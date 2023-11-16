Maxwell Second Round projections

By Loren Maxwell
31 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 17

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
88.96AAAAAAHughes58.6%28-262RomeAAAAAA
85.25AAAAAAAColquitt County86.9%34-1717WestlakeAAAAAAA
83.86AAAAAAACarrollton84.7%33-1716ValdostaAAAAAAA
83.71AAAAAAABuford77.7%29-209NorcrossAAAAAAA
80.91AAAAAAHouston County63.1%24-204Woodward AcademyAAAAAA
79.67AAAAAAAMcEachern51.3%18-171Camden CountyAAAAAAA
79.07AAAAAAAWalton92.3%37-1720North GwinnettAAAAAAA
78.33AAAABainbridge78.4%32-2111PerryAAAA
78.30AAAAAAAMill Creek91.6%31-823Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
76.07AAAAAJefferson68.9%31-256HiramAAAAA
75.19AAAAAAAMilton82.7%28-1414Collins HillAAAAAAA
74.40AAAASpalding79.0%29-1910TroupAAAA
74.17AAAAAAAGrayson88.4%34-1420North PauldingAAAAAAA
73.62AAAAACreekside73.5%29-218DaltonAAAAA
73.34AAAABenedictine83.9%31-1714LaGrangeAAAA
72.99AAAAAWare County69.4%28-217Warner RobinsAAAAA
71.93AAAAAAGainesville87.2%30-1416Blessed TrinityAAAAAA
68.94AAAAAMays62.0%21-174CassAAAAA
68.38AAAAAARoswell85.1%31-1615LanierAAAAAA
67.39AAAAAADouglas County97.0%37-631SequoyahAAAAAA
66.99AAToombs County55.1%23-212ThomsonAA
66.93AAAAACoffee97.8%35-035Jones CountyAAAAA
66.92AAAANorth Oconee80.8%27-1413CedartownAAAA
66.32AAAANew Hampstead51.6%21-210Starr's MillAAAA
66.25AAAMorgan County66.0%29-245Savannah ChristianAAA
65.76AAAppling County76.1%24-1410CookAA
65.70AAAAStockbridge86.8%32-1418Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
65.09AAAAACartersville90.4%28-721EastsideAAAAA
62.97AAAAAAMarist93.8%32-626BrunswickAAAAAA
61.15AAACarver (Columbus)64.6%21-165Upson-LeeAAA
60.75AAAMary Persons86.2%25-619Crisp CountyAAA
60.73AAACalvary Day95.1%35-1124ThomasvilleAAA
59.87AAAAAAThomas County Central99.4%42-042JonesboroAAAAAA
59.69AAALumpkin County73.1%29-218Oconee CountyAAA
59.20AAAAAALee County97.8%38-038LovejoyAAAAAA
58.01AARockmart81.1%28-1414Union CountyAA
56.73A Division IDublin50.7%21-210Brooks CountyA Division I
56.69A Division IIBowdon52.7%19-172Greene CountyA Division II
56.54A Division ITrion61.3%27-225Elbert CountyA Division I
54.56AAAAADutchtown84.7%28-1414JenkinsAAAAA
54.52A Division ISwainsboro57.1%21-192Lamar CountyA Division I
53.84AAAAAHarris County88.9%28-721StatesboroAAAAA
53.33AAAACentral (Carrollton)91.3%35-1421LovettAAAA
53.28AAPierce County92.5%29-623LaneyAA
52.51AAAStephens County90.4%31-1219WesleyanAAA
52.32AAColumbia77.8%24-1410North Cobb ChristianAA
51.36AAFitzgerald78.5%28-1513SpencerAA
51.10A Division IIMacon County56.4%23-212AquinasA Division II
50.71AAAAStephenson87.1%31-1417LuellaAAAA
49.81AAFellowship Christian84.5%34-2014North MurrayAA
49.74A Division IBleckley County77.5%29-209Irwin CountyA Division I
48.47AAACedar Grove98.3%41-635BremenAAA
48.01AACallaway95.2%34-034ModelAA
47.86A Division IIJenkins County57.1%27-234Dooly CountyA Division II
46.74A Division IRabun County82.4%28-1414Whitefield AcademyA Division I
46.72A Division IPrince Avenue Christian96.6%42-1626Mount VernonA Division I
46.65A Division IISchley County94.6%35-926Lincoln CountyA Division II
46.52AAAMonroe Area87.6%28-1216GilmerAAA
46.21A Division IIPortal67.3%22-166Telfair CountyA Division II
44.73A Division IBryan County81.0%28-1612PelhamA Division I
43.48A Division IIEarly County60.5%23-203Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
41.12A Division IIManchester88.3%25-025Johnson CountyA Division II
39.69A Division ICommerce96.3%35-629Dade CountyA Division I
37.29GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy71.1%29-218Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
35.03A Division IIClinch County94.6%32-032Seminole CountyA Division II
34.80GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli64.8%22-175BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
33.37GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy77.4%22-1210George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
24.44GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian52.1%32-311Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
16.67GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy98.7%42-042Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
16.61GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy87.0%31-1417Terrell AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
16.36GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian51.6%22-211Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
15.62GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School97.7%39-633Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
14.97GIAA AABriarwood Academy74.2%28-199Brentwood SchoolGIAA AA
4.55GAPPS AACalvary Christian51.1%21-210King's AcademyGAPPS AA
4.30GAPPS AACherokee Christian87.5%28-1018Skipstone AcademyGAPPS AA
1.84GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy95.9%29-029Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
0.00GIAA ARobert Toombs Academy95.0%34-628Memorial DayGIAA A
-6.88GIAA AAGatewood School98.3%38-038Augusta PrepGIAA AA
-10.26GIAA AFlint River Academy99.6%39-039Fullington AcademyGIAA A

Loren Maxwell
