAAPebblebrook58.2%21-192South GwinnettAAAAAAA
74.76AAAAACreekside73.4%27-189Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
73.41AAAAAAThomas County Central68.4%24-177CairoAAAA
73.29AAAAAAAMountain View57.4%21-201ShilohAAAAAA
73.19AAAAAAALambert72.6%24-1410SequoyahAAAAAA
72.68A Division ISwainsboro59.0%20-164MetterA Division I
72.34AAAABainbridge82.7%28-1414Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
71.78AAAAACartersville91.3%32-1220CherokeeAAAAAAA
70.92AAAAAAAHillgrove62.9%22-193River RidgeAAAAAA
69.01AAAAAAASouth Forsyth84.2%28-1315LanierAAAAAA
68.75AAAAAAARichmond Hill63.8%21-156Effingham CountyAAAAAA
68.44AAAMonroe Area79.0%27-1413LoganvilleAAAAA
68.36AAAAACoffee88.7%28-1018Tift CountyAAAAAA
66.91AAAAHoly Innocents62.4%22-193Pace AcademyAAAA
66.62A Division IBleckley County65.0%22-175Dodge CountyAA
66.19AAAPeach County83.0%28-1414BaldwinAAAA
66.13AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)59.1%20-146LovettAAAA
65.21AAAHart County72.1%27-198Elbert CountyA Division I
65.16AAAAAARome95.5%32-032CassAAAAA
64.86AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian55.3%22-211MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
64.11AAAAAOla64.7%25-205GriffinAAAA
63.56AAAAAAGlynn Academy74.0%26-1610StatesboroAAAAA
62.87AAAAAFlowery Branch73.1%27-1710DecaturAAAAA
62.68AAAAADalton69.7%28-217North MurrayAA
62.53AASouth Atlanta59.7%24-213Southwest DeKalbAAAA
62.28AAAStephens County81.8%27-1413Habersham CentralAAAAAA
62.15AAAAAAAlexander75.6%27-1611RiverwoodAAAAAA
61.26AAAAAAPaulding County65.1%27-216HiramAAAAA
60.99AAAAAALovejoy74.4%24-1410Mundy's MillAAAAAA
60.86AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)57.2%21-201RinggoldAAA
60.36AAADawson County72.4%24-1410Jackson CountyAAAAAA
60.05AAAABenedictine97.2%35-035JenkinsAAAAA
59.48A Division IISchley County69.7%26-188Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
59.48AAAAAAAWheeler58.2%21-201CentennialAAAAA
59.38A Division ILamar County63.4%26-215Wilcox CountyA Division II
59.20A Division IIBowdon69.2%24-177ManchesterA Division II
59.06AAAAATucker60.5%21-192Miller GroveAAAA
58.90AAAAAUnion Grove69.0%22-148Upson-LeeAAA
58.85AAAAAASprayberry77.6%27-1413CampbellAAAAAAA
57.82AAAASpalding65.9%25-205Eagle's LandingAAAAA
57.68AAAWesleyan59.7%21-201Mount VernonA Division I
57.52AAAAAAEtowah76.8%24-1410LassiterAAAAAA
57.52A Division IICharlton County55.5%21-201Jeff DavisAA
57.47AAAASonoraville64.6%23-194PickensAAA
57.46AAFellowship Christian91.0%33-1320Mount Pisgah ChristianA Division I
57.46AAAATroup88.9%30-1317Harris CountyAAAAA
57.09A Division IHeard County50.6%20-191BremenAAA
56.57A Division IRabun County95.4%35-728Haralson CountyAA
56.52AACook76.1%27-1710PelhamA Division I
56.47AAAWhite County50.8%21-210North HallAAAA
56.41AAAAAAACamden County96.4%34-034ColumbiaAA
56.37AAFannin County72.0%25-169Union CountyAA
56.33AAALiberty County63.0%21-183Southeast BullochAAAA
56.18A Division IIClinch County76.3%28-1711BerrienAA
56.14AANorth Cobb Christian63.1%21-147Christian HeritageA Division II
56.04A Division IWhitefield Academy69.9%24-177Macon CountyA Division II
55.94AAVidalia52.5%21-201South EffinghamAAAAAA
55.37AAADougherty81.7%28-1414WestoverAAAA
55.37AAAAAWinder-Barrow76.4%25-1411ApalacheeAAAAAA
54.59AAACrisp County89.0%28-721Dooly CountyA Division II
54.56AAAAAMaynard Jackson65.8%20-146Arabia MountainAAAAA
54.53AAACarver (Columbus)93.9%32-626HardawayAAAA
54.50AAWorth County69.4%28-217Turner CountyA Division II
54.49A Division IJefferson County50.1%21-210AquinasA Division II
54.23AAAMorgan County70.5%25-178Social CircleA Division I
53.69AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett72.1%22-148DiscoveryAAAAAAA
53.55AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)65.1%21-147New ManchesterAAAAAA
52.51AAToombs County65.7%24-195Long CountyAAA
52.09AAAAAAAForsyth Central67.8%24-186ChattahoocheeAAAAA
52.07AAAMonroe61.9%21-174Mitchell CountyA Division II
51.73AAAAAMays89.8%30-1020DouglassAAA
50.83AAAAAEastside92.5%28-028LuellaAAAA
50.29A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy71.3%21-147Johnson (Savannah)AAA
50.18AAAHarlem79.5%26-1412GreenbrierAAAAA
49.71AAAAAMcIntosh56.2%21-201Fayette CountyAAAA
49.56AAAAAAHouston County97.7%37-037Sumter CountyAA
49.15AAAAAAWoodstock54.5%21-201OsborneAAAAAAA
49.09AAAAAChamblee73.6%28-199South CobbAAAAAA
48.69AAAAANorthside (Columbus)80.7%30-1911ColumbusAAA
48.52AAAAAAEast Paulding83.7%28-1414Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
48.51AAAHebron Christian88.5%34-1420ChestateeAAAA
48.09GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy96.5%34-034Brentwood SchoolGIAA AA
47.25AAAthens Academy92.6%32-725Dade CountyA Division I
47.24AAAAAAVeterans93.0%29-623Richmond AcademyAAA
47.17A Division ITrion82.0%28-1414Gordon LeeAAA
47.15AAAAABanneker82.6%26-1214WashingtonAA
46.81GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School52.3%22-211Deerfield-WindsorGIAA AAAA-AAA
46.55AAAAAAADuluth77.4%27-1413M.L. KingAAAAA
45.90AAAAAAAlcovy76.5%27-1413LithoniaAAAAA
45.67AAAAWestside (Macon)83.4%27-1314Central (Macon)AA
45.65A Division ITemple67.4%27-207Pike CountyAAA
45.30AABrantley County53.6%21-201Atkinson CountyA Division II
44.54AAAHephzibah79.0%24-1311Westside (Augusta)AA
43.20AAAAWalnut Grove85.6%26-719Jasper CountyA Division I
43.19AAALaFayette68.4%24-186ChattoogaA Division I
43.17AAACalvary Day97.9%35-035IslandsAAAA
43.02A Division IIWashington-Wilkes83.1%28-1414East LaurensA Division I
42.98A Division IILanier County71.6%24-168Bacon CountyA Division I
42.59AATattnall County80.0%25-1312ClaxtonA Division I
42.37AAAAMcDonough75.7%26-1412Locust GroveAAAAA
42.30AAAAHampton86.3%28-1018Tri-CitiesAAAAA
41.61AAEast Jackson71.8%26-179Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
41.34A Division ISt. Francis90.5%34-1420Providence ChristianAA
41.25AAAAMadison County91.1%30-723Franklin CountyAAA
41.07AAAAAADunwoody72.5%23-149North SpringsAAAAA
40.99AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)69.2%22-148SalemAAA
40.44A Division IILincoln County91.1%31-1021Bryan CountyA Division I
40.28AALandmark Christian65.7%21-147Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
40.26A Division IIWheeler County54.7%20-191Georgia Military PrepA Division II
40.11A Division IIEarly County94.5%29-029Miller CountyA Division II
39.87AAAGilmer79.7%28-1414Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
39.55AAAAShaw61.2%20-146Marion CountyA Division II
39.38AAAAAChapel Hill87.7%28-1018Stone MountainAAAA
39.00AAMount Paran Christian81.5%26-1313MidtownAAAAA
37.69GIAA AAAA-AAATiftarea Academy59.4%24-213Bulloch AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
37.46AASpencer74.5%24-1410GreenvilleA Division II
36.58A Division IDublin97.8%34-034Wilkinson CountyA Division II
36.05AAAWest Hall51.5%21-210East HallAAAA
35.68GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy51.3%20-200Taylor CountyA Division II
35.12AAAACentral (Carrollton)97.6%38-038RedanAA
35.04GIAA AAAA-AAAMount de Sales77.7%26-1412Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
34.73AAACoahulla Creek87.3%28-1216Murray CountyAA
33.88AAAASoutheast Whitfield61.7%21-183CoosaA Division I
33.71AAACE Charter71.2%30-228Crawford CountyA Division I
32.66A Division IIHawkinsville54.5%21-201PortalA Division II
32.38GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy80.2%27-1413Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
31.98AAAAAAJonesboro95.9%31-031Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
31.14A Division IIJenkins County90.0%30-1020TreutlenA Division II
30.38A Division IIGreene County83.5%27-1314B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
29.73A Division IKing's Ridge Christian50.5%21-210Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
29.44A Division IArmuchee67.7%24-186Gordon CentralAA
28.04GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy78.4%27-1413Augusta PrepGIAA AA
26.77AAAAANorthview81.0%27-1413McNairAA
26.47A Division IIHancock Central81.9%26-1313Glenn HillsAA
25.62AAButler69.1%21-147Cross CreekAAA
25.52GAPPS AACherokee Christian72.6%27-189Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
25.46GIAA AAPiedmont Academy72.8%28-217Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
24.19A Division IISeminole County87.3%27-720KendrickAA
23.20AABanks County92.8%30-624Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
20.98GIAA AAAA-AAALoganville Christian65.5%21-174Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
20.62A Division IIWarren County94.9%35-926Glascock CountyA Division II
20.27AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge99.5%41-041SeckingerAAAA
19.29AAALumpkin County96.9%35-035Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
18.47GAPPS AASkipstone Academy71.1%24-168Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
18.07AAJosey82.8%27-1314SavannahA Division I
14.35GIAA AAGeorgia Christian52.5%20-200Flint River AcademyGIAA A
10.52GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy98.5%37-037Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
8.09A Division IIPataula Charter85.0%30-1416Central (Talbotton)A Division II
6.66GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian99.4%41-041Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-5.63GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy95.5%32-032Notre Dame AcademyGIAA AA
-6.38A Division IIBaconton Charter88.9%28-721Grace ChristianGIAA A
-13.43AAWalker98.1%36-036Cross KeysAAAAA

Aug 19

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
91.14AAAAAAAGrayson53.7%21-210WaltonAAAAAAA
90.27AAAAAAAMill Creek77.4%28-1711North GwinnettAAAAAAA
83.65AAAAAAAMarietta56.4%21-210NorcrossAAAAAAA
81.49AAAAAAABrookwood63.9%26-215McEachernAAAAAAA
78.08AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)64.3%23-194Jones CountyAAAAA
77.62AAACedar Grove86.4%27-720DutchtownAAAAA
74.40AAAAAAAEast Coweta72.3%24-1410Starr's MillAAAA
73.50AAASandy Creek77.5%28-1711NewnanAAAAAA
72.22AAAAAADouglas County60.9%21-174StockbridgeAAAA
64.14AAAAStephenson64.9%24-204Lithia SpringsAAAAA
63.59AANortheast56.9%21-201Mary PersonsAAA
61.77AAAAAClarke Central80.4%28-1414Cedar ShoalsAAAA
60.32AAAAWhitewater80.9%27-1413NorthgateAAAAA
39.08AAAAAAMorrow74.6%26-1511Forest ParkAAAAAA
25.36AAAARiverdale98.7%36-036North ClaytonAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Top 10 games of Week 1
2h ago
4 Questions with Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg
2h ago
List: Coaches with region titles at 4 or more schools
2h ago
