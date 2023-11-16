Maxwell Second Round projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 17
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|88.96
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|58.6%
|28-26
|2
|Rome
|AAAAAA
|85.25
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|86.9%
|34-17
|17
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|83.86
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|84.7%
|33-17
|16
|Valdosta
|AAAAAAA
|83.71
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|77.7%
|29-20
|9
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|80.91
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|63.1%
|24-20
|4
|Woodward Academy
|AAAAAA
|79.67
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|51.3%
|18-17
|1
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|79.07
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|92.3%
|37-17
|20
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|78.33
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|78.4%
|32-21
|11
|Perry
|AAAA
|78.30
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|91.6%
|31-8
|23
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|76.07
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|68.9%
|31-25
|6
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|75.19
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|74.40
|AAAA
|Spalding
|79.0%
|29-19
|10
|Troup
|AAAA
|74.17
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|88.4%
|34-14
|20
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|73.62
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|73.5%
|29-21
|8
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|73.34
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|83.9%
|31-17
|14
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|72.99
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|69.4%
|28-21
|7
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|71.93
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|87.2%
|30-14
|16
|Blessed Trinity
|AAAAAA
|68.94
|AAAAA
|Mays
|62.0%
|21-17
|4
|Cass
|AAAAA
|68.38
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|85.1%
|31-16
|15
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|67.39
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|97.0%
|37-6
|31
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|66.99
|AA
|Toombs County
|55.1%
|23-21
|2
|Thomson
|AA
|66.93
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|66.92
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|80.8%
|27-14
|13
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|66.32
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|51.6%
|21-21
|0
|Starr's Mill
|AAAA
|66.25
|AAA
|Morgan County
|66.0%
|29-24
|5
|Savannah Christian
|AAA
|65.76
|AA
|Appling County
|76.1%
|24-14
|10
|Cook
|AA
|65.70
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|86.8%
|32-14
|18
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAAA
|65.09
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|90.4%
|28-7
|21
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|62.97
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|93.8%
|32-6
|26
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|61.15
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|64.6%
|21-16
|5
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|60.75
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|86.2%
|25-6
|19
|Crisp County
|AAA
|60.73
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|95.1%
|35-11
|24
|Thomasville
|AAA
|59.87
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|59.69
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|73.1%
|29-21
|8
|Oconee County
|AAA
|59.20
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|97.8%
|38-0
|38
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|58.01
|AA
|Rockmart
|81.1%
|28-14
|14
|Union County
|AA
|56.73
|A Division I
|Dublin
|50.7%
|21-21
|0
|Brooks County
|A Division I
|56.69
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|52.7%
|19-17
|2
|Greene County
|A Division II
|56.54
|A Division I
|Trion
|61.3%
|27-22
|5
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|54.56
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|84.7%
|28-14
|14
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|54.52
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|57.1%
|21-19
|2
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|53.84
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|88.9%
|28-7
|21
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|53.33
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|91.3%
|35-14
|21
|Lovett
|AAAA
|53.28
|AA
|Pierce County
|92.5%
|29-6
|23
|Laney
|AA
|52.51
|AAA
|Stephens County
|90.4%
|31-12
|19
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|52.32
|AA
|Columbia
|77.8%
|24-14
|10
|North Cobb Christian
|AA
|51.36
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|78.5%
|28-15
|13
|Spencer
|AA
|51.10
|A Division II
|Macon County
|56.4%
|23-21
|2
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|50.71
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|87.1%
|31-14
|17
|Luella
|AAAA
|49.81
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|84.5%
|34-20
|14
|North Murray
|AA
|49.74
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|77.5%
|29-20
|9
|Irwin County
|A Division I
|48.47
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|98.3%
|41-6
|35
|Bremen
|AAA
|48.01
|AA
|Callaway
|95.2%
|34-0
|34
|Model
|AA
|47.86
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|57.1%
|27-23
|4
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|46.74
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|82.4%
|28-14
|14
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|46.72
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|96.6%
|42-16
|26
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|46.65
|A Division II
|Schley County
|94.6%
|35-9
|26
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|46.52
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|87.6%
|28-12
|16
|Gilmer
|AAA
|46.21
|A Division II
|Portal
|67.3%
|22-16
|6
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|44.73
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|81.0%
|28-16
|12
|Pelham
|A Division I
|43.48
|A Division II
|Early County
|60.5%
|23-20
|3
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|41.12
|A Division II
|Manchester
|88.3%
|25-0
|25
|Johnson County
|A Division II
|39.69
|A Division I
|Commerce
|96.3%
|35-6
|29
|Dade County
|A Division I
|37.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|71.1%
|29-21
|8
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|35.03
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|94.6%
|32-0
|32
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|34.80
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|64.8%
|22-17
|5
|Brookstone
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.37
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|77.4%
|22-12
|10
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|24.44
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|52.1%
|32-31
|1
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.67
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|98.7%
|42-0
|42
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.61
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|87.0%
|31-14
|17
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.36
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|51.6%
|22-21
|1
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|15.62
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|97.7%
|39-6
|33
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|14.97
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|74.2%
|28-19
|9
|Brentwood School
|GIAA AA
|4.55
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|51.1%
|21-21
|0
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|4.30
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|87.5%
|28-10
|18
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS AA
|1.84
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|95.9%
|29-0
|29
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|0.00
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|95.0%
|34-6
|28
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-6.88
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|98.3%
|38-0
|38
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|-10.26
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|99.6%
|39-0
|39
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
About the Author
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com