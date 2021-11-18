Maxwell Second Round projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|88.24
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|53.7%
|24-23
|1
|Cartersville
|AAAAA
|84.47
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|61.7%
|28-24
|4
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|81.90
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|80.0%
|28-17
|11
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|80.61
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|70.2%
|24-16
|8
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|78.62
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|92.4%
|31-7
|24
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|78.59
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|83.3%
|31-18
|13
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|77.38
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|66.3%
|17-10
|7
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|77.26
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|72.1%
|24-15
|9
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|77.17
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|89.6%
|33-14
|19
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|72.87
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|99.1%
|40-0
|40
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|72.59
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|86.3%
|26-7
|19
|St. Pius X
|AAAAA
|70.72
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|56.3%
|22-21
|1
|Dacula
|AAAAAA
|69.65
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|93.2%
|29-3
|26
|Blessed Trinity
|AAAAA
|69.50
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|84.2%
|28-14
|14
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|69.46
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|66.5%
|24-19
|5
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|68.35
|AAAA
|Perry
|72.3%
|27-18
|9
|Flowery Branch
|AAAA
|68.09
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|87.0%
|28-13
|15
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|67.99
|AAA
|Oconee County
|82.8%
|24-8
|16
|Crisp County
|AAA
|67.64
|AAA
|Thomson
|58.9%
|19-14
|5
|Ringgold
|AAA
|67.04
|AAA
|Appling County
|57.8%
|21-20
|1
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAA
|66.45
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|72.9%
|22-14
|8
|Cairo
|AAAA
|65.89
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|78.8%
|24-13
|11
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|64.99
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|79.3%
|26-14
|12
|Spalding
|AAAA
|64.90
|AAA
|Stephens County
|60.9%
|21-17
|4
|Burke County
|AAA
|63.95
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|70.4%
|21-14
|7
|Dougherty
|AAAA
|63.92
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|92.3%
|27-0
|27
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|62.89
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|51.9%
|20-20
|0
|Starr's Mill
|AAAAA
|62.35
|AA
|Rabun County
|83.9%
|29-14
|15
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|62.30
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|93.4%
|34-9
|25
|Peach County
|AAA
|61.76
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|61.33
|AA
|Northeast
|54.1%
|19-17
|2
|Haralson County
|AA
|61.11
|A Public
|Metter
|77.5%
|31-20
|11
|Schley County
|A Public
|59.98
|AAA
|Pierce County
|83.7%
|24-7
|17
|Dawson County
|AAA
|59.67
|AAAA
|Marist
|94.1%
|34-7
|27
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|59.17
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|51.2%
|27-26
|1
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|59.04
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|82.4%
|32-20
|12
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|57.50
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|54.3%
|21-21
|0
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|A Private
|56.96
|AA
|Bleckley County
|82.1%
|26-13
|13
|Callaway
|AA
|56.76
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|91.3%
|34-14
|20
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|56.05
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|96.2%
|36-7
|29
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|55.59
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|84.3%
|28-14
|14
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|53.32
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|89.2%
|27-6
|21
|Fannin County
|AA
|53.05
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|92.8%
|27-0
|27
|Wesleyan
|A Private
|52.61
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|99.4%
|46-0
|46
|Luella
|AAAA
|52.54
|A Private
|Tattnall Square
|58.5%
|26-21
|5
|Darlington
|A Private
|51.66
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|93.2%
|35-14
|21
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|50.19
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|93.8%
|32-6
|26
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|49.86
|A Public
|Bowdon
|74.7%
|27-16
|11
|Turner County
|A Public
|49.77
|AA
|Putnam County
|79.2%
|24-13
|11
|Lovett
|AA
|49.64
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|94.3%
|34-8
|26
|Brookstone
|A Private
|49.55
|A Public
|Macon County
|89.7%
|29-10
|19
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|49.37
|AA
|South Atlanta
|68.0%
|24-19
|5
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|48.72
|AA
|Swainsboro
|88.9%
|26-6
|20
|Columbia
|AA
|48.22
|A Public
|Brooks County
|90.7%
|35-15
|20
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Public
|47.96
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|50.8%
|24-24
|0
|Trion
|A Public
|47.93
|AA
|Thomasville
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Heard County
|AA
|47.46
|A Public
|Manchester
|50.1%
|15-15
|0
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|47.38
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|82.2%
|21-7
|14
|Mount Vernon
|A Private
|46.92
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|96.1%
|35-6
|29
|Athens Academy
|A Private
|46.47
|A Public
|Irwin County
|93.0%
|32-7
|25
|Lincoln County
|A Public
|45.42
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|89.3%
|31-13
|18
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|41.97
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|94.8%
|34-6
|28
|Liberty County
|AAA
|40.63
|A Public
|Pelham
|50.3%
|20-20
|0
|Warren County
|A Public
|36.40
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|99.8%
|49-0
|49
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|29.14
|GISA AAA
|Westfield School
|81.5%
|33-21
|12
|Brookwood School
|GISA AAA
|27.21
|GISA AAA
|Frederica Academy
|53.6%
|21-20
|1
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA AAA
|23.26
|GISA AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|99.5%
|40-0
|40
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA AAA
|18.84
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|73.7%
|21-13
|8
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA AA
|18.05
|GISA AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|95.9%
|38-12
|26
|Valwood School
|GISA AAA
|11.89
|GISA AA
|Terrell Academy
|95.8%
|37-12
|25
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
|9.23
|GISA AA
|Gatewood School
|87.3%
|29-14
|15
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA AA
|8.26
|GISA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|84.2%
|30-14
|16
|Georgia Christian
|GISA AA
|-6.17
|GISA AA
|Thomas Jefferson
|99.5%
|39-0
|39
|John Hancock Academy
|GISA AA
|-6.41
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|99.8%
|49-0
|49
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
