Maxwell Second Round projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Friday
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|93.87
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|55.4%
|27-25
|2
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|87.24
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|86.5%
|28-12
|16
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|80.28
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|67.6%
|27-21
|6
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|79.09
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|59.9%
|21-19
|2
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|78.40
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|64.2%
|28-21
|7
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|77.08
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|90.5%
|30-8
|22
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|76.70
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|74.3%
|27-16
|11
|Woodward Academy
|AAAAAA
|75.13
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|87.3%
|28-13
|15
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|74.52
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|77.4%
|30-21
|9
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|74.40
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|56.4%
|27-24
|3
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|73.59
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|69.2%
|22-14
|8
|Marist
|AAAAAA
|72.42
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|88.0%
|34-14
|20
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|72.16
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|57.8%
|22-21
|1
|Stephens County
|AAA
|71.53
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|65.8%
|24-19
|5
|Burke County
|AAAA
|70.46
|AAAA
|Perry
|84.5%
|28-13
|15
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|68.86
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|92.0%
|30-7
|23
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|68.59
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|55.4%
|21-20
|1
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|67.85
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|66.6%
|28-21
|7
|Kell
|AAAAA
|66.44
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|98.3%
|40-0
|40
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|64.83
|AAA
|Peach County
|64.7%
|23-19
|4
|Savannah Christian
|AAA
|63.71
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|90.7%
|33-13
|20
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|63.59
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|86.9%
|35-20
|15
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|63.14
|AAA
|Oconee County
|70.7%
|30-22
|8
|Adairsville
|AAA
|62.87
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|79.6%
|32-21
|11
|Dougherty
|AAA
|62.64
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|88.7%
|28-8
|20
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|62.55
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|96.6%
|39-7
|32
|Hebron Christian
|AAA
|62.49
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|98.6%
|42-6
|36
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|61.72
|AA
|Thomson
|66.1%
|26-20
|6
|Cook
|AA
|61.15
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|58.5%
|22-20
|2
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|59.63
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|81.8%
|28-15
|13
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|59.60
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|67.1%
|20-13
|7
|Harlem
|AAA
|59.58
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|97.7%
|35-0
|35
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|59.54
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|66.7%
|23-17
|6
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|59.48
|AAAAA
|Mays
|67.9%
|27-20
|7
|Cass
|AAAAA
|59.32
|A Division I
|Metter
|59.3%
|19-14
|5
|Dublin
|A Division I
|58.41
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|98.9%
|41-0
|41
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|58.13
|AAAA
|Troup
|86.6%
|34-17
|17
|Cairo
|AAAA
|56.59
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|92.9%
|30-6
|24
|Putnam County
|AA
|55.97
|AA
|Appling County
|86.1%
|28-10
|18
|Northeast
|AA
|54.10
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|97.3%
|31-0
|31
|Lovett
|AAAA
|53.48
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|72.1%
|26-17
|9
|Trion
|A Division I
|53.05
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|98.3%
|35-0
|35
|Spalding
|AAAA
|52.81
|AA
|Rockmart
|90.5%
|28-7
|21
|North Cobb Christian
|AA
|52.01
|AAA
|Thomasville
|89.0%
|30-12
|18
|Liberty County
|AAA
|51.52
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|90.7%
|29-7
|22
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|51.38
|AA
|Callaway
|79.3%
|27-14
|13
|Fannin County
|AA
|51.12
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|94.3%
|30-0
|30
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|50.32
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|83.5%
|32-18
|14
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|50.20
|AA
|Pierce County
|93.3%
|38-14
|24
|Berrien
|AA
|49.36
|A Division I
|Darlington
|93.2%
|38-14
|24
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|49.18
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|54.7%
|20-19
|1
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|48.48
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|94.8%
|28-0
|28
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|48.09
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|47.45
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|95.9%
|38-10
|28
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|47.11
|AA
|South Atlanta
|91.1%
|35-14
|21
|Union County
|AA
|44.43
|A Division II
|Early County
|73.8%
|28-20
|8
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|43.76
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|80.7%
|28-14
|14
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|42.51
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|91.7%
|33-12
|21
|Manchester
|A Division II
|40.19
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|99.1%
|39-0
|39
|Heard County
|A Division I
|40.14
|A Division II
|Charlton County
|88.5%
|32-14
|18
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|39.53
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|69.8%
|27-20
|7
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|38.53
|A Division II
|Schley County
|89.1%
|28-7
|21
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|36.98
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|99.1%
|37-0
|37
|Screven County
|A Division I
|33.47
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|81.7%
|31-19
|12
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|31.13
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|90.8%
|36-17
|19
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|29.69
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|87.5%
|26-7
|19
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|27.42
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|71.9%
|27-18
|9
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|27.21
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|80.5%
|33-21
|12
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|23.51
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|60.7%
|21-17
|4
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|22.83
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|99.2%
|38-0
|38
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|11.31
|GIAA AA
|Augusta Prep
|56.9%
|26-23
|3
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|10.61
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|76.7%
|21-11
|10
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|8.93
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|98.3%
|42-6
|36
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|8.43
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|84.2%
|25-7
|18
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|5.14
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|88.4%
|30-13
|17
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
About the Author