Maxwell Ratings’ summary of region title races

*Region 1: No. 1 Lowndes (6-0, 1-0) is playing at Colquitt County (5-0, 1-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. One or the other has won Region 1 each season since 2014 with Colquitt taking four, Lowndes two. Odds: Lowndes 57.6%, Colquitt 41.9%.

*Region 2: No. 8 Newnan (7-0, 1-0) is playing at No. 6 East Coweta (6-1, 1-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Newnan last won a region title in 2009, East Coweta in 2001. Odds: Newnan 54.4%, East Coweta 44.1%.

*Region 3: North Cobb (6-1, 2-0) is the lone unbeaten team in region play but faces Hillgrove (4-2, 1-1) this week and Marietta (2-5, 1-1) next week. North Cobb last won a region title in 2013. Odds: North Cobb 78.4%, Hillgrove 18.7%.

*Region 4: No. 1 Grayson (7-0, 2-0) is the lone unbeaten in region play but faces Brookwood (6-1, 0-1) this week and Newton (3-3, 1-1) next week. Grayson has won region titles the past two seasons and nine of the last 11. Odds: Grayson 96.6%, Brookwood 2.6%.

*Region 5: No. 5 Roswell (6-0, 2-0) is playing at Milton (5-1, 2-0) on Saturday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. No. 10 Cherokee (7-1, 2-1), having lost to Roswell 35-28, poses a threat if Milton wins. Odds: Roswell 45.1%, Milton 43.7%, Cherokee 10.5%.

*Region 6: Gainesville (5-2, 3-0) is playing at Denmark (3-3, 3-0) on Nov. 13. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Gainesville, playing in the highest class for the first time in 55 years, hasn’t won a region title since 2013. Denmark, a 3-year-old school, has never won a region. Odds: Gainesville 40.0%, Denmark 32.9%, West Forsyth 26.0%.

*Region 7: No. 10 Archer (4-3, 3-0) plays at No. 4 Norcross on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Norcross last won a region title in 2016, Archer in 2017. Odds: Norcross 72.8%, Archer 27.2%.

*Region 8: No. 7 Collins Hill (6-2, 2-0) is the only team without a region loss but faces Mountain View (1-6, 0-1) this week and Mill Creek (3-4, 1-1) next week. Collins Hill last won a region title in 2013. Odds: Collins Hill 92.5%, North Gwinnett 5.7%.

Class 6A

*Region 1: No. 3 Valdosta (3-3, 1-0) plays at No. 1 Lee County (6-1, 1-0) on Nov. 13. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Lee has won region titles the past three seasons. Valdosta last won in 2016. Odds: Lee County 75.0%, Valdosta 24.4%.

*Region 2: No. 5 Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) is the only team without a region loss and can clinch with a victory Friday at Glynn Academy (5-3, 3-1). Richmond Hill won its first region title in 23 years last season. Odds: Richmond Hill 97.6%, Glynn Academy 2.4%

*Region 3: Alcovy (1-5, 1-0) plays at Evans (5-2, 2-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Evans is the defending region champion. Alcovy has never won a region title. Odds: Evans 85.3%, Alcovy 14.7%.

*Region 4: No. 4 Lovejoy (7-0, 2-0) plays at No. 6 Westlake (5-1, 2-0) on Nov. 13. Lovejoy last won a region title in 2013. Westlake has won six straight. Odds: Lovejoy 61.5%, Westlake 31.7%.

*Region 5: No. 9 Carrollton (4-1, 4-0) is the only team without a region loss but has three remaining games, two against teams with one region loss. Carrollton won a region title last season. Douglas County (6-1, 3-1), the leading challenger, last won in 2002. Odds: Carrollton 74.3%, Douglas County 12.7%.

*Region 6: Kell (4-2, 4-0) plays at No. 7 Allatoona (6-5, 5-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Kell last won a region title in 2014, Allatoona in 2015. Odds: Allatoona 86.0%, Kell 13.2%.

*Region 7: River Ridge (7-0, 4-0) is the only team without a region loss, though it must contend with Johns Creek (3-3, 3-1) on the road Nov. 13. River Ridge has never won a region title. Odds: River Ridge 90.2%, Creekview 5.1%, Johns Creek 4.6%.

*Region 8: No. 8 Dacula (4-2, 3-0) plays at No. 2 Buford (5-1, 3-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Buford had its streak of region titles ended at 20 last season. Dacula has won four straight region titles. They’re sharing a region for the first time since 1995. Odds: Buford 81.5%, Dacula 18.5%.

Class 5A

*Region 1: No. 2 Warner Robins (6-1, 1-0) is the only team without a region loss, although the Demons' remaining games, including a Nov. 13 date with No. 6 Coffee (6-2, 1-1), are against teams that have been (or still are) ranked. Warner Robins is seeking its fourth consecutive region title. Odds: Warner Robins 83.9%, Ware County 10.5%, Coffee 4.6%.

*Region 2: No. 7 Starr’s Mill (6-1, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss and heavily favored to win each of its remaining three games. Starr’s Mill has won four straight region titles. Odds: Starr’s Mill 99.8%, Whitewater 0.1%.

*Region 3: It’s a tie among Jonesboro (5-0, 3-0), Creekside (3-2, 3-0) and Woodward Academy (3-3, 3-0). Woodward won a region title last season. Jonesboro’s last was in 2015, Creekside’s last in 2018. Odds: Creekside 39.1%, Woodward Academy 35.9%, Jonesboro 25%.

*Region 4: No. 10 Jones County (4-3, 4-0) is the only team without a region loss, and the Maxwell Ratings still consider Ola – which Jones County beat last week – as the next mostly likely to get the title if the Greyhounds slip. Jones County won a region title in 2019, the school’s first in 18 years. Odds: Jones County 74.4%, Ola 19.2%.

*Region 5: Decatur (4-0, 3-0) plays at No. 8 St. Pius (5-1, 3-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Decatur last won a region title in 2004, St. Pius in 2018. Odds: St. Pius 89.8%, Decatur 9.2%.

*Region 6 –There’s a tie (using the loss column) among Chapel Hill (5-3, 3-1), Villa Rica (4-4, 3-1), New Manchester (4-3, 2-1) and Lithia Springs (2-5, 2-1). Only Villa Rica has won a region title, and its most recent occurred in 1998. Odds: Lithia Springs 48.1%, New Manchester 22.0%.

*Region 7: No. 1 Blessed Trinity (3-1, 1-0) and No. 4 Cartersville (6-1, 2-0) are the only unbeaten teams in region play. Their Oct. 30 game was canceled and won’t be made up. Blessed Trinity gets credit for a win for region seeding purposes, and that’s not reflected in the odds, which is an almost certain region title for Blessed Trinity. Odds: Blessed Trinity 67.1%, Cartersville 31.9%.

*Region 8: No. 9 Clarke Central (6-2, 5-0) will clinch its second straight region title by winning one of its next two, and one of those is against winless Johnson of Gainesville. Clarke won a region title in 2019. Odds: Clarke Central 100.0%.

Class 4A

*Region 1: No. 7 Bainbridge (4-3, 2-0) plays at Thomas County Central (3-3, 2-0) on Nov. 13. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Bainbridge last won a region title in 2015, Thomas Central in 2016. Odds: Bainbridge 88.9%, Thomas Central 10.0%.

*Region 2: No. 3 Carver of Columbus will play Hardaway (6-1, 5-0) on Nov. 13. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Carver won a region title in 2019, but Hardaway’s last was in 1984. Odds: Carver 55.8%, Hardaway 39.0%.

*Region 3: Benedictine is the region champion. The other three teams, all Savannah public schools, are playing intra-district only games, citing COVID-19 concerns, to determine seeds 2-4. It’s Benedictine’s fifth title in six seasons. Odds: Benedictine 100.0%.

*Region 4: No. 10 Baldwin (3-0, 3-0) plays at Perry (3-4, 3-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Baldwin won its last region title in 2018. Perry hasn’t won since 1959. Odds: Perry 58.4%, Baldwin 41.5%.

*Region 5: Riverdale (3-2, 2-0) plays at Luella (6-2, 4-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Riverdale’s last region title came in 1998. Luella has never won a title. Odds: Riverdale 46.2%, Luella 42.3%.

*Region 6: No. 4 Stephenson (4-0, 3-0) plays at No. 1 Marist (5-0, 2-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Marist hasn’t won a region title since 2017. Stephenson won one last year. Odds: Marist 94.0%, Stephenson 5.9%.

*Region 7: No. 9 Cedartown (5-2, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss and can clinch the title with a victory Nov. 13 over Central of Carrollton (4-2, 1-1) Cedartown last won a region title in 2001. Odds: Cedartown 98.3%, Central 1.2%.

*Region 8: No. 2 Jefferson (6-0, 2-0) is the only team without a region loss and is heavily favored in its remaining three games, with a Nov. 13 date with North Oconee (3-5, 3-1) rated the toughest. Jefferson won a region last year. Odds: Jefferson 96.6%, Flowery Branch 3.3%, North Oconee 0.1%.

Class 3A

*Region 1: No. 8 Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) plays at No. 5 Appling County (7-0, 2-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Pierce won a region last year. Appling last won in 2013. Odds: Appling County 72.2%, Pierce County 27.8%.

*Region 2: No. 3 Peach County (5-1, 4-0) plays at Central of Macon (4-2, 4-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play, but Maxwell considers Peach’s victory last week over No. 4 Crisp County (6-1, 3-1) to have been the likely region-title decider. Peach has won four consecutive region titles. Central last won in 1975. Odds: Peach County 93.2%, Crisp County 6.0%, Central 0.8%.

*Region 3: Southeast Bulloch won the region by beating Liberty County last month as the other five teams, all Savannah public schools, are playing intra-district only games, citing COVID-19 concerns, and can be seeded no higher than No. 3. It’s Southeast Bulloch’s first region title since 1994. Odds: Southeast Bulloch 100%.

*Region 4: No. 10 Richmond Academy (7-1, 4-0) is the only team without a region loss, though a home game with Burke County (2-3, 2-1) on Nov. 20 could scramble the race and reintroduce Thomson (6-2, 3-1). Richmond Academy last won a region title in 1976. Odds: Richmond Academy 84.5%, Burke County 15.4%, Thomson 0.1%.

*Region 5: No. 1 Cedar Grove (4-0, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss. The Saints have three remaining region games, most significantly against Sandy Creek (2-3, 1-1) on Nov. 20, but are heavily favored to win out and win their fourth straight title. Odds: Cedar Grove 99.9%, Greater Atlanta Christian 0.1%.

*Region 6: No. 7 Rockmart (6-1, 5-0) is the only team without a region loss. The Yellow Jackets have three remaining region games, most significantly against Adairsville (5-2, 4-1) on Friday, but are heavily favored to win out and take their fourth consecutive region title. Odds: Rockmart 92.3%, Adairsville 6.3%.

*Region 7: There’s a tie at the top with Dawson County (4-3, 3-0), North Hall (5-3, 4-0) and No. 9 Cherokee Bluff (7-0, 3-0). The Maxwell Ratings, which value historical performance, probably underestimate the chances of 3-year-old Cherokee Bluff. Dawson County last won a region title in 2015. North Hall last won in 2012. Odds: Dawson County 57.6%, North Hall 22.9%, Cherokee Bluff 19.5%.

*Region 8: No. 2 Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) plays at Monroe Area (6-1, 2-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Oconee won a region last year. Monroe Area won one in 2018. Odds: Oconee County 96.0%, Monroe Area 3.3%, Franklin County 0.5%.

Class 2A

*Region 1: No. 2 Fitzgerald (8-0, 3-0) plays at No. 5 Thomasville (5-3, 3-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Thomasville won this region last year. Fitzgerald last won in 2016. Odds: Fitzgerald 74.1%, Thomasville 25.9%.

*Region 2: Swainsboro (4-3, 2-0) plays at Vidalia (4-2, 2-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Swainsboro last won a region title in 2018. Vidalia last won in 2014. Odds: Vidalia 61.9%, Swainsboro 19.9%, Jeff Davis 9.3%, Toombs County 8.9%.

*Region 3: No. 8 Northeast (5-1, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss, though its game Friday at Dodge County (3-3, 2-1) essentially will settle the issue or force a three-way tie with Bleckley County or Washington County. Northeast last won a region title in 2009. Odds: Northeast 76.5%, Dodge County 12.8%, Bleckley County 9.4%, Washington County 1.2%.

*Region 4: Jefferson County (4-2, 4-0) plays at No. 7 Putnam County (7-0, 4-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Jefferson County won a region title last year. Putnam last won in 2010. Odds: Putnam County 61.8%, Jefferson County 38.1%.

*Region 5: No. 1 Callaway (5-0, 1-0) plays at No. 4 Haralson County on Tuesday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Haralson has never won a region title. Callaway won last year. Odds: Callaway 57.3%, Haralson County 38.1%.

*Region 6: This region elected to count only the final six region games in picking its seeds. That means Lovett’s Oct. 2 victory over South Atlanta is thrown out, and South Atlanta (4-3, 4-1 officially, but 3-0 in the eyes of the region) will be the champion if it wins out. The Hornets' toughest game is probably the Nov. 20 date with Columbia (3-1, 3-1). South Atlanta has never won a region title. Odds: Not calculated under region rules.

*Region 7: Fannin County (6-0, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss, and none of its three remaining opponents has a winning record. Fannin’s last region title was 2007. Odds: Fannin County 99.7%, Pepperell 0.1%.

*Region 8: No. 3 Rabun County (7-1, 1-0) plays at Elbert County (2-4, 1-0) on Friday. Rabun has won six straight region titles. Elbert last won in 2013. Odds: Rabun County 95.4%, Elbert County 4.5%.

Class A Private

*Region 1: First Presbyterian (4-3, 2-0) is the only team without a region loss, and its game with Stratford Academy (4-2, 1-1) is probably the most significant of the remaining three. First Presbyterian has never won a region title. Odds: First Presbyterian 61.9%, Stratford Academy 25.7%.

*Region 2: Region play among the three teams hasn’t begun. Eagle’s Landing Christian is the five-time state champion. Odds: ELCA 94.7%, Whitefield Academy 5.3%, Landmark Christian 0.0%.

*Region 3: No. 9 Savannah Christian (7-1, 1-0) plays Savannah Country Day (3-3, 1-0) on Nov. 11. Savannah Country Day won a region title in 2019. Savannah Christian last won in 2018. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Aquinas (7-1, 0-1), beaten last week by SCD, remains a threat. Odds: Savannah Christian 75.5%, Aquinas 13.4%, SCD 7.3%.

*Region 4: Region play among the four teams hasn’t begun. No. 8 Trinity Christian (5-2) has never won a GHSA region title. Odds: Trinity Christian 85.6%, Pacelli 10.7%, Brookstone 3.8%, Heritage (Newnan) 0.0%.

*Region 5: No. 5 Wesleyan (5-2, 1-0), Holy Innocents' (3-4, 1-0) and Mount Vernon Presbyterian (5-3, 2-0) are the teams without region losses. No. 5 Wesleyan (5-2), the favorite, last won a region title in 2009. Odds: Wesleyan 65.0%, Holy Innocents' 20.5%.

*Region 6: Mount Pisgah Christian (4-3, 1-0) plays at No. 3 Fellowship Christian (7-0, 2-0) on Friday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Fellowship won a region last year. Mount Pisgah last won in 2013. Odds: Fellowship Christian 98.4%, Mount Pisgah Christian 1.6%.

*Region 7: No. 7 North Cobb Christian (6-1, 1-0) plays at No. 6 Christian Heritage (6-1, 2-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Neither has won a region title. Odds: Christian Heritage 61.4%, North Cobb Christian 35.0%.

*Region 8: No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (7-1, 2-0) will clinch the region title if No. 4 Athens Academy (6-1, 0-1) beats Athens Christian (4-3, 0-1) on Friday. Prince Avenue last won a region title in 2016. Odds: Prince Avenue Christian 99.9%, George Walton Academy 0.1%.

Class A Public

*Region 1: No. 7 Pelham (3-1, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss and heavily favored to win out and win its first title since 2018. Odds: Pelham 99.4%, Seminole County 0.4%.

*Region 2: No. 1 Irwin County (5-2, 3-0) is the only team without a region loss but has three games against one-loss teams remaining, most notably at Clinch County (4-2, 2-1) on Nov. 13. Irwin won region and state titles last year. Odds: Irwin County 93.0%, Turner County 3.8%, Clinch County 1.8%.

*Region 3: No. 1 Metter (7-0, 4-0) is the only team without a region loss and heavily favored to win out. Metter won a Class 2A region last year. Odds: Metter 99.9%, McIntosh County Academy 0.1%.

*Region 4: No. 5 Dublin (6-1, 5-0) is the only team without a region loss. Its biggest hurdle comes Friday at Johnson County (6-1, 4-1). Dublin won region and state titles in Class 2A last year. Odds: Dublin 91.0%, Johnson County 7.5%.

*Region 5: No. 9 Chattahoochee County (6-0, 4-0) plays at No. 6 Macon County (6-1, 5-0) on Nov. 20. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Chattahoochee County has never won a region title. Macon County last won in 2016. Odds: Macon County 57.4%, Chattahoochee County 42.6%.

*Region 6: B.E.S.T. Academy (3-2, 1-0) plays at Bowdon (3-4, 2-0) on Thursday. They’re the only teams unbeaten in region play. Bowdon last won in 2014. B.E.S.T. has never won. Odds: Bowdon 86.3%, B.E.S.T. Academy 6.5%.

*Region 7: Hancock Central (3-0, 2-0) is the only team without a region loss and has games scheduled with three teams with combined records of 3-16. Hancock has never won a region title. Odds: Hancock Central 99.3%, Wilkinson County 0.6%.

*Region 8: No. 4 Commerce (6-1, 2-0), No. 8 Washington-Wilkes (5-0, 1-0) and Lincoln County (4-2, 1-0) are the unbeaten teams in region play. These programs have won 67 region crowns through history, but none since Washington-Wilkes' title in 2013. Odds: Washington-Wilkes 52.4%, Commerce 44.9%, Lincoln County 2.7%.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.